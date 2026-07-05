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LEADING ARTICLE

Court rules that states can exclude transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports teams

SCOTUS Blog

A Win for Girls’ Sports—and Common Sense

City Journal

The Supreme Court upheld schools’ right to limit women’s and girls’ sports to biological sex.

(Nuzzo note: My meta-analysis on sex differences in grip strength in children and adolescents is cited in this City Journal article. To support more of this research, see my GoFundMe page.)

They Know They’re Lying

Reality’s Last Stand

The headlines are not sloppy; they are carefully worded to obscure the truth.

WEEKLY VOICE

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Sex/Gender

Help us recruit to an essential study of therapy for men

Centre for Male Psychology

GoFundMe campaign organised by Dr. John Barry of the Centre for Male Psychology.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore: How to improve young men’s mental health

STAT News

States must lead in the effort to combat young men’s loneliness, despair, and disengagement.

Bad Choices, Anger, and Mental Illness

The Fiamengo File

Disturbed women cannot create a sane movement.

“UN Women” Wants to Silence Everyday Speech

Center for Family and Human Rights

Former prime minister Julia Gillard’s excuse for Sex Discrimination Law changes a ‘cop out’, women’s rights campaigner Rachael Wong says

Sky News

Prostitution Laws Facing Renewed Debate in Washington

Washington Institute for Boys and Men

Arrests for prostitution offenses are way down for both women and men. Criminal punishment for prostitution offenses now skews very male and it may become more severe.

Education

Year in review: 172 campus cancel culture incidents during 2025-26 school year

The College Fix

Another DEI Office Name Change at the University of Arizona College of Medicine-Tucson

Do No Harm

For Graduation Ceremonies, Ditch the Guest Speaker

Martin Center for Academic Renewal

Commencement is about graduates, not celebrities, politicians, or influencers.

Other

The Full Digital Edition [of the book Secession by Western Australia] Is Now Free

Secession by Western Australia

Closing the Door on Canberra is now in your hands.

RUBBISH BIN

Supreme Court ruling on trans athletes can’t change my daughter

USA Today

(My brief comments on this article are available on X here and here.)

Gender Equity for Early Years Education Fairness for Everyone: The Way to Successful Learning

ACT Government

(My brief comment on this disturbing document is available on X here. Also, see David Maywald’s extended critique of this document on X here.)

Australia’s healthcare system still weighted towards male experience, women’s health experts say

ABC

(See my post on X here for the specific reasons why I have tossed this article in the Rubbish Bin. Also, see David Maywald’s extended critique of this article on X here.)

Gender studies in Germany

European Journal of Women’s Studies

Where the future was built: fifty years of feminist advocacy at the United Nations

Gender & Development

Pleasures of having (a) sex and the sex wars

Journal of Lesbian Studies

Abstract: This article is a reconsideration of the object of the so-called feminist “sex wars”, past and present. Building on the transfeminist effort to broaden our understanding of “sex” beyond a limiting sex-as-biology and gender-as-culture framework, this article seeks to show the importance of the pleasures of having a sex - a sexed body and role - to the sex wars. In order to do so, it reads two pieces of sex wars era polemical feminist literature in parallel, arguing that while the two texts represent radically different outlooks on ethics and possibility of enjoying having a sex and being sexed, they both show the importance of this question to the sex wars. Finally, the article argues that this broadened perspective on the sex wars can help us make sense of the contemporary feminist conflicts over sex, both as a desire, and as an embodiment - especially trans embodiment.

Social justice in Australian and Canadian dietetic regulatory documents: a content analysis

Public Health Nutrition

Abstract: Objective: This research was conducted to determine if and how Australian and Canadian dietetic regulatory bodies incorporate social justice into regulatory documents and how this compares between two otherwise demographically and politically similar countries. Design: Quantitative and qualitative content analysis of Australian and Canadian dietetic regulatory documents was performed to determine how often and in what context social justice terms were incorporated into dietetics regulation. Setting: Australia and Canada. Participants: Regulatory documents in Australia and Canada. Results: Findings reveal that social justice is framed differently between the two countries, particularly related to working with people who experience marginalisation. Regulatory documents seldom addressed issues of systemic injustice, focusing instead on self-awareness and individualistic approaches to care. Conclusions: Social justice is currently framed in nutrition and dietetics regulatory documents in ways that do not align with core principles of social justice. Social justice should be reframed in regulatory documents to shift attention away from awareness, towards action, and should be done in a way that addresses systemic injustices in healthcare. Developing a clear and consistent definition of what social justice is a critical first step in achieving this goal to overcome the challenges identified in this research study.

