The Weekly Roundup is an opportunity to recap a week in news and share recently discovered materials that might be of interest.

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

The implicit bias house of cards

City Journal, 2023

DEI trainings don’t work because one of the concepts on which they are based is junk science.

On the death of implicit association bias tests (IATs)

European Journal of Psychological Assessment, 2023

Abstract: “The IAT Is Dead, Long Live the IAT [...]” is the title of an article that might reflect the impression of many researchers who are unsure about whether IATs are useful measures or not (Jost, 2019, p. 10). A Web of Science search on the number of IAT-related publications shows that although IAT research has increased over the years, there are several ups and downs (Figure 1). This editorial provides insights into some issues that may partly explain this phenomenon and encourage researchers to use in-depth analyses to help identify the conditions in which IATs may be useful.

Overdose mortality rates for opioids and stimulant drugs are substantially higher in men than in women: state-level analysis

Neuropsychopharmacology, 2023

Abstract: Drug overdoses from opioids and stimulants are a major cause of mortality in the United States. It is unclear if there are stable sex differences in overdose mortality for these drugs across states, whether these differ across the lifespan, and if so, whether they can be accounted for by different levels of drug misuse. This was a state-level analysis of epidemiological data on overdose mortality, across 10-year age bins (age range: 15-74), using the CDC WONDER platform for decedents in the United States in 2020-1. The outcome measure was rate of overdose death (per 100,000) for: synthetic opioids (e.g., fentanyl), heroin, psychostimulants with potential for misuse (e.g., methamphetamine), and cocaine. Multiple linear regressions controlled for ethnic-cultural background, household net worth, and sex-specific rate of misuse (from NSDUH, 2018-9). For all these drug categories, males had greater overall overdose mortality than females, after controlling for rates of drug misuse. The mean male/female sex ratio of mortality rate was relatively stable across jurisdictions: synthetic opioids (2.5 [95% CI, 2.4-7]), heroin, (2.9 [95% CI, 2.7-3.1], psychostimulants (2.4 [95% CI, 2.3-5]), and cocaine (2.8 [95% CI, 2.6-9]). With data stratified in 10-year age bins, the sex difference generally survived adjustment (especially in the 25-64 age range). Results indicate that males are significantly more vulnerable than females to overdose deaths caused by opioid and stimulant drugs, taking into account differing state-level environmental conditions and drug misuse levels. These results call for research into diverse biological, behavioral, and social factors that underlie sex differences in human vulnerability to drug overdose.

Gender differences in cancer susceptibility: an inadequately addressed issue

Frontiers in Genetics, 2012

Abstract: The gender difference in cancer susceptibility is one of the most consistent findings in cancer epidemiology. Hematologic malignancies are generally more common in males and this can be generalized to most other cancers. Similar gender differences in non-malignant diseases including autoimmunity, are attributed to hormonal or behavioral differences. Even in early childhood, however, where these differences would not apply, there are differences in cancer incidence between males and females. In childhood, few cancers are more common in females, but overall, males have higher susceptibility. In Hodgkin lymphoma, the gender ratio reverses toward adolescence. The pattern that autoimmune disorders are more common in females, but cancer and infections in males suggests that the known differences in immunity may be responsible for this dichotomy. Besides immune surveillance, genome surveillance mechanisms also differ in efficiency between males and females. Other obvious differences include hormonal ones and the number of X chromosomes. Some of the differences may even originate from exposures during prenatal development. This review will summarize well-documented examples of gender effect in cancer susceptibility, discuss methodological issues in exploration of gender differences, and present documented or speculated mechanisms. The gender differential in susceptibility can give important clues for the etiology of cancers and should be examined in all genetic and non-genetic association studies.

Nonmotor symptoms and sleep disturbances in patients with blepharospasm

Annals of Movement Disorders, 2020

Abstract: Blepharospasm is a disabling focal dystonia, which is characterized by involuntary bilateral synchronous, excessive blinking and closure of the eyes. This leads to functional impairment in vision and consequences such as inability to carry out daily activities such as driving a vehicle and walking. In addition, these patients can develop many nonmotor symptoms. There is a significant prevalence of anxiety, depression, and obsessive compulsion disorders in patients with blepharospasm. Sleep problems such as poor quality of sleep, delayed sleep latency, and reduced sleep duration are also seen in blepharospasm. This review aims to summarize the literature on the impact of nonmotor symptoms in patients with blepharospasm.

RUBBISH BIN

‘Feminist approach’ to cancer could save lives of 800,000 women a year

The Guardian, 2023

Gender inequality and discrimination impede timely diagnoses and quality care for women around the world, says report.

