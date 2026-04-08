On March 31, 2026, a Data Brief at The Nuzzo Letter reported on the female:male preference ratio in admissions at four major technical universities in the United States (U.S.). The analysis was undertaken after William (Bill) Frezza, a graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a co-founder of MIT Free Speech Alliance, revealed in a webinar that MIT admits roughly equal numbers of male and female applicants, though roughly twice as many males apply. Frezza’s presentation, which was covered by The College Fix, revealed that MIT’s female:male preference ratio (i.e., the percentage of female applicants admitted divided by the percentage of male applicants admitted) has been 2.0 to 2.5 for many years. The Data Brief at The Nuzzo Letter confirmed Frezza’s findings and expanded upon them. The Data Brief revealed that Caltech, Georgia Tech, and Carnegie Mellon University also have unusually high female:male preference ratios. The implication of the results is that these universities might be weighting sex in the admissions process (e.g., sex quotas), and this might be a violation of federal law (e.g., Title IX).

The current Data Brief investigates the topic of the female:male preference ratio further. It examines the female:male preference ratio at the eight Ivy League universities in the U.S. and six Ivy League “adjacent” universities. There is no standard definition for Ivy League-adjacent universities, and no established list of such universities exists. Ivy League-adjacent universities are universities that are considered like Ivy League universities in terms of academic prestige, brand recognition, selective admissions, faculty research, and student outcomes.

The eight Ivy League universities included in this Data Brief are presented in Part 1:

Brown University (Providence, Rhode Island)

Columbia University (New York City, New York)

Cornell University (Ithaca, New York)

Dartmouth College (Hanover, New Hampshire)

Harvard University (Cambridge, Massachusetts)

Princeton University (Princeton, New Jersey)

University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Yale University (New Haven, Connecticut)

The six Ivy League-adjacent universities included in this Data Brief are presented in Part 2:

Duke University (Durham, North Carolina)

Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore, Maryland)

Northwestern University (Evanston, Illinois)

Stanford University (Stanford, California)

University of Chicago (Chicago, Illinois)

Vanderbilt University (Nashville, Tennessee)

I acquired the relevant data from theNational Center for Education Statistics’ Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS). I extracted data on the number of male and female applicants and admittees each year from 2001 (earliest year data are available) to 2024. For each university, three graphs are presented. The first graph shows the percent of males and females admitted (bars and left y-axis) and the resulting female:male preference ratio (line and right y-axis).The horizontal dashed line on these graphs represents a female:male preference ratio of 1.0 (i.e., no sex preference).The second graph shows the numbers of males and females who applied to the university each year. The third graph shows the numbers of males and females who were admitted to the university each year.

Scroll to the end to see my Bonus Commentary.

PART 1: IVY LEAGUE UNIVERSITIES

Brown University

Each year between 2001 and 2024, Brown University admitted a larger percentage of male than female applicants. Consequently, the female:male preference ratio was less than 1.0 each year (i.e., male preference).

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual percentages of female and male applicants admitted to Brown University were 9.2% and 12.3%, respectively.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual female:male preference ratio at Brown University was 0.73. In 2024, the ratio was 0.63.

Numbers of male and female applicants to Brown University increased between 2001 and 2024.

Each year between 2001 and 2024, more females than males applied to Brown University.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual numbers of female and male applicants to Brown University were 17,913 and 11,861, respectively.

Numbers of male and female admittees to Brown University remained roughly constant between 2001 and 2024.

Since 2019, the numbers of males and females admitted to Brown University each year have been roughly similar. Prior to that, more females than males were admitted in most years.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual numbers of males and female admitted to Brown University were 1,289 and 1,398, respectively.

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Columbia University

Each year between 2002 and 2024, Columbia University admitted a larger percentage of male than female applicants. Consequently, the female:male preference ratio was less than 1.0 each year (i.e., male preference).

Between 2002 and 2024, the average annual percentages of female and male applicants admitted to Columbia University were 7.3% and 9.4%, respectively.

Between 2002 and 2024, the average annual female:male preference ratio at Columbia University was 0.80. In 2014, the ratio was 0.89.

Numbers of male and female applicants to Columbia University increased between 2001 and 2024.

Each year between 2002 and 2024, more females than males applied to Columbia University.

