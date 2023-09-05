In 2020, I published results of a secondary analysis on the number of exercise science bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees awarded in the United States from 2002-03 to 2016-17. The results revealed that exercise science was one of the fastest growing academia majors in the U.S. Here, I update the analysis by summarizing degrees awarded in 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20.

Data were obtained from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES). The NCES’s categories for “exercise physiology” and “kinesiology and exercise science” were combined to represent exercise science.

The data show that bachelor’s degrees awarded in exercise science peaked in 2017-18 (29,255 degrees) and subsequently plateaued in 2018-19 and 2019-20. The plateau was due to fewer male degree earners coupled with a continued increase in female degree earners. In 2019-20, females comprised 58% of exercise science degree earners. Future research can explore why more women are entering exercise science, while more men are leaving or not entering the field. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on degrees awarded in exercise science can also be examined once data from 2020-21 and 2021-22 become publicly available.

Bachelor’s degrees

Master’s degrees

Doctorate degrees

