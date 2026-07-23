The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

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Steven P.'s avatar
Steven P.
5h

Excellent data brief, especially the charts.

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1 reply by James L. Nuzzo
Celebrating Masculinity's avatar
Celebrating Masculinity
20m

Over this three-decade period, there have been 58% female and 40% male participants. Hence, there have been 45% more women than men in these clinical trials:

58 divided by 40 = 1.45

Exceptional work here from James Nuzzo and The Nuzzo Letter...

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