Between 2002 and 2024, the average annual numbers of male and female applicants to Columbia University were 15,301 and 19,028, respectively.

Numbers of male and female admittees to Columbia University remained roughly constant between 2001 and 2024.

Between 2002 and 2024, the average annual numbers of males and female admitted to Columbia University were 1,212 and 1,182, respectively.

Since 2006, the numbers of males and females admitted to Columbia University have been roughly similar each year. In some years, more males than females were admitted. In other years, more females than males were admitted.

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Cornell University

Between 2001 and 2024, Cornell University admitted a larger percentage of female than male applicants each year. Consequently, the female:male preference ratio was greater than 1.0 each year.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual percentages of female and male applicants admitted to Cornell University were 18.5% and 16.3%, respectively.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual female:male preference ratio at Cornell University was 1.18. In 2014, the ratio was 1.25.

Numbers of male and female applicants to Cornell University increased steadily between 2001 and 2020, followed by notably large increases in applicants between 2022 and 2024.

Each year between 2001 and 2020, more males than females applied to Cornell University. Between 2021 and 2023, the numbers of male and female applicants were roughly equal.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual numbers of male and female applicants to Cornell University were 21,052 and 19,312, respectively.

Numbers of male and female admittees to Columbia University increased between 2001 and 2003, plateaued for about 10 years and then trended downward, particularly for males.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual numbers of males and female admitted to Cornell University were 2,902 and 3,070, respectively.

The numbers of males and females admitted to Cornell University have changed over time. Between 2001 and 2007, more males than females were admitted each year. However, after a period of four years (2008-2011), when the numbers of males and females admitted to Cornell University were roughly equal, more females than males have been admitted to Cornell University each year since.

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Dartmouth University

Each year between 2001 and 2008, Dartmouth University admitted a larger percentage of female than male applicants. Consequently, the female:male preference ratio was greater than 1.0 for those years. However, for most years since that time, Dartmouth University has admitted a larger percentage of male than female applicants, making the female:male preference ratio less than 1.0 for those years.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual percentages of female and male applicants admitted to Dartmouth University were 12.1% and 12.0%, respectively.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual female:male preference ratio at Dartmouth University was 0.98. In 2014, the ratio was 0.85.

Numbers of male and female applicants to Dartmouth University increased between 2001 and 2024.

Between 2001 and 2005, more males than females applied to Dartmouth University. However, in most subsequent years, more females than males have applied to Dartmouth University.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual numbers of male and female applicants to Dartmouth University were 9,533 and 9,905, respectively.

Numbers of male and female admittees to Dartmouth University remained mostly between 2001 and 2015 but have decreased in most years since.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual numbers of males and females admitted to Dartmouth University were roughly equal: 1,043 and 1,037, respectively.

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Harvard University

Each year between 2001 and 2024, Harvard University admitted nearly identical percentages of female and male applicants. Consequently, the female:male preference ratio has been approximately 1.0 for most years since 2001.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual percentages of female and male applicants admitted to Harvard University were 6.6% and 6.7%, respectively.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual female:male preference ratio at Harvard University was 0.99, with a low of 0.91 and a high of 1.06. In 2014, the ratio was 1.03.

Numbers of male and female applicants to Harvard University increased between 2001 and 2024, with notably large increases observed starting in 2021.

Between 2001 and 2020, roughly equal numbers of males than females applied to Harvard University. Between 2021 and 2024, more females than males applied to Harvard University.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual numbers of male and female applicants to Harvard University were 17,439 and 17,762, respectively.

Numbers of male and female admittees to Harvard University have remained mostly between 2001 and 2024.

Between 2001 and 2024, Harvard admitted about 2,000 students each year, and these admissions were roughly equally split between male and female applicants.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual numbers of males and females admitted to Harvard University were 1,033 and 1,024, respectively.

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Princeton University

Between 2001 and 2024, Princeton University admitted roughly similar percentages of female and male applicants.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual percentages of female and male applicants admitted to Princeton University were 8.3% and 7.9%, respectively.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual female:male preference ratio at Princeton University was 1.05. In 2014, the ratio was 1.11.

Numbers of male and female applicants to Princeton University increased gradually between 2001 and 2024.

For most years between 2001 and 2024, more males than females applied to Princeton University.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual numbers of male and female applicants to Princeton University were 13,526 and 12,778, respectively.

