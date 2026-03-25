For the past year and half, a colleague and I have been chipping away at a project that examines whether a sex difference exists in the strength-to-body mass ratio. The strength-to-body mass ratio is a metric of relative or normalized muscle strength. It is computed by dividing one’s maximal muscle strength on an exercise by one’s body mass. For example, if a person’s maximal bench press is 100 kg, and their body mass is 75 kg, then their strength-to-body mass ratio for that exercise is 1.33.

Strength-to-body mass ratios are often reported in exercise research because they tend to correlate more strongly than absolute muscle strength with activities like jumping and sprinting. The reason for this is because the strength-to-body mass ratio accounts for the body mass that must be propelled through space during such athletic activities.

The sex difference in absolute muscle strength is well known. It is observed in kids and adults and across different muscle groups. However, because males generally have greater body masses than females, and because a positive correlationexists between body mass and absolute muscle strength, normalizing muscle strength do body mass might mathematically eliminate the male strength advantage, providing an easy-to-calculate metric that allows for between-sex strength comparisons that account for the sex difference in body mass. Moreover, the potential roles of age and muscle group in moderating any sex difference in the strength-to-body mass ratio are also unclear. For example, is a sex difference in the strength-to-body mass ratio exists, is the size of the difference consistent across the lifespan and between different muscle groups?

To answer these question, we conducted a meta-analysis of the sex difference in the strength-to-body mass ratio. We searched the academic literature for any paper that had reported strength-to-body mass ratios in both males and females. We found 78 papers that reported this information, amounting to a sample size of over 120,000 males and females.

After analysing the data, we found the following (see the associated graphs in the pre-print):

In general, there is a sex difference in the strength-to-body mass ratio, with males exhibiting larger ration than females.

The sex difference in the strength-to-body mass ratio is largest in adults and smallest in children.

The sex difference in the strength-to-body mass ratio also tends to be larger in upper-limb muscles than in lower-limb muscles.

Thus, we found that males have larger strength-to-body mass ratios than females, but the size of this sex difference is moderated by age and body region. The likely reasons why the strength-to-body mass ratio did not mathematically eliminate the male strength advantage is because factors other than body mass contribute to the sex difference in strength (e.g., body height, body composition and muscle mass, muscle fiber type) and because the relationship between muscle strength and body mass is not linear, which is what is assumed when dividing muscle strength by body mass. We did not examine the sex difference in strength normalized to factors such as height or muscle mass because too few papers have reported data in this way to allow for meaningful analyses.

Overall, our study fills another gap in knowledge about sex differences in physical fitness and performance. We took data that were sitting in the literature for other purposes and have used it to contribute to the ongoing debate about the biological basis of sex differences in sports performance.

Next step

We posted a pre-print of our new paper at the SportRxiv server. A pre-print is the initial draft of a paper; it is not the final version of the paper. This paper is currently undergoing peer review at a leading exercise science journal. Some contents of the paper will change after we receive feedback from reviewers.

HOW TO SUPPORT OUR RESEARCH

This research was conducted independently, without institutional backing or external funding. The project took hundreds of hours to complete. If you value this work and would like to support it, please visit the associated GoFundMe account. Thank you!

Share

Related Content at The Nuzzo Letter

SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER

If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you!