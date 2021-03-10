Full-text available here.

Journal of Applied Physiology

Abstract: We examined if transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) is a valid tool for assessment of voluntary activation of the knee extensors in healthy individuals. Maximal M-waves (Mmax) of vastus lateralis (VL) were evoked with electrical stimulation of femoral nerve (FNS); Mmax of medial hamstrings (HS) was evoked with electrical stimulation of sciatic nerve branches; motor evoked potentials (MEPs) of VL and HS were evoked with TMS; superimposed twitches (SIT) of knee extensors were evoked with FNS and TMS. In study 1, TMS intensity [69% output (SD: 5)] was optimized for MEP sizes, but guidelines for test validity could not be met. Agonist VL MEPs were too small [51.4% Mmax (SD: 11.9); guideline ≥70% Mmax] and antagonist HS MEPs were too big [16.5% Mmax (SD: 10.3); guideline <10% Mmax]. Consequently, the TMS estimated resting twitch [99.1 N (SD: 37.2)] and FNS resting twitch [142.4 N (SD: 41.8)] were different. In study 2, SITs at 90% maximal voluntary contraction (MVC) were similar between TMS [16.1 N (SD: 10.3)] and FNS [20.9 N (SD: 16.7)], when TMS intensity was optimized for this purpose, suggesting a procedure that combines TMS SITs with FNS resting twitches could be valid. In study 3, which tested the TMS intensity [56% output (SD: 18)] that evoked the largest SIT at 90% MVC, voluntary activation from TMS [87.3% (SD: 7.1)] and FNS [84.5% (SD: 7.6)] was different. In sum, the contemporary procedure for TMS-based voluntary activation of the knee extensors is invalid. A modified procedure improves validity but only in individuals who meet rigorous inclusion criteria for SITs and MEPs.