Numbers of male and female admittees to Princeton University increased between 2001 and 2011 but then have trended downward.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual numbers of males and females admitted to Princeton University were 969 and 952, respectively.

Since 2008, roughly similar numbers of males and females have been admitted to Princeton University each year.

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University of Pennsylvania

Between 2001 and 2024, the University of Pennsylvania admitted a larger percentage of female than male applicants in all years except 2022-2024. Consequently, the female:male preference ratio was greater than 1.0 for most years.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual percentages of female and male applicants admitted to the University of Pennsylvania were 13.3% and 12.4%, respectively.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual female:male preference ratio at the University of Pennsylvania was 1.10. In 2014, the ratio was 1.01.

Numbers of male and female applicants to the University of Pennsylvania increased gradually between 2001 and 2024.

Between 2001 and 2024, roughly equal numbers of males and females applied to the University of Pennsylvania each year. Exceptions were 2021-2024, which were years when significantly more females than males applied to the University of Pennsylvania.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual numbers of male and female applicants to the University of Pennsylvania were 17,008 and 17,307, respectively.

Numbers of male and female admittees to the University of Pennsylvania were stable between much of the period of 2001 to 2024, but a downward trend in made admittees has been observed since 2011

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual numbers of males and females admitted to the University of Pennsylvania were 1,805 and 1,951, respectively.

The difference in the numbers of males and females admitted to the University of Pennsylvania has increased over time, with progressively more females than males admitted each year since 2012.

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Yale University

Between 2001 and 2024, Yale University admitted a larger percentage of male than female applicants each year. Consequently, the female:male preference ratio was less than 1.0 each year.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual percentages of female and male applicants admitted to Yale University were 7.1% and 8.5%, respectively.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual female:male preference ratio at Yale University was 0.83. In 2014, the ratio was 0.74.

Numbers of male and female applicants to Yale University increased between 2001 and 2024.

Each year between 2001 and 2024, more females than males applied to Yale University. This sex difference in applications received has also increased over time.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual numbers of male and female applicants to Yale University were 13,787 and 16,554, respectively.

Numbers of male and female admittees to Yale University were stable between 2001 and 2016, subsequently increased for a couple of years and then plateaued.

Between 2001 and 2024, Yale University has admitted roughly equally numbers of males and females each year.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual numbers of males and females admitted to Yale University were 1,059 and 1,035, respectively.

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All Ivy League Universities

When the female:male preference ratios for the Ivy League universities are displayed on one graph, the differences in the ratios between universities can be seen more clearly.

Historically, Cornell University and the University of Pennsylvania have had the highest female:male preference ratios (>1.0, i.e., female preference), whereas Brown University, Columbia University, and Yale University have had the lowest female:male preference ratios (<1.0, i.e., male preference).

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PART 2: IVY LEAGUE-ADJACENT UNIVERSITIES

Duke University

Between 2006 and 2024, Duke University admitted roughly equal percentages of female and male applicants. Consequently, the female:male preference ratio was around 1.0 for most years.

Between 2006 and 2024, the average annual percentages of female and male applicants admitted to Duke University were 12.6% and 12.3%, respectively.

Between 2006 and 2024, the average annual female:male preference ratio at Duke University was 0.98. In 2024, the ratio was 1.00.

Numbers of male and female applicants to Duke University increased progressively between 2006 and 2024.

In most years between 2006 and 2024, more females than males applied to Duke University.

Between 2006 and 2024, the average annual numbers of female and male applicants to Duke University were 17,354 and 16,158, respectively.

Numbers of male and female admittees to Duke University decreased throughout much of the time between 2006 and 2024.

Between 2006 and 2024, the average annual numbers of males and females admitted to Duke University were 1,749 and 1,823, respectively. In some years, more females than males were admitted. In other years, more males than females were admitted. In other years, roughly equal numbers of males and females were admitted to Duke University.

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Johns Hopkins University

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual percentages of female and male applicants admitted to Johns Hopkins University were 19.1% and 19.7%, respectively. Thus, the female:male preference ratio has been around 1.0 over much of this time.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual female:male preference ratio at Johns Hopkins University was 0.97. In 2024, the ratio was 0.86.

