Share

ANNOUNCEMENT

If you haven’t already, please take 1-2 minutes to complete the 5-question survey about The Nuzzo Letter. Your feedback is greatly appreciated!

Reader Survey - The Nuzzo Letter

THE NUZZO LETTER IN THE NEWS

Exercise physiology degrees in the United States: an update on secular trends

Advances in Physiology Education

Abstract: The field of exercise physiology has experienced substantial growth at postsecondary institutions in the United States over the past 20 years. Growth has slowed in recent years, but the number of bachelor's degrees conferred in the field reached a record high in 2021-2022. The increase in bachelor's degrees conferred has been driven largely by increased numbers of female graduates (58.9% female). The number of male graduates plateaued starting in 2016-2017.

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Homeownership Gender Gap?

Men Are Good

Why Women Love Woke

Amy Gallagher's Substack

Why Do Women Live Longer Than Men?

By understanding the reasons, scientists hope to help both sexes age better.

New York Times

Maine under federal investigation for letting men into women’s sports

The College Fix

The NCAA’s Transgender Policy Is a Trojan Horse

The new protocols will streamline the process of men competing in women’s sports.

Reality’s Last Stand

Americans have grown more supportive of restrictions for trans people in recent years

Pew Research Center

BBC Elite British Sportswomen's Study 2024 results

BBC Sport

The perspective of current and retired world class, elite and national athletes on the inclusion and eligibility of transgender athletes in elite sport

Journal of Sports Sciences

Abstract: There has been limited empirical study allowing athletes to voice their opinions on transgender participation in elite sport. This study surveyed 175 national, elite and world class athletes eligible to compete in the female category regarding transgender inclusion and eligibility. The study compared current Olympic versus current Olympic Recognised sports, elite versus world class, and current versus retired Olympic sport athletes. Most athletes favoured biological sex categorisation (58%) and considered it unfair for trans women to compete in the female category, except for precision sports. This view was held most strongly by world class athletes regarding their own sport (77% unfair, 15% fair). For trans men inclusion in the male category, most athletes considered it fair, except for Olympic sport athletes regarding contact sports (49% unfair, 27% fair) and sports heavily reliant on physical capacity (53% unfair, 29% fair). Notwithstanding those views, athletes (81%) believed sporting bodies should improve inclusivity for transgender athletes. Opinion varied somewhat according to career stage, competitive level and sport type. Nevertheless, athletes in the present study favoured categorisation by biological sex and did not support trans women eligibility for the female category in sports reliant on performance-related biological factors that differ between sexes.

Sex differences in absolute and relative changes in muscle size following resistance training in healthy adults: a systematic review with Bayesian meta-analysis

PeerJ

Abstract: Background: Muscle hypertrophy may be influenced by biological differences between males and females. This meta-analysis investigated absolute and relative changes in muscle size following resistance training (RT) between males and females and whether measures of muscle size, body region assessed, muscle fibre type, and RT experience moderate the results. Methods: Studies were included if male and female participants were healthy (18–45 years old) adults that completed the same RT intervention, and a measure of pre- to post-intervention changes in muscle size was included. Out of 2,720 screened studies, 29 studies were included in the statistical analysis. Bayesian methods were used to estimate a standardised mean difference (SMD), log response ratio (lnRR) with exponentiated percentage change (Exp. % Change of lnRR), and probability of direction (pd) for each outcome. Results: Absolute increases in muscle size slightly favoured males compared to females (SMD = 0.19 (95% HDI: 0.11 to 0.28); pd = 100%), however, relative increases in muscle size were similar between sexes (Exp. % Change of lnRR = 0.69% (95% HDI: −1.50% to 2.88%)). Outcomes were minimally influenced by the measure of muscle size and not influenced by RT experience of participants. Absolute hypertrophy of upper-body but not lower-body regions was favoured in males. Type I muscle fibre hypertrophy slightly favoured males, but Type II muscle fibre hypertrophy was similar between sexes. Conclusion: Our findings strengthen the understanding that females have a similar potential to induce muscle hypertrophy as males (particularly when considering relative increases in muscle size from baseline) and findings of our secondary analyses should inform future research that investigates sex differences in highly trained participants and muscle fibre type-specific hypertrophy.

