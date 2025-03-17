This week’s graph, based on a report by the United States (U.S.) Department of Health and Human Services, illustrates the prevalence of heterosexual, homosexual, and bisexual orientations in adults in the U.S.

Key Points

• Three population-level studies, which were conducted between 2005 and 2019, asked U.S. adults about their sexual orientation: (a) National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES 2005-2018) (ages: 18-59 years); (b) National Survey of Family Growth (NSFG) 2011-2019 (ages: 18-49 years); (c) National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) 2013-2018 (ages: 18 and over).

• Across the three surveys, approximately 96% of men identified as heterosexual, 2.5% identified as gay, and 1.5% identified as bisexual.

•Results from women were more variable across the three surveys. Between 91–97% of women identified as heterosexual, 1.5% as lesbian, and 1.3–7.0% as bisexual.

Source: Heslin KC, Alfier JM. Sexual Orientation Differences in Access to Care and Health Status, Behaviors, and Beliefs: Findings from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, National Survey of Family Growth, and National Health Interview Survey. National Health Statistics Reports. (171):1-16, 2022.

Bonus Commentary

The surveys ended in 2018 and 2019. Thus, the results do not necessarily reflect the most recent trends in sexual orientation in the U.S. For example, a Gallup poll published in 2023 revealed that 7.2% of adults in the U.S. identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, or something other than heterosexual. The same Gallup poll in 2012 found this prevalence to be 4%. Thus, more individuals today than at any other point in modern history are reporting a sexual orientation that is not exclusively heterosexual. The causes and consequents of this demographic shift remain unclear.

