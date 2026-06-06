The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

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Frank's avatar
Frank
16h

Thank you, James, good work as always. I will report the Institute for Research on Male Supremacsm to the IRS and DOGE. There is no reason that taxpayers should have to support misandry.

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Jamie's avatar
Jamie
15h

As for the Group Sex not being diverse enough!!!!

it is as if everything must be controlled, right down to our desires.

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