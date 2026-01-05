Each since year since 2007, the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) has commissioned a study on global fitness trends. In the survey, approximately 3,000 to 4,000 health and fitness professionals use a 10-point Likert-type scale to indicate the degree to which they believe a certain fitness area is a trend. The ACSM defines a fitness trend as: “a widely adopted and/or sustained pattern in health and fitness participation, professional practice, or industry offerings. Unlike fads, trends persist beyond temporary enthusiasm and demonstrate measurable engagement, market presence, or long-term impact.”

The international group of people who complete the survey are personal trainers, exercise physiologists, exercise professors, exercise students, and medical practitioners. The responses from the group lead to a top 20 list of fitness trends. Because the survey has been conducted annually for nearly 20 years, changes in fitness trends over time can be observed. Below, I highlight strength training as a fitness trend over this time.

Key Points

Between 2007 and 2024, strength training ranked in the top 20 global fitness trends each year. Its position on the list remained mostly stable over that time.

In most years, strength training ranked in the top 5 global fitness trends.

In 2021, strength training fell in rank to #8, which was likely due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on people’s ability to access fitness centers and strength training equipment.

In 2024, strength training fell in rank to #17. No explanation for this unusual result was provided in the relevant report. In subsequent years, strength training returned to a rank more consistent with its history in the survey.

Bonus Commentary

Strength training, also called resistance exercise, is a type of physical activity that involves planned and repeated muscle actions against external resistance or one’s body weight. The primary purpose of strength training is to increase muscle strength, though it causes an array of physical and mental health benefits when practiced regularly.

Results from the ACSM’s Worldwide Survey of Fitness Trends reveal that strength training has consistently been ranked by exercise professionals in the top 5 fitness trends over the past 20 years. This result demonstrates that strength training is not a fad. Strength training, like cardiovascular/aerobic exercise, has a large evidence base that supports its prescription to the general population and to various patient groups. This evidence base has been accumulating for decades, stemming back to the seminal work by Dr. Thomas DeLorme in the 1940s on progressive resistance exercise. The accumulation of this evidence is why exercise scientists say that “strength training is medicine” and why muscle-strengthening activities are part of public health recommendations.

Fitness trends that have sometimes ranked higher than strength training, depending on the year, have included exercise for weight loss, high intensity interval training (HIIT), wearable technologies, body weight training, and fitness education and certification.

