The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

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Tom Golden's avatar
Tom Golden
5h

Unbelievable. Unforgivable.

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Celebrating Masculinity's avatar
Celebrating Masculinity
6h

Stop Targeting Women Journalists!!... Oh wait, you said what?! So 93% of journalist deaths are male... Very embarrassing for UN Women.

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