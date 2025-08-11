The Nuzzo Letter

Tom Golden
But, but, but, we are the marginalized ones.....

lol Thanks Jim

Tim
Cancer Australia, which administers cancer-related grants, is 79.4% female (54:14). Unsurprisingly, Australian Government cancer grants have been skewed towards cancers that overwhelmingly or exclusively affect women (i.e. breast and gynaecological cancers), despite men suffering a greater burden of disease from cancers overall. The organisation has succumbed to the worst cancer of all; feminism.

