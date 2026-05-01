On April 29, 2026, The Australia Institute – a left wing think tank based in Canberra – issued a press release titled, “Medical misogyny alive and well in Australia, as new poll shows just 1 in 7 young women feel their GP always takes them seriously.”

In the press release, The Australia Institute informed readers that it commissioned a YouGov poll of 1,541 Australian women and men, asking them about their experiences visiting their general physician (GP). Specially, the poll asked: “When you visit a local doctor (GP), how often do you think they take your medical concerns seriously and believe what you are telling them about how you feel?”

Poll responders then replied with one of the following answers: “always,” “most of the time,” “sometimes,” “rarely,” “never, and “don’t know / not sure.”

The Australia Institute focused on two findings from the poll: (1) that only one in seven women aged 18 to 34 years old (14%) reported that they feel their GP “always” takes their medical concerns seriously and believes what they are telling them about how they feel, and (2) that a comparatively higher percentage of men aged 65 and older (50%) reported that they feel that their GP “always” takes their medical concerns seriously and believes what they are telling them about how they feel. This comparative result between young women and older men was the focus of the Institute’s press release and report, including the report’s main figure, which is shown below.

Commenting on this finding, Skye Predavec, a researcher at The Australia Institute, said, “[t]he experience of young women visiting a doctor in Australia is vastly different to that of an older man.” Predavec added, “[m]edical misogyny risks turning healthcare into a tale of two systems, where young women have a worse experience than older men…”

The collective decision of staffers at The Australian Institute to compare the experiences of the younger women to the older men was odd considering that young men and older women were also polled. In fact, the Institute’s decision not to inform readers about the results from the younger men is perhaps one of the most egregious forms of data “spin” that I have ever seen.

To find the results from the young men in the poll, one needs to look at the supplementary data tables that were linked in the press release. One of the tables, which is displayed below, shows the results by sex and age group. I have circled the data of most relevance.

The table shows that The Australia Institute was honest in stating that 14% of women aged 18-34 years old and 50% of men aged 65 years of age and older reported that their GP “always” takes their medical concerns seriously and believes what they are telling them about how they feel. However, what The Australia Institute failed to tell readers was that the percentage of 18-34-year-old men, who reported that their GP “always” takes their medical concerns seriously and believes what they are telling them about how they feel, was nearly identical to the percentage of 18-34-year-old women, who reported “always” as their answer. A total of 16% of young men reported “always” as their answer compared to 14% of young women. Thus, the claim of “medical misogyny” based on the difference in the prevalence of the “always” response reported by young women versus older men is invalid, because roughly the same size difference in the prevalence of the “always” response was observed between the young men and the older men.

Moreover, the sum percentage of men aged 18-34 years old, who reported that they “rarely” or “never” have their medical concerns taken seriously or believed by their GP, was 7%, and this is nearly identical to the sum percentage of women aged 18-34 years old who reported that they “rarely” or “never” have their medical concerns taken seriously or believed by their GP (9%).

Also, when women of all ages are considered as a group and compared to men of all ages as a group, no evidence of medical misogyny is present in the poll. Nearly the same percentages of women (9%) and men (7%) reported that they “rarely” or “never” have their medical concerns taken seriously or believed by their GPs. See the table below.

Thus, close inspection of the data tables associated with The Australia Institute’s poll on “medical misogyny” reveals that the Institute “spun” the results to say that they found “medical misogyny” is “alive and well in Australia,” when, in fact, their poll showed the opposite to be true. Their poll showed that roughly the same percentages of women and men reported that they “rarely” or “never” have their medical concerns taken seriously or believed by their GPs. Presumably, because of that finding, The Australia Institute shifted its focus to the sex and age group comparisons, but in doing so, the Institute compared young women to older men, which was improper, because young men were also polled, and their responses were roughly similar to those of the young women.

Finally, other issues exist with the concept of “medical misogyny,” irrespective of the presence of any data “spin.” First, just because a woman perceives that her medical concerns are not being taken seriously or believed by her GP, does not mean that her perceptions are correct or that what she experienced misogyny. Second, to the extent that “medical misogyny” occurs, articles on the topic lack data and discussion on the sex of the perpetrator. This lack of data and discussion on perpetrator sex is important, because misogyny is often presumed to be perpetrated by men; yet, in the case of the Australian medical profession, 50% of GPs are women.

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