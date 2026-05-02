Share

LEADING ARTICLE

Caring for Each Other’s Sons

JAMA

“Sometimes, when I care for older veterans, I write a letter to their mother in my head. It goes something like this…”

WEEKLY VOICE

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Sex/Gender

Public Opinion is Now Turning Against Feminist Ideology

Domestic Abuse and Violence International Alliance (DAVIA)

The Demonization of Male Ambition

Lisa Britton (Substack)

We’ve spent decades treating male ambition not as a force that built civilization, but as a problem to be solved. It’s time to stop.

Hating Men Isn’t Improving Your Life

Evie Magazine

This Anzac Day, think of the mixed messages sent to men about masculinity

Financial Review

On April 25, we still elevate courage and the willingness to sacrifice as central to who we are. But in everyday life, those same traits are often treated with far more caution.

Education

Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Concentrators Drop To Lowest Number Since 2010

Harvard Crimson

A Little-Known Lawsuit May Weaken University Ethics Boards

Martin Center for Academic Renewal

Ethical oversight or suppression of speech?

How institutional review boards threaten groundbreaking research in higher ed

The Eternally Radical Idea with Greg Lukianoff

Proposed reforms by FIRE and the Academic Freedom Alliance would ensure safe and ethical research practices while also guarding against ideological and bureaucratic overreach.

Americans with graduate degrees twice as likely to support political violence: survey

The College Fix

The ripple effect of the Southern Poverty Law Center’s ‘paying sources to stoke racial hatred’

The College Fix

Students Don’t Need Teachers Who Look Like Them

Minding the Campus

Research on racial matching shows little evidence of academic benefit.

Health Science

Parricide in Australia: Findings from the National Homicide Monitoring Program

Australian Institute of Criminology

Abstract: This study examines the characteristics of parricide in Australia using 35 years of data from the National Homicide Monitoring Program. Parricide, or the homicide of a parent by their child, comprises five percent of homicides each year. Offenders were predominantly male but victimisation was more even. Parricide was largely gendered, with sons more likely to kill their fathers and daughters to kill their mothers. Offenders aged 10–17 years committed parricide at higher rates than older homicide offenders and almost a fifth of parricide offenders were delusional at the time of the homicide. Findings illustrate the distinctiveness of parricide and the greater need to consider this form of lethal violence in responses to family violence.

Incorporation of the National Institute of Health (NIH) sex as a biological variable policy by R01 grant awardees

Communications Medicine

Abstract: Background: The National Institutes of Health (NIH) Sex as a Biological Variable (SABV) policy aims to improve the rigor and reproducibility of biomedical research by encouraging sex-inclusive study designs and sex-based analyses. Methods: To evaluate policy implementation, we examine 574 funded publications (2017-2024) linked to grants from 21 NIH Institutes and Centers. We assess sex inclusion and sex-based reporting and analyses, while examining associations with author gender. Results: Sixty-one percent of studies include both sexes, with human-subject research more likely to do so than non-human studies (p = 1.31×10-23). Of the single-sex studies, 34% focus on sex-specific topics. Among studies to include both sexes, 83% report sample sizes by sex, yet only 44% conduct sex-based analyses. Sex-based analyses are more common in human-subject studies (p = 0.00002) and in articles with women first authors (50% vs. 39%, p = 0.036). Articles with women as first and last author dyads are significantly more likely to analyze data by sex (OR = 2.24, 95% CI: 1.33-3.79). Conclusions: These findings suggest that while the SABV policy has encouraged sex inclusion, gaps remain in sex-based analyses. Author gender may influence these research practices, underscoring the need for continued efforts to fully integrate SABV into NIH-funded research studies.

(See my brief comment on this article on X here.)

Short Sleep Duration and Sleep Difficulties Among Adults: United States, 2024

NCHS Data Brief

Abstract: In 2024, 30.5% of adults slept less than 7 hours on average in a 24-hour period. Asian non-Hispanic adults (61.5%) were more likely to wake up well-rested compared with other race and Hispanic-origin groups. The percentage of adults who had trouble falling asleep decreased with increasing age, from 18.3% among adults ages 18–34 to 12.8% among adults 65 and older. Women were more likely to have trouble staying asleep compared with men.

John R Lott Jr - What The Data Says About Gun Laws in Australia

Nat Con Australia

Episode description: What the data shows about the effectiveness of Australia’s gun laws; the impact that restrictive gun laws have on crime; how mass shootings are less likely where citizens are armed; and what he sees as the future of gun policy in the United States and Australia.

