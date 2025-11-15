Share

Cancellation Case Study

Australians for Science & Freedom

Dishonest: UN Women Pushes Female Supremacy, Gender Propaganda

Coalition to End Domestic Violence

Sex differences in human skeletal muscle fiber types and the influence of age, physical activity, and muscle group: A systematic review and meta-­ analysis

Physiological Reports

Abstract: To understand the sex differences in human skeletal muscle fibers, we determined whether sex differences in fiber cross-sectional area (CSA), fiber type distribution, and proportional area remained after controlling for age, physical activity level, muscle group, and analysis technique. Meta-analysis was performed on 6222 unique participants (Males, M = 3501; Females, F = 2721) (>18 years and free of disease) extracted from 156 studies. A random-effects meta-analysis was used to determine the main effect of sex, and subgroup analyses were performed to determine the influence of age, physical activity level, muscle group biopsied, and analysis technique. Males had greater type I CSA (M = 4936 ± 1250 μm2; F = 4151 ± 1074 μm2; p < 0.001), type II CSA (M = 5272 ± 1950 μm2; F = 3483 ± 1309 μm2; p < 0.001), type II distribution (M = 51.6 ± 14.6%; F = 48.3 ± 13.0%; p < 0.001), and type II proportional area (M = 55.0 ± 14.4%; F = 47.9 ± 13.1%; p < 0.001) than females. Conversely, females had greater type I distribution (F = 51.4 ± 12.1%; M = 48.3 ± 13.3%; p = 0.01) and type I proportional area (F = 51.8 ± 12.4%; M = 44.9 ± 13.2%; p < 0.001) than males. Sex differences were moderated by muscle group biopsied in type I and II proportional area and by age in type I and II fiber type distribution but remained in all other subgroup analyses. In healthy adults, males have larger type I and type II CSA, type II fiber type distribution, and type II proportional area than females, while females have greater type I fiber type distribution and type I proportional area than males. Sex differences generally remained regardless of age, physical activity level, muscle group, and analysis technique, indicating inherent biological sex differences in muscle fiber composition of whole skeletal muscle.

(*Note: The findings from this meta-analysis confirm the findings from my meta-analysis in 2023 on the same topic.)

From Feminism to Fairness: Lisa Britton’s Awakening to Men’s Issues

Episode description: Writer and advocate Lisa Britton shares her transformation from mainstream feminism to championing fairness for men and boys. Drawing from her personal awakening, she explains why women’s voices are vital in the movement for gender balance and how breaking the “gender war” mindset can heal families and society.

Record 1 in 5 in Japan report partner abuse, government survey shows

Japan Times

Why the Adolescent Man Box report should go in the bin…And not onto the Minister’s desk

Celebrating Masculinity

U. Illinois to rename DEI office but says mission will be the same

The College Fix

Trump: Let in 600,000 Chinese students to prop up universities

The College Fix

The role of universities in society

Science Advances

Abstract: This study examines public views on universities’ societal roles beyond education and research. A representative sample of 2089 U.S. citizens evaluates whether universities should engage in initiatives such as diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), free speech, and environmental sustainability, benchmarking views against corporations. We include an incentivized experiment asking respondents to allocate money between universities based on performance on various dimensions. Results show broad support for engagement in initiatives related to environmental sustainability, well-being, and free speech but opposition to political engagement. Views on DEI are polarized: Women and liberals reward universities excelling in DEI but conservatives and men penalize them, even when academic performance is equal. These findings highlight the polarization surrounding universities’ societal roles.

(*My brief comment on this article is available on Substack and X.)

Do No Harm Notches Legal Victory After HHS Scraps Discriminatory Biden-Era Rule

Do No Harm

How Americans Are Thinking About Aging

Pew Research Center

(*Some of the graphs that I found most interesting from this poll I have posted on Substack Notes here.)

Men With Prestigious Jobs Are More Likely To Cheat

Institute of Family Studies

(*For the specific reason why this report has been tossed in the Rubbish Bin, see my brief notes on Substack and X.)

Job advertisement: Associate Professor - Sociocultural Studies of Physical Activity and Health at the University of Toronto

“Preference will be given to candidates who self-identify as Indigenous.”

(Uploaded below for the historical record, as the link will eventually expire.)

Univ Toronto Job Applications 121KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

