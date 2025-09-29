This week’s graph illustrates the number of male and female vice-chancellors at Australian universities in 2024.

Key Points

Vice-chancellors are the chief executives at Australia’s 42 universities. According to sources such as Financial Review, WA Today, and The Saturday Paper, vice-chancellors of Australian universities are now often paid salaries over $1 million (AUD).

Because vice-chancellors sit atop the university hierarchy, they represent a likely next target for “gender equity” advocates. To my knowledge, the current sex distribution of university vice-chancellors in Australia has not been previously reported.

In November of 2024, I acquired the names of university vice-chancellors from university Wikipedia pages and then used their names and photographs to determine their sex.

Twelve universities in Australia (29%) employed a vice chancellor who was a woman. Thus, one-quarter to one-third of Australia’s top university positions are filled by women.

Bonus Commentary

Previous reports have revealed that women comprise 33% of university presidents in the United States and 31% of university presidents in Canada. As shown above, in Australia, women comprise 29% of university vice-chancellors. Thus, the percentage of university chief executives who are women is similar in Australia, the United States, and Canada.

Because women are not 50% of chief executive at universities in Australia, the United States, or Canada, a stronger push for “gender equity” in these roles is likely (see, for example, “The struggle for gender equity in university leadership”). Women already significantly outnumber men at universities in terms of students and total faculty and non-academic staff. Thus, achieving “gender equity” in these executive roles might further feminize universities.

For discussions on the feminization of universities and the impact that this has on university policies, practices, and culture, see the following sources:

Bonus Graph

Australian universities also have chancellors. Chancellors serve more non-executive, ceremonial roles. They are heads of university councils.

In November 2024, 15 of 42 university chancellors in Australia (36%) were women.