RUBBISH BIN

For adults only? Childhood, liminality and the queer unqueering of drag

Journal of Gender Studies

Abstract: Traditionally considered entertainment for adults, drag has increasingly entered children’s cultural worlds in recent years, sparking intense debates about age-appropriateness, on the one hand, and the dilution of drag’s transgressive promise on the other. In this article, I consider a range of cross-media examples to unpack these anxieties and the normativities that shape the meanings of drag and childhood across different representations of this nexus. Departing from existing scholarship that predominantly focuses on drag performers as educators, I instead focus on children as performers, arguing that it is the figure of the drag child around which competing discourses and imaginaries most evocatively come to the fore. After mapping theoretical discussions on the cross-generational dimensions of drag, I examine three realities and docuseries, analysing how their narrative patterns destabilize or reaffirm conventional boundaries between notions of childhood innocence and drag as an adult pursuit. Ultimately, I argue that the drag child can best be theorized as un/queer – queer in the present, with a forward potential to become unqueer – insofar as they operate within a liminal space in which their identities, bodies and performances both actively challenge and contribute to the hegemonic cultural constructs of the normal, the natural and the ideal.

The Trouble With Hope: A Queer, Feminist, and Narrative Critique of the “Hope” Discourse in Psychotherapy

Critical and Radical Social Work

Abstract: This article offers a critical interrogation of the discourse of “hope” as it is widely promoted in social work and psychotherapy. While often framed as a benevolent or necessary component of healing, the deployment of hope within dominant therapeutic paradigms can unintentionally reproduce neoliberal, white hegemonic, cisnormative, and ableist assumptions. Drawing from queer theory, feminist critique, and narrative therapy, this article explores how hope discourses can function as a subtle form of regulation, placing the burden of hope and “future orientation” on clients navigating racism, trans oppression, and other forms of systemic violence. This article incorporates critical social work scholarship, political theories of hope, and narrative-informed practices. Particular attention is paid to the impact on trans clients in the current political climate, where trans lives are under increasing legislative attack. Rather than offering generic or decontextualized hope, the article proposes alternative narrative-informed practices that honor complexity, resistance, and collective care over individual positivity.

Silence as erasure: incorporating party-and-play (PnP) and hookup app education into queered health curriculum

International Journal of LGBTQ+ Youth Studies

Abstract: The opioid and stimulant overdose crisis has increasingly intersected with queer sexual cultures, particularly through party-and-play (PnP) practices embedded within hookup, dating, and companionship apps (HUDCAs). While public health research has documented elevated risks associated with app-mediated, substance-involved sex, health education in secondary schooling has largely failed to address these realities. This conceptual article examines how curricular silence around HUDCAs and PnP functions as structural erasure, rendering queer adolescent youth – especially BIPOC queer youth – hyper-visible in risk surveillance yet invisible in curricular care. Drawing on Foucauldian analyses of power and silence, queer theory (QT), and critical race theory (CRT), the article argues that omission operates as a biopolitical mechanism that displaces sexual learning into unstructured digital spaces without guidance or harm-reduction support. Through historical parallels with HIV/AIDS education, the analysis demonstrates that educational discomfort has often preceded survivability-oriented intervention. The article concludes by proposing a queered, harm-reduction-centered framework for secondary school health education that integrates HUDCA literacy, PnP-informed harm reduction, and attention to racialized inequities, reframing education as anticipatory preparation rather than abandonment.

Therapists as Nonviolent Protesters

Journal of Orthopsychiatry

Abstract: Systemic racism and other forms of institutionalized discrimination are root causes of inequality. Therapists across the mental health professions are committed to dismantling these systems of oppression; however, there is little consensus about how therapists might achieve this goal. In this article, we explore how the strategies of nonviolent protest developed by Martin Luther King, Jr., during the U.S. civil rights movement are in many ways analogous to well-established common factors of psychotherapeutic change. A discussion of these similarities illustrates how therapists can engage in social action to dismantle racist systems using the invaluable skills they already possess. We conclude with six pragmatic principles adapted from King’s method of nonviolent direct action that therapists can use to increase the effectiveness of their antiracism work.

