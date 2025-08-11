This week’s graph shows the proportion of staff employed at the Australian Research Council (ARC) who are men or women. The most recent data are from 2023.

65% of individuals employed at the Australian Research Council are women.

30% of individuals employed at the Australian Research Council are men.

Sex was not reported by the Australian Research Council for 5% of its employees.

Source: Australian Research Council. Diversity and Inclusion Framework Summary 2024-2025. Access on July 27, 2025.

Bonus Commentary

The Australian Research Council (ARC) is the second biggest funder of academic research in Australia. Sixty-five percent of employees at the Australian Research Council are women and 30% are men. This result is ironic given the Council’s focus on “gender equality” and “balanced gender representation.” Nevertheless, this result is not surprising. For example, across 14 federal health agencies in the Australian government, including the government’s top funder of research - the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) - 70% of employees are women. Previously, I suggested that greater female than male representation in these agencies might help to explain why women’s health research consistently receives significantly more funding than men’s health research via female in-group bias. Further to that point, greater female than male representation in government funding bodies might also help to explain why biased feminist research is regularly funded. For example, the Australian Research Council recently awarded $400,000 (AUD) for a study of the “manosphere” and the “endemic of anti-women movements advocating violence against women in online environments.”

Overall, a sex bias exists regarding the idea of “balanced representation.” The Australian Research Council and similar agencies tend to advocate for equal representation only when women are “underrepresented.” When men are “underrepresented,” these organisations generally do not see this as a problem.