(My brief comment on this article is available on X here.)

“This Is Not For Me”: A Counterstory on BIPOC Experiences of DEI Trainings

Teaching and Learning in Medicine

Abstract: The health professions education literature often assumes that diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts naturally uplift Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC). However, when the most common manifestation of DEI efforts, DEI trainings, are examined, there is little evidence to support this assumption. Metanalyses show evaluation and research studies on DEI trainings seldom ask about the experiences of BIPOC participants, and the few that do complicate this happy narrative. To do DEI work that is transformative, we need to center the perspectives and experiences of individuals who share a history of oppression. This study began in 2022 as an evaluation of a DEI training program. It evolved into a case study after the discovery of identity-based harm in a subset of participant surveys. Using a critical lens, this research centers the experiences of those who identified as BIPOC. A semi-structured interview guide based on the evaluation findings was used to interview eight BIPOC individuals, five faculty and three staff members. Two researchers analyzed the interviews using reflexive thematic analysis to generate themes. Then, the primary author used Critical Race Theory’s counterstorytelling methodology to synthesize the interview themes, evaluation findings, fieldnotes and research artifacts into a counterstory on DEI trainings. The counterstory confronts the dominant narratives about DEI training. Such training is not always a transformative education process that uplifts everyone. The counterstory problematizes pedagogies that instrumentalize racial trauma for the benefit of white learners, instructional content that activates racial trauma without the means to process it, and DEI efforts that are performative rather than transformative. This counterstory identifies the ways in which oppressive and racist structures are felt and reproduced in settings meant to uproot it. Although there are no neat answers as to how we might interrupt these systems, critical questions can help to interrogate our assumptions about DEI trainings and (re)-center those pushed to the margins so that we may find our way forward.

(My brief comment on this article is available on X here.)

Man-i-pulation? Becoming creative with the ‘information folds’ of post-digital youth masculinity assemblages

Journal of Gender Studies

Abstract: This article explores how masculinity assemblages are composed within postdigital youth landscapes where gender is in a state of epistemic crisis and the digital is assumed to operate primarily as a coercive force. Building on queer and feminist posthuman praxis, we conceptualize the postdigital through Laura Marks’ information fold alongside Celia Lury’s notion of platformization and problem space where we share a compositional methodology that treats methods as generative practices that surface and transform problems in their becoming. Our analysis draws on three arts-informed projects with children and young people (ages 9–18) that used talking, writing, drawing, poetry, sculpting and film. We get creative with manipulation as man-i-pulation across three information folds: an altright ‘algo-rhythm’, a government hashtag campaign and feminist instapoetry. Together, they explore how masculinities are unstable, pliable, multiply entangled and always in motion. We go on to show how such data, re-created in moments of connection with multiple audiences, can come to resonate as posthuman participants beyond the fieldwork encounter. Postdigital information folds, animated through creative praxis, open resource-full spaces for unpredictability, invention, and transformation.

(My brief comment on this article is available on X here.)

Crone futures: Ecofeminist reimaginings of aging and planetary ethics

Journal of Women and Aging

Abstract: Older women are routinely positioned as culturally redundant under late-capitalist regimes that equate value with beauty, productivity, and reproductive futurity. This article intervenes in those decline narratives by developing the crone as a feminist figuration, understood as a situated and relational method for holding critique and possibility together. Bringing feminist ageing studies into conversation with ecofeminist, posthumanist, and decolonial feminist scholarship, and grounding the discussion in brief empirical illustrations from crone-identifying women and elder-led formations, I ask: what forms of ethical and epistemic work become thinkable when elderhood is read as an unevenly distributed location of vulnerability, memory, and relational endurance? I argue that thinking with the crone makes visible a mode of climate witnessing attuned to slow violence, intergenerational injustice, ecological grief, and more-than-human dependence, without romanticising old age or collapsing diverse older women into a single category. The analysis is conceptual and interdisciplinary: it traces how contemporary “successful ageing” discourses inherit earlier modern/colonial projects that disciplined women’s bodies, knowledge, and reproduction, while also attending to counter-genealogies in which elder female figures carry different cosmological and ethical weight. The article’s contribution to women’s ageing scholarship lies in articulating crone epistemology as slow, situated knowledge that foregrounds limits, interdependence, and responsibility while remaining accountable to decolonial and intersectional difference.

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