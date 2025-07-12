Share

Starting with the conclusion and working backward to support it betrays both science and its subjects.

James L. Nuzzo, PHD on UN Women and what's behind the curtain | Fireside Chat 263

Honey Badger Radio

Episode description: Join us on the Fireside Chat as we speak with researcher and men's health specialist James L. Nuzzo.

PODCASTS AND PRESENTATIONS

Tainted Guidelines

Dr Joe Unplugged

Episode description: That many medical guidelines remain based on studies which have been discredited is a serious matter. Meanwhile the replacement of acumen and judgement with box ticking has gone too far.

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Abstract: Most cases of type 2 diabetes (T2D) can be prevented by adopting a healthy lifestyle, highlighting that lifestyle modifications should be the primary defence against developing T2D. Although accumulating evidence suggests that exercise can be an efficacious therapy for T2D, especially in conjunction with pharmacological interventions, its long-term effectiveness remains controversial owing to significant adherence challenges. In this narrative review, we combine an evolutionary perspective with epidemiological and prospective interventional studies to examine the efficacy versus effectiveness of varying volumes of exercise prescriptions for treating T2D. Commonly prescribed and recommended volumes of moderate-intensity physical activity (150 min/week) have demonstrated low-to-moderate efficacy in improving glycaemic control, reflected by improvements in glycated haemoglobin levels. Higher exercise volumes have been shown to enhance efficacy. While exercise can be moderately efficacious under the optimal circumstances of short-term exercise interventions (≤1 year), there is little evidence of its long-term effectiveness, primarily due to poor adherence. To date, no study has demonstrated long-term adherence to exercise programmes in individuals with T2D (>1 year). From an evolutionary perspective, the finding that exercise interventions are often ineffective over time is unsurprising. Although often overlooked, humans never evolved to exercise. Exercise is a counter-instinctive behaviour that can be difficult to maintain, even in healthy populations and can be especially challenging for individuals who are unfit or have T2D morbidities. We conclude by presenting several considerations informed by evolutionary logic that may be useful for practitioners, policymakers and advocates of exercise as medicine to improve exercise adherence.

(*My brief comment on this article is available on X here)

Abstract: Competence-questioning communication at work has been described as gender-linked (e.g., mansplaining) and as impacting the way women perceive and experience the workplace. Three studies were conducted to investigate how the specific communication behaviors of condescending explanation (i.e., mansplaining), voice nonrecognition, and interruption can be viewed as gender-biased in intention by receivers. The first study was a critical incident survey to describe these competence-questioning behaviors when enacted by men toward women in the workplace and how women react toward them. Studies 2 and 3 used experimental paradigms (in online and laboratory settings, respectively) to investigate how women and men perceive and react to these behaviors when enacted by different genders. Results demonstrated that when faced with condescending explanation, voice nonrecognition, or interruption, women reacted more negatively and were more likely to see the behavior as indicative of gender bias when the communicator was a man. Implications for improving workplace communications and addressing potential gender biases in communication in organizations are discussed.

(*My brief comment on this article is available on X here)

Abstract: Obesity affects approximately one in five U.S. adolescents. Although an increasing number of medications are approved for adolescent obesity as an adjunct to health behavior and lifestyle treatment, national data on the prevalence and correlates of obesity medication prescribing for adolescents are sparse. Ambulatory electronic medical record data were analyzed to assess trends in the proportion of U.S. adolescents aged 12-17 years with obesity (body mass index ≥95th percentile) who were prescribed Food and Drug Administration (FDA) -approved obesity medications during 2018-2023. Log-binomial models were used to estimate characteristics of adolescents associated with receiving an obesity medication prescription in 2023. The proportion of U.S. adolescents who were prescribed obesity medications increased substantially in 2023 (by approximately 300% compared with 2020), the year after FDA expanded its approval of two obesity medications to include adolescents and after publication of the 2023 American Academy of Pediatrics clinical practice guideline. Despite this substantial relative increase, 0.5% of adolescents with obesity were prescribed an obesity medication in 2023, with a majority (83%) of prescriptions received by adolescents with severe obesity. Semaglutide (Wegovy, indicated for persons aged ≥12 years with obesity), and phentermine or phentermine-topiramate were most commonly prescribed. Prescribing prevalence was higher among girls than among boys (adjusted prevalence ratio [aPR] = 2.05), among adolescents aged 15-17 years than among those aged 12-14 years (aPR = 2.24), and among those with severe (class 2 or class 3) obesity than among those with class 1 obesity (aPR = 4.03 and 12.78, respectively). Prescribing prevalence was lower among Black or African American adolescents than among White adolescents (aPR = 0.61). Continued monitoring of the use of these medications could help guide strategies to ensure that all adolescents with obesity have access to evidence-based obesity treatment, including medications and health behavior and lifestyle interventions.

HISTORICAL ARCHIVES

Abstract: Research on intrasexual competition for mates focused on the strategies of self-promotion and competitor derogation. Although these strategies describe many competitive behaviors, it was predicted that they do not describe all possible strategies. In Study 1, a qualitative investigation, participants reported how they compete with same-sex rivals for mates. This led to the discovery of the strategies of competitor manipulation and mate manipulation. All 4 strategies were compared and no sex difference in their frequency of application was found. In Study 2, a quantitative survey using the 4 strategies was created. There was no sex difference in strategy use, but those involved in a romantic relationship were significantly more likely to use competitor derogation than any other strategy.

Abstract: The aim of this study was to examine the effects of systematic alterations in male facial hair on female perceptions. A within-subjects design employed one condition (facial hair) incorporating five levels (clean-shaven, light stubble, heavy stubble, light beard and full beard). All levels were applied to three different facial designs, constructed using FACES software. The resulting 15 male faces were rated by 60 females on various attributes. Male faces displaying a full beard were considered the most masculine, aggressive, socially mature, and older. Males with a light beard were considered the most dominant. Males with light stubble were considered to be the most attractive, light stubble was also preferred for both short- and long-term relationships. These findings are discussed in terms of age preferences and good-genes models.

Abstract: Aims: Several studies have reported the under-representation of women in clinical trials, thereby challenging the external validity of the benefit/risk assessments of launched drugs. Our aim was to determine the extent to which women have been included in clinical trials used for drug registration and to analyse the fraction of women participating in phases I, II and III. Methods: We conducted cross-sectional, structured research into publicly available registration dossiers of Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved drugs that are prescribed frequently. Furthermore, we analysed compounds with high hepatic clearance and a known gender-related difference in drug response. In a sensitivity analysis, we compared figures with US disease prevalence data. Results: For 38 of the initial 137 drugs (28%), sufficient data were reported and publicly available. For these drugs, 185 479 trial participants were included, of whom 47% were female and 44% were male; gender was not reported for 9% of participants. However, the number of female participants varied with the phase of the trial, with 22% females in phase I trials vs. 48% and 49%, respectively, in phase II and III trials. When compared with US disease prevalence data, 10 drugs (26%) had a greater than 20% difference between the proportion of females affected with the disease compared with representation in clinical trials. Conclusions: From these publicly available data, there was no evidence of any systematic under-representation of women in clinical trials.

RUBBISH BIN

Jobs working with children are largely done by women, leaving many boys, especially in low-income areas, with few men as role models.

(*For the specific reason that this article has been tossed in the Rubbish Bin, please see my brief comment on X here)

(*My brief comment on this article is available on X here)

