Dr. James L. Nuzzo and TheTinMen chat for the first time. Follow TheTinMen on YouTube, LinkedIn, and X. (NB. This podcast was recorded on July 8, 2025.)

Episode description: Dr James Nuzzo, is a writer within men’s health; focusing on the disparities in funding and research between the sexes. Dr Nuzzo talks about how men and boys, unbeknownst to society, are falling through not only the cracks of health funding and research, but also those of public consciousness and compassion. Here we discuss gendered research around the world, why women were excluded from drug trials, the World Economic Forum’s infamous Global Gender Gap Report, UNWomen, circumcision, and what the future looks like for men’s health...

