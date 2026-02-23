This week’s graph shows the sex composition of the psychology workforce in the United States (U.S.) from 2007 to 2023. These data were retrieved from the American Psychological Association (APA), who summarized data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. The APA’s and Census Bureau’s methods are described here. The catalyst for this graph was the large interest that I received on X last week when I highlighted the data from 2023.

Key Points

The psychology workforce in the U.S. is predominantly female, and female representation has increased over time.

In 2007, 57% of individuals employed in the psychology workforce in the U.S. were women compared to 43% men.

In 2023, 72% of individuals employed in the psychology workforce in the U.S. were women compared to 28% men.

Over the 17-year period between 2007 and 2023, women’s representation in the psychology workforce in the U.S. increased by 15% in raw representation terms, whereas men’s representation decreased by 15% in raw representation terms.

Sources

American Psychological Association (PA) (2018). Demographics of the U.S. Psychology Workforce: Findings from the 2007-16 American Community Survey.

American Psychological Association (APA) (2022). Demographics of the U.S. Psychology Workforce [Interactive Data Tool]. Retrieved on February 20, 2026.

Bonus Commentary

The data from the APA and the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey illustrate that the psychology workforce in the U.S. is predominantly comprised of women and that women’s proportional representation in the field rose markedly from 2007 to 2023 (57% to 72%).

Sex differences in vocational interests largely determine sex compositions of professional fields. Women are more likely than men to want to work with people than things, and women are more interested in studying and working in the field of psychology than men, whereas men are more likely than women to want to study and work in fields other than psychology.

However, the data in the graph show more than a sex difference. The data show that the size of the sex difference has changed over time. Over the 17-year period between 2007 and 2023, there was a 15% shift in raw representation of men and women in the psychology workforce. Men were 28% of U.S. psychologists in 2023 – down from 43% in 2007. Furthermore, male representation is likely to continue to drop, because the highest levels of male representation in the current U.S. psychology workforce are in the older age cohorts. Male representation is now under 15% among psychologists who are 30 years of age or younger, and men now earn 20% of psychology bachelor’s degrees in the U.S.

In the U.S., a greater proportion of women than men report having anxiety and depression, and more women than men use mental health services. About one in three women say they prefer to talk to a female than male psychologist. The confluence of these factors, plus women’s substantial interest in studying psychology, suggests that greater female than male employee representation in the psychology workforce should not be too surprising. That said, some individuals do prefer a male psychologist. Quoting from one of my previous posts:

“One study of approximately 2,000 men in Australia found that 19.1% of the men prefer a male psychologist. In a different study, 17% of men and 5% of women indicated that they prefer a male psychologist. In both studies, approximately 60% of individuals did not have a preference for the sex of their psychologist, meaning that they would happily talk to either a male or female psychologist, whereas approximately 20% of men and 34% of women said that they would prefer to talk to a female psychologist.”

These findings suggest that approximately 20% of individuals prefer a male psychologist, any many other individuals would be equally happy to see a male or female psychologist. Thus, there is consumer demand for male psychologists.

One factor that is probably driving down male interest in the psychology profession is how boys, men, and masculinity are discussed amongst the professoriate class. Misguided ideas about men and masculinity like “patriarchy,” “male privilege,” “mankeeping,” “mansplaining,” “manspreading” are regularly published in academic journals. The APA’s Guidelines for Psychological Practice with Boys and Men also received considerably pushback for their misguided feminist framing of boys’ and men’s mental health issues. In fact, one could argue that a greater representation of men in the field probably would have prevented such misguided recommendations from being published in the first place.

A related issue, which demonstrates the hypocrisy and anti-male bias in psychology and academia more broadly, is that men’s representation in psychology, which is at historic lows, is never considered a potential problem by government bureaus or academic administrations; yet, enormous attention and resources are dedicated to increasing the number of women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), based on the idea that female “underrepresentation” in STEM is problematic for women and society. Moreover, the APA has for many years pushed the narrative of the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Yet, the APA has said little about the lack of sex diversity in its workforce. Thus, anti-male bias is likely driving men of reason and self-esteem away from a field that seems to not understand or want them.