The Pedagogy of the Alt-Right

Pedagogy, Culture & Society

Abstract: This article conceptualises the Alt-Right as a pedagogical formation operating through grievance pedagogy: an informal, affective, and algorithmically amplified mode of instruction that teaches subjects to interpret the world through fear, victimhood, humiliation, and fantasies of heroic restoration. Rather than treating the Alt-Right as an ideological movement or a product of online radicalisation, the article analyses it as a digitally mediated regime of meaning making that organises how followers feel, whom they trust, and the forms of belonging they desire. Focusing on Turkey within a transnational framework, it examines how Alt-Right pedagogues act as entrepreneurial and mnemonic authorities, circulating narratives of demographic threat, historical denial, civilisational decline, and exclusionary recovery across platformed publics. The article argues that these pedagogical formations flourish amid neoliberal restructuring, unresolved historical violence, and the erosion of democratic education. Methodologically, the study adopts a digital ethnographic approach that treats platforms not as bounded fields, but as affect-saturated pedagogical environments shaped by repetition, performance, and algorithmic circulation. The article identifies fear, victimhood, and rage as affective logics of Alt-Right pedagogy and argues for educational interruption as a democratic response: one that confronts denial, challenges exclusionary affect, and cultivates historical responsibility, critical narration, and non-authoritarian forms of belonging.

Building and sustaining transdisciplinary research teams for environmental justice: Lessons from the manufactured ecosystems project

Equity in Education and Society

Abstract: The Manufactured Ecosystems (MEco) Pilot Project that ran between 2023 and 2025 at the University of Guelph sought to avert the pitfall of traditional approaches to research while contemplating one of the most serious and urgent existential crises of our time–what total climate failure could mean. The Project teased out how we could create more engagement between community, art and science for ecosystems preservation, enhancement, and replacement, simultaneously with how we could foster community trust. As the researchers conducted their research, they also became the researched, engaging in meta-research to investigate transdisciplinary collaboration. Methods: We used an anti-colonial, praxis-based definition of ‘university’ and qualitative research interviews with eight members Results: Researchers committed to Equity, Diversity and Inclusion in predominantly white institutions operate from the fringe. Discussion: Deconstruction of knowledge hegemonies and disciplinary pedigree are important breaks with ‘tradition’ that foster practices and policies that support new logics for research development. Conclusion: There are epistemologies (e.g. Black, queer and Indigenous) which challenge knowledge hegemony and unequal power relations between western and non-western ways of knowing and creating knowledge, western academies can become more inclusive and honour the commitments made to equity, diversity, inclusion, Indigeneity, and accessibility by engaging these approaches.

Airports as spaces of dissent and protest: A spatial and historical analysis

Open Research Europe

Abstract: Global air transport is a complex and powerful industry that contributes to economic development and international connectivity. As key infrastructure for the transport of goods and people, airports are generally considered off-limits for political dissent. By tracking protest events over the last decades, a typology of political uses of “the airport” as a space for democratic participation has been proposed, identifying its value as a site for a wide variety of protests, comprising those related to working conditions, anti-deportation, animal rights and environmental protection. In the context of the climate crisis, airports, airline companies and private jets have been under increasing criticism due to both their regional impacts (mainly aircraft noise) and the GHG emissions resulting from global air transport. Activism against new airport projects and airport expansions has become a major component of the climate movement in Europe, with 140 protest events at airports being documented and examined between 2019 and 2024. These protest events are characterized by their non-violent stance, although social movements and campaign groups have also relied on acts of civil and democratic disobedience, forms of radical politics and direct action. These protests disrupt diverse spaces of the airport, ranging from those outside the airports to more controversial acts that take place in restricted airside areas. Social movements and campaign groups appropriate spaces at the airports to increase their chances of capturing the attention of the local and global media, governmental authorities and air transport stakeholders. These protest events are subsequently shared on their own websites and social media, as a strategic form of digital activism. Activists campaigning for the protection of the planet and their local communities have also networked at the European and global levels, advocating for climate justice and a fair transition and calling into question solutions based on technological development.