Numbers of male and female applicants to Johns Hopkins University increased progressively between 2001 and 2024.

Between 2001 and 2015, roughly equal numbers of males than females applied to Johns Hopkins University. However, since 2016, significantly more females than males have applied to Johns Hopkins University each year.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual numbers of male and female applicants to Johns Hopkins University were 11,095 and 12,185, respectively.

Numbers of male and female admittees to Johns Hopkins University increased between 2001 and 2009 but have subsequently decreased.

Between 2001 and 2009, more males than females were accepted to Johns Hopkins University each year. Between 2010 and 2015, roughly equal numbers of males and females were accepted to Johns Hopkins University each year. Since 2016, more females than males have been accepted to Johns Hopkins University each year.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual numbers of males and females admitted to Johns Hopkins University were 1,798 and 1,810, respectively.

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Northwestern University

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual percentages of female and male applicants admitted to Northwestern University were 18.0% and 19.4%, respectively. Thus, the female:male preference ratio was less than 1.0 for many years (i.e., male preference). However, ratios lower than 1.0 were generally observed between 2001 and 2012, whereas ratios higher than 1.0 have been observed since 2020.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual female:male preference ratio at Northwestern University was 0.96. In 2024, the ratio was 1.10.

Numbers of male and female applicants to Northwestern University increased steadily between 2001 and 2024.

Each year between 2001 and 2024, more females than males applied to Northwestern University.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual numbers of male and female applicants to Northwestern University were 14,626 and 16,417, respectively.

Numbers of male and female admittees to Northwestern University increased prior to 2009 but subsequently decreased and then plateaued.

Between 2001 and 2024, more females than males were admitted to Northwestern University each except in 2004.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual numbers of females and males admitted to Northwestern University were 2,403 and 2,220, respectively. The difference between the number of males and females admitted to Northwestern University has increased since 2020.

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Stanford University

Between 2001 and 2014, Stanford University admitted roughly equal percentages of female and male applicants. However, since 2015, Stanford University has admitted a greater percentage of female than male applicants in most years.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual percentages of female and male applicants admitted to Stanford University were 7.5% and 7.3%, respectively.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual female:male preference ratio at Stanford University was 1.06. Between 2001 and 2014, the ratio was roughly 1.0 year. However, since 2015, the ratio has been greater than 1.0 in most years. In 2024, the ratio was 1.11.

Numbers of male and female applicants to Stanford University increased steadily between 2001 and 2024.

For most years between 2001 and 2024, more males than females applied to Stanford University.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual numbers of male and female applicants to Stanford University were 18,875 and 17,596, respectively.

Numbers of male and female admittees to Stanford remained mostly stable between 2001 and 2024, though a decrease in male admittees occurred between 2012 and 2024.

Each year between 2001 and 2024, Stanford University admitted about 2,200 to 2,500 students.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual numbers of males and females admitted to Stanford University were 1,146 and 1,126, respectively. In some years, more males than females have been admitted. In other years, more females than males have been admitted. In other years, roughly equal numbers of males have females have been admitted.

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University of Chicago

Between 2001 and 2005, the University of Chicago admitted a larger percentage of female than male applicants. Consequently, the female:male preference ratio was greater than 1.0 during those years. However, in subsequent years, the University of Chicago admitted a larger percentage of male than female applicants. Consequently, the female:male preference ratio has been less than 1.0 since 2008.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual percentages of female and male applicants admitted to the University of Chicago were 46.6% and 39.8%, respectively.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual female:male preference ratio at the University of Chicago was 0.90. In 2024, the ratio was 0.67.

Numbers of male and female applicants to the University of Chicago increased throughout much of the period between 2001 and 2024.

Between 2001 and 2011, roughly equal numbers of males and females applied to the University of Chicago. Since 2012, more females than males have applied to the University of Chicago each year.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual numbers of male and female applicants to the University of Chicago were 11,178 and 12,714, respectively.

Numbers of male and female admittees to the University of Chicago was fairly steady between 2001 and 2011 but then decreased in most years thereafter.

Between 2001 and 2008, more females than males were admitted to the University of Chicago each year. However, since 2009, more males than females have been admitted to the University of Chicago in most years.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual numbers of males and females admitted to University of Chicago were 1,449 and 1,444, respectively.

