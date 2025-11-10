This week’s graphs, based on a 2025 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), show the number and percent of male and female suicides in the United States (U.S.) in 2022 (latest available data) by age cohort.

Importantly, the CDC did not make all age cohorts the same size. Some age cohorts span five years, whereas other age cohorts span 10 years. This impacts the perception of the data displayed in the first graph below.

Key Points

In 2022, 44,906 individuals died by suicide in the U.S. Of these suicides, 35,564 were males (79.2%) and 9,342 were females (20.8%).

Numbers of suicides increased in males and females as they progressed from their teens into their 20s.

If the numbers of male suicides from the 25-29-year-old and 30-34-year-old cohorts are combined, then this 10-year cohort has a higher number of male suicides (6,308) than subsequent 10-year cohorts (all less than 6,000). The number of female suicides among 25-34-year-olds (1,606 females) was roughly similar to subsequent 10-year cohorts.

The proportions of suicides that were male and female in each age cohort was roughly constant between the ages of 15 and 74, with males comprising 75-80% of all suicides between those ages. However, the proportion of suicides that were male increased to 86-88% from age 75.

The age cohort in which the proportion of female suicides was highest was 10-14 years of age (36.6%).

The CDC also documented nine cases of suicide in youth who were 10 years of age or younger. Eight of these nine suicides were boys (89%).

Forsberg K, Sheats KJ, Blair JM, Nguyen BL, Amoakohene E, Betz CJ, Lyons BH. Surveillance for Violent Deaths - National Violent Death Reporting System, 50 States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, 2022. MMWR. Surveillance Summaries. 74(5):1-42, 2025.

Suicide was the eighth leading cause of death among males in the U.S. in 2022. As shown previously at The Nuzzo Letter, both absolute numbers and rates of male suicide are rising in the U.S. Remarkably, given these concerning trends in male suicide, no federal or state level offices exist for men’s health and wellbeing in the U.S., and the U.S. federal government invests significantly less money into research on men’s than women’s health. If the sexes were reversed, and females were to be the sex making up 75-80% of suicides, amounting to tens of thousands of premature female deaths each year, the country would almost certainly come to a standstill until the problem was fixed.