Toward Culturally Responsive Algebra: Evaluating and Revising Mathematical Tasks

International Journal of Science and Mathematics Education

Abstract: Persistent inequities in mathematics education point to a critical need to reimagine curricular tasks to better support marginalized student groups. While culturally responsive pedagogy has received growing attention, mainstream algebra curricula still largely fail to reflect students’ lived experiences or sociopolitical realities in meaningful ways. This study evaluates two units from a widely used algebra curriculum, synthesizes conceptual frameworks for developing culturally relevant materials, and reimagines traditional math tasks to better reflect the experiences of Black and Latinx students. An analysis of 50 original tasks revealed a consistent focus on academic rigor, yet showed minimal evidence of cultural relevance, representation, or integration of sociopolitical and social justice themes. In response, we revised selected tasks to preserve – or enhance – their academic rigor while incorporating elements of cultural competency and social justice. This work recognizes the complexity of such transformations and the potential challenges involved. By sharing the framework, evaluation process, and examples of both original and revised tasks, this study offers practical insights for educators and curriculum developers striving to support both equity and excellence in mathematics education.

School Nutrition Education in Canada: Call to Action for Dietitians to Advocate for Social Justice

Canadian Journal of Dietetic Practice and Research

Abstract: As Canadian registered dietitians with a shared commitment to reimagining how children learn about food and eating, our goal is to support diverse, inclusive, and socially just school nutrition education (SNE). We argue that it is essential to stop focusing SNE on “obesity” prevention and reductionist framings of “healthy eating.” Dietitians who are involved in supporting public school educators or curriculum development must reconsider how and what children learn about food, eating, and bodies. To better support students, their families, and their teachers, it is critical to consider the cultural, socio-economic, historical, and structural contexts of school nutrition programming. We must acknowledge the limitations and potential harms of focusing predominantly on behaviour change and instead take a compassionate approach to nutrition education and advocate for social justice. This paper is an invitation to registered dietitians to collectively reflect on how food is taught and learned about in public schools in Canada, specifically considering feeding dynamics, body inclusivity, and food literacy.

(My brief comment on this article is available on X here.)

The roots of resistance: An institutional ethnography of faculty opposition to social justice curricula in undergraduate medical education

Medical Education

Abstract: Introduction: Augmenting training on the social and structural determinants of health in medical education is essential for addressing health disparities and fulfilling medical schools’ accreditation-mandated social accountability obligations. Despite these mandates, significant implementation challenges impede curricular efforts, including faculty capacity and resistance to teaching equity-focused content. To navigate this resistance, we must first understand it. Methods: An institutional ethnography was conducted over 18 months at a Canadian medical school to trace how faculty resistance is socially and institutionally organised. Data included field observations, interviews with 14 faculty and curriculum leaders and analysis of 124 institutional and regulatory texts. Analysis traced how ruling relations and text-mediated practices shape faculty engagement with social justice education. Results: Faculty resistance-manifesting as scepticism, discomfort and disengagement-was shaped by professional identities rooted in biomedicine and authoritative expertise, hierarchical structures and sociopolitical discourses that framed equity as ideological. Licensing examination objectives operated as boss texts that perpetuated these dynamics, producing tensions that sidelined health equity and social justice content in favour of biomedical priorities. A recursive ideological circle and institutional circuit reinforced the marginalisation of social justice in medical education. Discussion: Faculty resistance to teaching health equity and social justice-oriented content is not simply individual or attitudinal, but an institutional product shaped by professional, structural and sociopolitical relations. Addressing this requires structural re-alignment across governance, regulatory frameworks and professional norms to position social justice as integral, rather than peripheral, to contemporary medical education and practice.

Pedagogy of discomfort in practice. Employing virtual reality to illuminate structural racism for pre-service teachers

Intercultural Education

Abstract: This article examines the potential of Virtual Reality (VR) as a pedagogical tool in anti-racist education in pre-service teacher education in Norway. Drawing on the theoretical frameworks of the Pedagogy of Discomfort and Critical Race Theory (CRT), we developed the VR simulation Talking about … , designed to immerse pre-service teachers in conversations about racist incidents. Based on focus-group interviews and survey data from 33 students, the study investigates how VR-mediated discomfort can push students’ understanding of racism from individualised understandings of racism towards recognition of its structural dimensions. Findings show that the VR simulation stimulated productive discomfort which stimulated reflection on culturally embedded assumptions, and encouraged students to critically assess how language, privilege, and everyday interactions reproduce structural racism. While many students initially framed racism as an interpersonal conflict, participation in the teacher exercise fostered more nuanced understandings of structural racism and the power dynamics that sustain it. We argue that VR-supported discomfort offers a potential for cultivating critical anti-racist pedagogies within teacher education.

SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER

If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you!

If you prefer to donate to a specific project, please see the Go Fund Me page for my current research on sex differences in muscle strength in children.