RUBBISH BIN

Why Palestine is a feminist issue: a reckoning with Western feminism in a time of genocide

International Feminist Journal of Politics

Working towards an Australian First Nations periodic table

Chemistry World

(*A rebuttal to this article, titled “Australians propose an indigenous periodic table” has been published by Jerry Coyne here)

Access to inclusive public-toilet options and the wellbeing of trans and gender diverse employees: Novel evidence from a large Australian workplace survey

International Journal of Transgender Health

Abstract: Background: Inclusive public-toilet access by trans and gender diverse (TGD) individuals has been the subject of intense public and legislative debate. This study offers first-time evidence on the associations between TGD people’s ability to use toilets of choice and access all-gender toilets within the workplace and their health and wellbeing. Methods: We analyze data from TGD respondents to the 2024 Australian Workplace Equality Index Employee Survey (n = 1020). The focal explanatory variables capture respondent-reported freedom to use toilets of choice and availability of all-gender toilets at work (range: 1–5). The outcome variable is a composite index of employee wellbeing (range: 0–100). We model their relationships using random-intercept multilevel regression models adjusted for an encompassing set of individual- and employer-level confounds. Results: Having access to toilets of choice (β = 6.54; 95%CI: 5.41,7.6) and all-gender toilets (β = 3.02; 95%CI: 1.99,4.05) exhibited large and statistically significant effects on TGD employee wellbeing. These relationships were apparent among binary and non-binary trans employees, and across employee-wellbeing domains. Conclusions: Appropriate access to public-toilet facilities must be incorporated within ongoing policy efforts to improve the wellbeing of TGD individuals and redress entrenched health disparities for this population. This includes guidelines being currently developed by the World Health Organization.

The glowy: the aesthetics of transparency in postfeminist “wellness” culture

Feminist Media Studies

Abstract: Over the past ten years or so, across the physical and virtual spaces of postfeminist culture, a novel aesthetic category has quietly but insistently taken hold: the glowy. In this article, I contextualise the glowy as the archetypal aesthetic of what has become known as “wellness culture,” an outgrowth of postfeminist culture that promotes the pursuit of an optimized state of physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing. At the same time, I make an argument about the glowy that challenges one of the central assumptions of scholarship on wellness culture. This is the assumption that wellness culture marks a turn, across postfeminist culture more broadly, from “outside” to “inside,” such that new forms of psychic discipline now flourish alongside longer-standing forms of bodily discipline. Resisting this reading, I argue that the rise of the glowy reflects not a turn from the cosmetic domain to the psychic domain but a collapse of the boundaries between these two realms. To sustain this argument, I draw on wellness content from prominent international fashion and lifestyle publications Elle and Vogue, as well as from the promotional material of key wellness brands and products.

Challenges and opportunities in teaching gender equality in Irish secondary schools

Gender and Education

Abstract: Challenges related to the teaching of gender equality in Irish secondary schools are multifaceted and include: insufficient gender equality training for teachers; tendencies towards conservative and religious ethos schools; lack of space in which to address gender topics and issues (including gender identity, gender stereotyping, gender discrimination) in the curriculum and, especially, growing resistance to gender equality and gender mainstreaming from a variety of stakeholders including schools, teachers, parents and students. This paper stems from a transnational European project – GEMINI – aimed at gender mainstreaming through media literacy and presents findings from a study of 12 Irish secondary school teachers in different secondary school types who detail their interest and engagement with gender equality and gender issues, but identify multiple forms of resistance to the delivery of gender equality education. Teachers express fears about rising misogyny among students and raise concerns about the influence of controversial sexist figures like Andrew Tate, especially among boys in Ireland. Findings contribute to the literature on challenges to gender mainstreaming and media literacy in Ireland.

SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER

If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you!

If you prefer to donate to a specific project, please see the Go Fund Me page for my current research on sex differences in muscle strength in children.