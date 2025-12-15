This week’s graph shows the number of men and women employed as ongoing and non-ongoing staff at Australia’s Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) between 2019 and 2024.

Key Points

More women than men were employed at WGEA each year between 2019 and 2024.

The number of female employees ranged from 26 to 41 each year.

The number of male employees ranged from 6 to 12 each year.

In 2024, women comprised 77% of employees at WGEA. In previous years, the proportion of WGEA employees who were women was 81-82%.

Share

Bonus Commentary

Australia’s Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) was established by the Workplace Gender Equality Act 2012. According to WGEA, the agency’s purposes under the Act are to:

“promote and improve gender equality (including equal remuneration between women and men) in employment and in the workplace;

support employers to remove barriers to the full and equal participation of women in the workforce;

promote, amongst employers, the elimination of discrimination on the basis of gender in relation to employment matters (including in relation to family and caring responsibilities);

foster workplace consultation between employers and employees on issues concerning gender equality in employment and in the workplace;

improve the productivity and competitiveness of Australian business through the advancement of gender equality in employment and in the workplace.”

According to WGEA, the Act “requires private and Commonwealth public sector employers with 100 or more employees to report annually against six gender equality indicators. Employers who directly employ 500 or more employees must also have a policy covering each of the 6 gender equality indicators and select and meet, or improve against, gender equality targets.”

The sex gender equality indicators are:

gender composition of the workforce

gender composition of governing bodies of relevant employers

equal remuneration between women and men

availability and utility of employment terms, conditions and practices relating to flexible working arrangements for employees and to working arrangements supporting employees with family or caring responsibilities

consultation with employees on issues concerning gender equality in the workplace

sexual harassment, harassment on the ground of sex or discrimination

Over the past couple of years, WGEA and the mainstream media seem to have allied in a blame and shame campaign against businesses who do not meet the agency’s diktats. Example news articles have included:

On December 3, 2025, Janet Albrechtsen criticised WGEA in an article in The Australian titled, “It’s business as usual for the Big Sister racket.”

In the article, Albrechtsen said that WGEA uses “an iron-first approach to force businesses into running a business according to its ideology” and none of “WGEA’s social engineering bureaucrats has any clue about how to foster a productive economy.”

Albrechtsen pointed out that business who do not meet WGEA’s gender equality targets will not be eligible for government contracts – something Albrechtsen described as “the government’s under-the-carpet method of controlling Australian companies and imposing ideology on the economy.”

Albrechtsen also highlighted the hypocrisy of a government “gender equality” agency having a large imbalance in numbers of male and female employees.

“Curiously, this social engineering bureaucracy doesn’t reflect its own stated demand for gender equality in the workplace. There is no gender equality at WGEA - as at June 30, 2024, three-quarters of its full-time continuing staff and more than 80 per cent of its top three levels of employee were women. Why taxpayers are coughing up for this hypocrisy hasn’t been explained. The command from WGEA to businesses that form the economic backbone of this country is “Do as I say, not as I do.””

Albrechtsen’s above statement is supported by the data presented in the graph above. Also, the hypocrisy of government agencies and government-funded entities professing workplace “gender equality,” while simultaneously exhibiting imbalances in male and female staff, is something that I have highlighted previously. For example, 70% of employees in Australia’s 14 federal health agencies are women, and 75% of employees at United Nations (UN) Women are women.

All these results illustrate a biased approach to the idea of “equal representation.” Feminist academics, politicians, and commentators often express a desire for “equal representation,” but only when women are less than 50% of employees, not when men are less than 50% of employees. This explicit sex bias, not the “gender pay gap,” is what needs public shaming.

Sources

Wgea Annual Report 2018 19 1.82MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Wgea Annual Report 2019 20 961KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Wgea Annual Report 2020 21 1.98MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Wgea Annual Report 2021 22 2.54MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Wgea Annual Report 2022 23 2.64MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Wgea Annual Report 2023 24 5.71MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Related Content at The Nuzzo Letter

SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER

If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you!