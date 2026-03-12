This brief updates my previous analysis from August 2025 of the United Nations’ (UN) days of observance for women and men. The current analysis was conducted on March 10, 2026.

Key Points

The UN currently observes 15 days for girls and women.

The UN currently observes zero days for boys and men.

Source: United Nations. List of International Days and Weeks. Accessed on March 10, 2026.

Bonus Commentary

On March 10, 2026, two days after International Women’s Day, singer Katy Perry posted on X the following message: “Happy International Women’s Day again. One day didn’t feel like enough.”

Perry is apparently unaware that women have several days dedicated to them. Results from the current analysis reveal that the UN observes 15 days for girls and women, which is two more days than I identified in my analysis from August 2025. One of the additional days is the International Day of Care and Support (Oct. 29). The UN observed this day at the time of my previous analysis, but I was unaware that the day was sex-specific. The day’s name sounds sex-neutral, but the UN’s description of the day clearly indicates that the International Day of Care and Support is intended to recognize women’scare and support work. The other additional day that I identified in the current analysis was the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Women and Girls (Sep. 5). This is a new day. The resolution that established this day was passed by the UN General Assembly on November 26, 2025.

Currently, the UN does not observe International Men’s Day or any other day for boys and men. Yet, the UN observes 15 days for girls and women, and the UN also observes World Breastfeeding Week (Aug. 1-7), which was not included in the final tally of the current analysis. Moreover, the UN observes multiple days for animals (e.g., World Bee Day, World Tuna Day, World Migratory Bird Day, International Day of the Snow Leopard), languages (e.g., Arabic Language Day, Chinese Language Day, Russian Language Day), sports (e.g., World Basketball Day, World Football Day), outer space (e.g., International Asteroid Day, International Moon Day), and many other things.

To resolve the UN’s sex bias in days of observance, men’s health advocates are calling on the UN to establish November 19 as International Men’s Day. However, for that to happen, a member state or group of member states will need to draft a resolution that proposes the new day. Then, the resolution will need to receive a majority of votes in the UN General Assembly. For example, Boliva was the member state who, on November 6, 2025, brought forward the draft resolution for International Day of the World’s Indigenous Women and Girls. Then, the resolution was adopted on November 26, 2026.

Below is a list of each day of observance for girls and women and the member states who drafted the resolutions for those days. Note, some days of observance have been brought to the General Assembly via pathways other than member state proposals.

International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation (the Group of African States)

International Day of Women and Girls in Science (Malta)

International Women’s Day (not established by member state resolution)

International Day of Women Judges (Qatar)

International Girls in ICT Day (not established by member state resolution)

International Day to End Obstetric Fistula (the Group of African States)

International Widows’ Day (Gabon)

International Day of Women in Diplomacy (multiple countries)

International Day of Women and Girls of African Descent (Brazil and Colombia)

International Day of the World’s Indigenous Women and Girls (Bolivia)

International Equal Pay Day (multiple countries)

International Day of the Girl Child (multiple countries)

International Day of Rural Women (Mongolia)

International Day of Care and Support (multiple countries)

International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women (multiple countries)

Thus, to get International Men’s Day recognized at the UN, men’s advocates will need to encourage their member state representatives to submit a resolution for the General Assembly to consider. Currently, it is unclear which member state would be most likely to take on this responsibility. Moreover, due to financial issues, resulting in part from the United States cutting funds to UN Women and another UN entities, the future of the UN is uncertain. Given these issues, along with the UN’s relentless use of propaganda, and its unwillingness to make itself more politically neutral, the UN ceasing to exist altogether might be the best way to help men.