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Vanderbilt University

Between 2001 and 2024, Vanderbilt University admitted a larger percentage of male than female applicants in most years. Consequently, the female:male preference ratio was less than 1.0 for most years (i.e., male preference).

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual percentages of female and male applicants admitted to Vanderbilt University were 18.3% and 20.0%, respectively.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual female:male preference ratio at Vanderbilt University was 0.87. In 2014, the ratio was 0.98.

Numbers of male and female applicants to Vanderbilt University increased between 2001 and 2024.

Each year between 2001 and 2024, more females than males applied to Vanderbilt University.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual numbers of male and female applicants to Vanderbilt University were 12,228 and 15,077, respectively.

Numbers of male and female admittees to Vanderbilt University declined steadily between 2001 and 2024.

Between 2001 and 2024, the average annual numbers of males and females admitted to Vanderbilt University were 1,858 and 1,944, respectively. In some years, more males than females have been admitted. In other years, more females than males have been admitted. In other years, roughly equal numbers of males have females have been admitted.

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All Ivy-League Adjacent Universities

When the female:male preference ratios for the Ivy League-Adjacent universities are displayed on one graph, the differences in ratios between the universities can be seen more clearly.

Since 2001, these Ivy League-Adjacent universities as a whole have been more likely to have a female:male preference ratio less that is less than 1.0 (i.e., male preference) than greater than 1.0. Both Vanderbilt University and the University of Chicago have had the lowest female:male preference ratios, whereas Stanford University has had the highest ratio.

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Sources

National Center for Education Statistics - Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS)

Bonus Commentary

The current analysis is the second in a series of analyses on the female:male preference ratio for student admissions at major universities in the U.S. The first analysis revealed that four major technical universities in the U.S. – MIT, Caltech, Georgia Tech, and Carnegie Mellon University – have female:male preference ratios ranging between 1.5 and 2.5. Given that significantly more males than females apply for admissions at those four universities, the high female:male preference ratios are accomplished by what appear to be sex quotas or weightings in the admissions processes—a potential violation of federal law (e.g., Title IX). The current analysis of Ivy League and Ivy League-adjacent universities builds off these previous findings and puts them in a broader perspective.

Ivy League and Ivy League-adjacent universities do not demonstrate the large female:male preference ratios that are exhibited by the major technological universities in the U.S. In fact, some of the Ivy League and Ivy League-adjacent universities have ratios less than 1.0, indicating male preference in admissions. These results reinforce the uniqueness of the findings from the technological universities.

In the current analysis, the following Ivy League and Ivy League-adjacent universities had female:male preference ratios that were less than 1.0 (i.e., male preference):

Cornell University

University of Pennsylvania

Stanford University

In the current analysis, the following Ivy League and Ivy League-adjacent universities had female:male preference ratios that were greater than 1.0 (i.e., female preference):

Brown University

Columbia University

Yale University

University of Chicago

Vanderbilt University

The remaining universities in the current analysis exhibited mixed results or female:male preference ratios that were approximately 1.0 (i.e., no preference):

Dartmouth University

Harvard University

Princeton University

Duke University

Johns Hopkins University

Northwestern University

Thus, the four large technical universities ought to be the focus of investigations into sex and preferences in university admissions. However, some Ivy League and Ivy League-adjacent universities might also warrant investigation (e.g., Brown University, Cornell University). One way to confirm whether universities are admitting individuals based on merit rather than sex would be to examine the SAT scores of the males and females who are admitted and rejected.

The current analysis also revealed trends in applicant and admittee numbers at Ivy League and Ivy League-adjacent universities between 2001 and 2024.

All Ivy League universities experienced progressively greater numbers of applicants between 2001 and 2024. However, with exception to Dartmouth, all these universities have maintained a fairly constant number of admittees over this period. Thus, the percentage of individuals who applied to Ivy League universities between 2001 and 2024 and were admitted decreased over that period.

All the Ivy League-adjacent universities also experienced progressively greater numbers of applicants between 2001 and 2024. Like the Ivy League universities, the Ivy League-adjacent universities maintained a fairly constant number of admittees over this period, or, in some cases, decreased slightly the number of admittees. Consequently, like the Ivy League universities, the Ivy League-adjacent universities have also exhibited significant reductions in the percentages of individuals who apply to these universities and are admitted.

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