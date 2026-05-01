The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

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Tom Golden's avatar
Tom Golden
15h

Thanks for drilling down into this misandry and for bringing it to the surface. It is amazing how often "researchers" deliberately spin their data to get them the prize they want. Sad.

It is also worth noting that the questions asked about the persons perceptions and not about specific behaviors of the docs. It could be that older people are more likely to believe others are listening to them. Who knows?

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Bettina Arndt's avatar
Bettina Arndt
17h

Good job, James. Another lying organisation keen to promote a gender war!

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