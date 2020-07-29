Full-text available here.

Journal of Lifestyle Medicine

Abstract: Background: Previous data from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate men are more likely than women to participate in muscle-strengthening activities (e.g., resistance training). However, a recent review by Rhodes et al. concluded there is no reliable sex difference in participation. The purpose of the current paper was to review population-level surveys of participation in muscle-strengthening activities to clarify if a sex difference in participation exists. Methods: Keyword searches (e.g., "resistance training participation") were performed in PubMed and Google Scholar to identify papers that surveyed a general adult population (N > 1,000) and reported an outcome of the proportion of the population meeting recommendations for "muscle-strengthening activities" (i.e., ≥ 2 times/wk) or participating in resistance training. Results: Sixteen studies from 6 countries met the inclusion criteria. Irrespective of the measure of participation, population-levels of participation were typically higher in men than women. More men than women met recommendations for muscle-strengthening activities in England (men 34%; women 24%), Finland (men 18.1%; women 16.4%), Northern Ireland (men 25%; women 14%), Scotland (men 30%; women 25%), and the United States (men 34.8%; women 25.8%). For Australia, some studies showed no sex difference in participation, whereas other studies showed greater participation among men. Conclusion: A sex difference exists in participation in muscle-strengthening activities. Low participation rates in both sexes indicate efforts to encourage participation in men and women are warranted. The results also highlight the need for rigorous definitions of "participation," as the lack of such definitions explains the mixed results reported previously.

SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER

If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you!