United States to Defund UN Women

United Nations (UN) Women is the entity within the UN that is said to be dedicated to “gender equality” and the empowerment of women. However, many problems exist with UN Women. Fundamental to these problems is UN Women’s ideological bias, which stems from an adherence to intersectional feminist philosophy. This adherence has led UN Women to continuously push feminist propaganda at taxpayer expense. In 2025, I published a report that detailed UN Women’s use of feminist propaganda on X, and I concluded the following:

“UN Women’s tweets are often inaccurate, biased, contradictory, unprofessional, overly emotional, and lacking in common decency and empathy for boys and men. At minimum, member state representatives should insist on reform at UN Women. If UN Women refuses to rid itself of its problematic feminist ideology, member states should stop funding UN Women at the earliest possible instance. Taxpayers should not be forced to fund feminist propaganda.”

With that said, I am happy to report the recent news that the United States (U.S.) will no longer fund UN Women.

No More U.S. Funds

On January 7, 2026, the Trump White House issued Executive Order 14199: Withdrawing the United States from International Organizations, Conventions, and Treaties that Are Contrary to the Interests of the United States.

According to the Executive Order, the U.S. Secretary of State and the U.S. Representative to the UN conducted a review of international intergovernmental organizations that the U.S. is a member of and provides funding or other support for to determine which organizations operate in conflict with U.S. interests. In total, 66 organizations or entities were identified as operating in conflict with U.S. interests. Thirty-one of those entities are part of the UN, and one of the UN entities on the list is UN Women. UN Women appears on the list under the name “UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women,” which is a name sometimes used to refer to UN Women.

In the Executive Order, Trump issued a directive to all executive departments and agencies to “take immediate steps to effectuate the withdrawal of the United States from the organizations listed…as soon as possible. For United Nations entities, withdrawal means ceasing participation in or funding to those entities to the extent permitted by law.”

UN Women Getting What It Deserves

Funding cuts at UN Women have been long-deserved, given UN Women’s ideological bias and unwillingness to reform. In 2020, I published an academic paper documenting widespread bias against boys and men at the UN, including at UN Women. In 2025, I tallied the number of days of observance that the UN recognizes for girls and women and compared it to the number of days observance that it recognizes for boys and men. In total, the UN recognizes 13 days of observance for girls and women and zero days for boys and men (see diagram below). Finally, in November of 2025, I published a report detailing the propaganda techniques that UN Women uses on X to deceive its audience.

Importantly, I am not the only one who has highlighted issues at UN Women. The Domestic Abuse and Violence International Alliance (DAVIA) has published numerous press releases over the past five years highlighting problems at UN Women and the UN more broadly. Examples press releases are listed below:

· Dec. 2025 - ‘Online Violence’ Campaign Reveals Rampant Dishonesty at United Nations

· Dec. 2025 - UN Launches ‘Online Violence’ Campaign to Smear Men and Frighten Women

· Nov. 2025 - UN Women Pushes Gender Propaganda

· Sep. 2025 - World Leaders Scold United Nations for Embracing Marxist-Feminist Ideology

· May 2025 - UN Women Must Condemn Wave of Feminist Violence on International Women’s Day

· Mar. 2025 - UN Women’s Conference Ends in Disarray as Global Criticism of Feminism Mounts

· Jan. 2024 - UN Women Report Falsifies the Truth about Civilian Deaths in Gaza

· Dec. 2022 - UN Women’s Denial of Female-Perpetrated Abuse is a Threat to Women

· Nov. 2022 - UN Women Media Post about Journalists Killed in Duty — Offensive to Decency and Fairness

· Dec. 2021 - UN Women’s Abuse Campaign Mocks the Message of International Human Rights Day

· Dec. 2020 - UN Women Pushes COVID Abuse Myths, Exploits Women’s Fears

· Jun. 2020 - UN Women’s Coronavirus Propaganda Campaign

How Much Money Will UN Women Lose?

Historically, the U.S. has sent about $15M directly to UN Women each year (see graph below). One outlier year was 2022 when the U.S. sent about $45M directly to UN Women.

See the report “ UN Women Funding Sources ” at The Nuzzo Letter for more details.

Between 2011 and 2023, the U.S. sent about $200M directly to UN Women. Over that time, U.S. contributions accounted for 4.8% of funds that UN Women received from member states. This made the U.S. the 9th leading member state funder of UN Women over that time. Importantly, this total does not account for the fact that 15% of UN Women’s financial contributions come from other UN entities, and those other entities are presumably also highly funded by the U.S.

Each year, UN Women receives about $540M across all financial contributors. About 80% of those funds come from UN member states. The funds from the U.S. that will no longer go directly to UN Women represent only a drop in the bucket of UN Women’s coffers. UN Women is still likely to receive significant funds from other member states and other sources such as private companies and non-governmental organizations. The member states who contribute the most funds directly to UN Women are Sweden (13.5% of member state contributions to UN Women), Norway (8.2%), European Commission (8.5%), Finland (6.8%), United Kingdom (6.2%), Australia (5.7%), and Canada (4.5%).

See the report “ UN Women Funding Sources ” at The Nuzzo Letter for more details.

Conclusion

Over the past several years, UN Women has continually demonstrated ideological bias and an unwillingness to reform. Thus, the U.S. is correct to defund UN Women, and presumably the funding cuts will happen immediately assuming there are no legal issues associated with the Executive Order. The total funds that will no longer go from the U.S. direct to UN Women are only a drop in the bucket of UN Women’s coffers. Nevertheless, the funds are not unsubstantial, and the decision is symbolic and might make it easier for other countries to follow suit.

In the coming days, one can expect feminists and the mainstream media to frame the U.S. funding cuts to UN Women as “an attack on women” or “an attack on gender equality.” In fact, in 2025, the UN appeared to be preparing for such a moment. On social media, they regularly catastrophised about impending funding cuts, as approximately 9% of their tweets included content about funding of women’s issues (see section 4.3.2. of this report). One example tweet from May 16, 2025 said: “Women’s rights are under threat. Funding cuts are pushing women’s organizations in crises settings to a breaking point. Half may shut down in 6 months. Women and girls can’t afford to lose these lifelines.”

Girls and women are unlikely to lose their lifelines from funding cuts to UN Women. To the extent there is a smidgen of truth to such a claim, the blame rests on UN Women. All UN Women had to do was give up its ideological bias and be fair and objective. It refused to do that, and now it will experience the consequences.

