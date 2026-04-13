This Data Brief presents the number of male and female journalists killed between 2006 and 2023, as reported by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Key Points

Between 2006 and 2023, 1,425 journalists were killed: 1,318 men (92.5%) and 107 women (7.5%).

More male than female journalists were killed each year. Between 2006 and 2023, an average of 73 male (92.5%) and 6 female 6 (7.5%) journalists were killed annually.

The year in which the greatest number of male journalists were killed was 2012 (118 deaths). The year in which the greatest number of female journalists were killed was 2017 (11 deaths).

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Sources

Data from 2006-2012 were extracted from Table 7 in The Safety of Journalists and the Danger of Impunity: Report by the Director-General, 2014.

Data from 2013-2023 were extracted from Figures 6 and 7 in Director-General’s Report on the Safety of Journalists and the Danger of Impunity, and the United Nations Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity, 2024.

Bonus Commentary

The UN regularly reports on journalists killed. UNESCO maintains a database of killed journalists, and in 2014, the UN began observing the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists (A/RES/68/163).

In recent years, when discussing killed journalists and the dangers of the profession, the UN has emphasized the health and safety of female journalists. In doing this, the UN has communicated information in a sex-biased way. For example, UNESCO’s 2022 report titled, “World Trends in Freedom of Expression and Media Development: Global Report 2021/2022,” includes an entire section on “violence against women journalists,” but it does not include a section on violence against male journalists. Moreover, in the key bullet points in UNESCO’s 2024 report, “Journalists at the Frontline of Crises and Emergencies,” the organization said: “2022 saw the highest killing of women journalists since 2017—10 killings.” Yet, none of the other key bullet points mentioned that in 2022 the majority journalists killed were men (78 men; 89% men).

Then, in 2025, the UN chose “gender-based violence” against female journalists as the theme of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists.

“This year’s observance highlights the threats women journalists face in the digital space and the chilling effect this can have on freedom of expression more broadly.”

The UN’s decision to frame the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists in a sex-specific way provides additional evidence of the UN’s anti-male bias, because the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists was never intended to be a sex-specific day, and the UN already observes 15 days specifically for girls and women, while observing no days specific to boys and men.

Finally, a couple of years ago, UN Women received heavy criticism for one of its X posts on the killings of female journalists. In the post, which is shown below, but which has since been deleted by UN Women, the group said:

“Of all journalists killed in 2021, 11% were women. In 2020, this was 6%. On the International Day to #EndImpunity for Crimes against Journalists, let us say out loud: “STOP TARGETING WOMEN JOURNALISTS”.

In a separate tweet, which is still available on X, UN Women Australia said the same thing.

The tweet on the left was published at UN Women’s X account, but UN Women has since deleted the tweet. The tweet on the right was published at UN Women Australia’s X account, and it has not been deleted. However, it has received a community note.

As many critics pointed out, the tweets from UN Women and UN Women Australia lack logical thinking and empathy for men. By virtue of the facts that (a) 11% of journalist deaths were women, and (b) women constitute significantly morethan 11% of journalists, female journalists were presumably not targeted in these killings. If anything, their lives were spared by male journalists who perform riskier journalistic work. UN Women Australia’s tweet has since received a “community note” for being “intentionally deceptive.”

The UN’s approach to communicating on the topic of killed journalists reflects the organization’s broader propaganda strategy, which has resulted from the organization’s adoption of critical theory and intersectional feminism philosophies. Because of the UN’s adherence to these philosophies, it has continually demonstrated an unwillingness to be more objective and fairer in its analyses and communications. Consequently, countries like the United States have begun defunding the UN due the organization’s ideological biases.

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