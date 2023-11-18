The Weekly Roundup is an opportunity to recap a week in news and share recently discovered materials that might be of interest.

Share

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Physicians, Heal Thyselves

Commentary Magazine, 2023

Minimalist Training: Is Lower Dosage or Intensity Resistance Training Effective to Improve Physical Fitness? A Narrative Review

Sports Medicine, 2023

Abstract: Background: Findings from original research, systematic reviews, and meta-analyses have demonstrated the effectiveness of resistance training (RT) on markers of performance and health. However, the literature is inconsistent with regards to the dosage effects (frequency, intensity, time, type) of RT to maximize training-induced improvements. This is most likely due to moderating factors such as age, sex, and training status. Moreover, individuals with limited time to exercise or who lack motivation to perform RT are interested in the least amount of RT to improve physical fitness. Objectives: The objective of this review was to investigate and identify lower than typically recommended RT dosages (i.e., shorter durations, lower volumes, and intensity activities) that can improve fitness components such as muscle strength and endurance for sedentary individuals or beginners not meeting the minimal recommendation of exercise. Methods: Due to the broad research question involving different RT types, cohorts, and outcome measures (i.e., high heterogeneity), a narrative review was selected instead of a systematic meta-analysis approach. Results: It seems that one weekly RT session is sufficient to induce strength gains in RT beginners with < 3 sets and loads below 50% of one-repetition maximum (1RM). With regards to the number of repetitions, the literature is controversial and some authors report that repetition to failure is key to achieve optimal adaptations, while other authors report similar adaptations with fewer repetitions. Additionally, higher intensity or heavier loads tend to provide superior results. With regards to the RT type, multi-joint exercises induce similar or even larger effects than single-joint exercises. Conclusion: The least amount of RT that can be performed to improve physical fitness for beginners for at least the first 12 weeks is one weekly session at intensities below 50% 1RM, with < 3 sets per multi-joint exercise.

The impact of life-long strength versus endurance training on muscle fiber morphology2 and phenotype composition in older men

Journal of Applied Physiology, 2023

Abstract: Aging is typically associated with decreased muscle strength and rate of force development (RFD), partly explained by motor unit remodeling due to denervation, and subsequent loss of fast-twitch type II myofibers. Exercise is commonly advocated to counteract this detrimental loss. However, it is unclear how life-long strength- versus endurance-training may differentially affect markers of denervation and reinnervation of skeletal myofibers and, in turn, affect the proportion and morphology of fast-twitch type II musculature. Thus, we compared fiber type distribution, fiber type grouping, and the prevalence of atrophic myofibers (≤1494µm2) in strength-trained (OS) versus endurance-trained (OE) master athletes and compared the results to recreationally active older adults (all >70yr, OC) and young habitually active references (<30yr, YC). Immunofluorescent stainings were performed on biopsy samples from vastus lateralis, along with leg press maximal strength and RFD measurements. OS demonstrated similar type II fiber distribution (OS:52.0±16.4%; YC:51.1±14.4%), fiber type grouping, maximal strength (OS:170.0±18.9kg, YC:151.0±24.4kg), and RFD (OS:3993±894N‧s-1, YC:3470±1394N‧s-1) as young, and absence of atrophic myofibers (OS:0.2±0.7%; YC: 0.1±0.4%). In contrast, OE and OC exhibited more atrophic fibers (OE:1.2±1.0%; OC: 1.1±1.4%), more grouped fibers, and smaller proportion of type II fibers (OE:39.3±11.9%; OC: 35.0±12.4%) than OS and YC (all p<0.05). In conclusion, strength-trained master athletes were characterized by similar muscle morphology as young, which was not the case for recreationally active or endurance-trained old. These results indicate that strength training may preserve type II fibers with advancing age in older men, likely as a result of chronic use of high contractile force generation.

The Interconnection Between Muscle and Bone: A Common Clinical Management Pathway

Calcified Tissue International, 2023

Abstract: Often observed with aging, the loss of skeletal muscle (sarcopenia) and bone (osteoporosis) mass, strength, and quality, is associated with reduced physical function contributing to falls and fractures. Such events can lead to a loss of independence and poorer quality of life. Physical inactivity (mechanical unloading), especially in older adults, has detrimental effects on the mass and quality of bone as well as muscle, while increases in activity (mechanical loading) have positive effects. Emerging evidence suggests that the relationship between bone and muscle is driven, at least in part, by bone-muscle crosstalk. Bone and muscle are closely linked anatomically, mechanically, and biochemically, and both have the capacity to function with paracrine and endocrine-like action. However, the exact mechanisms involved in this crosstalk remain only partially explored. Given older adults with lower bone mass are more likely to present with impaired muscle function, and vice versa, strategies capable of targeting both bone and muscle are critical. Exercise is the primary evidence-based prevention strategy capable of simultaneously improving muscle and bone health. Unfortunately, holistic treatment plans including exercise in conjunction with other allied health services to prevent or treat musculoskeletal disease remain underutilized. With a focus on sarcopenia and osteoporosis, the aim of this review is to (i) briefly describe the mechanical and biochemical interactions between bone and muscle; (ii) provide a summary of therapeutic strategies, specifically exercise, nutrition and pharmacological approaches; and (iii) highlight a holistic clinical pathway for the assessment and management of sarcopenia and osteoporosis.

RUBBISH BIN

Zoophilia Is Morally Permissible

Journal of Controversial Ideas, 2023

Abstract: As one of our most deeply entrenched social taboos, zoophilia is widely considered to be wrong, and having sex with animals is illegal in many countries. In this article, I would like to go against this de facto consensus and argue that zoophilia is morally permissible. This would have major implications for how we legally and socially deal with zoophilia.

SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER

If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you.

Share