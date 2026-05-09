The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

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Steven Work's avatar
Steven Work
9hEdited

".. definition of rape is highly problematic.."

Just - ridiculous! How about you put a warning about this .. mind-rape, soul mutilation?

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After working in a university research lab as a student-work job the summer between 2 and 3 of 4, the PI offered me a staff position that came why 6 credit-hours (1/2 time student) and I didn't have to think long, and he created the staff position and the university advertised. I filled out an application and handed it in to HR, a while later (weeks) the PI asked me why I did put in an applicant I told him I did, they must have lost it. So, I went down and filed out another and handed to the women.

(Later I thought that I shouldn't have mentioned my situation, just another white man that perfectly fits the job - it was made for me - and I had experience.)

A long time later I knew already that out of the 30-40 staff positions in the department and that were regulars visiting from a different department in the building, there were only 3 men in staff positions. Makes you wonder.

---

After maybe between a year or two and a co-authorship in Science, I started have weird trouble, and it seemed like I was being targeted, but I couldn't why, and everyone seem friendly. Then I started suspecting that I was being targeted, and eventually I suspect a group, and at that point I started going to shrink and .. it was a living hell. I went from jumping my bed and rushing through morning and being there way before anyone .. to the murder of my life-joy and love.

Of all those women, you know most didn't join in - but they knew and By God are they human? A group of 3 men learning of something like that being done to anyone, two of them would be pushing the third out of the way to do something about it. After I left, a long time later I realized that fact, and by God if I didn't have memories of 2 women that had (a long time ago) talked to about something that help me - I'll say if it was 0 of 40 women wouldn't help a guy in that situation, well it might as well be 3.5 Billion - F-k C---s!

If anyone hears of an office shooter and says, "Another wacko white man, what is wrong with them?" You mention to him or her that you know of older man that still doesn't have his joy-of-life back and is waiting for God to take from this Witch-Hell.

The real question to ask is: did he get any of the Demons?

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Over the decade I've tried to ask around, and no one admits to hearing of anything like that (and basically implied I was nutz) Now mostly those were men, and it happened to my friend and buddy told me directly - I wouldn't have seen it.

I mean, when you were young did you ever imagine Demons around you - wearing some poor women skin?!

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I forgot to mention the reason it was fresh in my mind was the other day I was working on a paper and I came across I reference about this problem - women in workplace 'mobbing'.

But because they are a 'protected class' no one will warn the young men.

https://www.overcomebullying.org/mobbing-bullying-research.html

https://www.psychologicalharassment.com/mobbing-academe.htm

I mean - all 40 could have been helped falling of the roof that they would nearly cause 4 years of increasing Hell to anyone else and maybe driven him to suicide. I wonder if I did die at the time that evil started. Why wait 2 year or so. Did they hire a new witch?

God is merciful. And will take me soon. Please.

----

Here is a manuscript I've got submitted. It's related in a roundabout way.

a manuscript I hope will be published after successful peer review, and it is powerful because it defines what so many people haven't been able to and so have been helpless to suffer it's increasing harms and damage not only to us in the USA, not only to all the Western nations but most of the world.

The manuscript is in PDF form and may be downloaded from here:

https://stevenwork.substack.com/i/195365129/developing-incomplete-peer-review-manuscript

Have a look and discover some of the answers to a lot of questions we all have .. like why we are sliding non-stop ever deeper into flaming Clown-World Hell?

If you don't like the manuscript, well - you do better job!

please .. please someone explain it! It took so long. So many screams.

But since no one else could...

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Imagine 50 years, and all you can do is argue the same un-willable blood-soaked silently screaming game?

2-weeks, 6 weeks, 5 weeks, .., how about - since we can't agree, it is - as they are being born (they still don't have rights.

Bingo!

says the Court of Demons.

Feedback welcome.

God Bless., Steve

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Frank's avatar
Frank
9h

Thank you, James. There is a competitor to the Tea smartphone app called namehim.app. BUT - men are allowed to name women there. This will be interesting.

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