Weekly Roundup
May 4 - 10, 2026
LEADING ARTICLE
Minding the Campus
It’s time to stop pathologizing masculinity.
WEEKLY VOICE
ARTICLES AND ESSAYS
Sex/Gender
The Spectator
Australia’s silence on male mental health and family-law marginalisation is an election issue that should cross the aisle.
Why young and old men are leaving the labor force at record rates
Washington Post
The share of American men working or searching for a job recently hit the lowest level since 1948, aside from the pandemic, Labor Department data shows.
How young women are radicalized into hating men
The Global and Mail
The UN Is All About Equality, Except When It Comes To Men
Evie Magazine
Expectations For Thee But Not For Me
Lisa Britton
For decades we’ve shamed men out of having any gender expectations for women. But do women get to have their cake and eat it, too?
The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Male Intimate Partner Violence Victims
Behavioral Sciences
Abstract: The COVID-19 pandemic contributed to more severe and frequent intimate partner violence (IPV) among victims, and less availability of services; however, this research has largely been conducted on only female victims. We investigated the COVID-19 pandemic’s contribution to more severe and frequent IPV among male victims, barriers to getting help, and factors contributing to both increased severity/frequency and barriers. Participants included 318 male IPV victims from English-speaking Western countries who reported being the victim of IPV during the pandemic. They completed a Qualtrics questionnaire asking about their IPV experiences, mental health, COVID-19-related experiences in general and IPV experiences in specific. Overall, 47.8% of the participants experienced an increase in frequency and/or severity of IPV victimization, with help-seeking barriers, job loss, being confined to the house with their aggressor, and prior trauma independently predicting increases. Also, 75.5% reported one or more barriers to accessing help; such barriers were independently predicted by increased severity/frequency of IPV, financial strain, relationship length, being married, using marijuana, severe depression, prior trauma, IPV stigma, and coercive control victimization. Results are discussed in terms of their consistency with the literature on female victims, and the need for gender inclusive research, service provisions, and service recommendations in light of crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
Education
Tell FacultyLeaks.com Your Story
FacultyLeaks.com (Substack)
We know you have one.
‘Widespread, Pervasive Fear’: Officials, Students Respond to Free Speech Concerns on UNK Campus
The Plains Sentinel
Penn State law school plans to focus on ‘antiracism’ over next 5 years
The College Fix
Health Science
What the data says about gun deaths in the U.S.
Pew Research Center
Common sense FDA vape regulation
Off Label
Exercise Science
Grip Strength in Young Tennis Players: Normative Values and Predictors of Performance
International Journal of Sports Physiology and Performance
Abstract: Purpose: The objectives were to (a) establish normative grip strength values in young tennis players; (b) examine developmental changes across 4 adolescent age groups and sexes, controlling for maturity and body size; (c) assess the association between body size and grip strength independent of age and maturity; (d) evaluate grip strength’s ability to distinguish successful from less-successful players, independent of age, maturity, and body size; and (e) compare dominant and nondominant hands to identify tennis-related lateral differences. Methods: Two hundred and fourteen competitive tennis players (ages 9-18; both sexes) underwent standardized assessment of dominant- and nondominant handgrip strength with a dynamometer. Body mass and height were measured with a medical scale and stadiometer. Age, sex, and competitive level were recorded, and maturity status was estimated. Associations and group differences were analyzed using analysis of covariance and multiple regression. Results: Body mass was the only independent predictor of grip strength in both hands (P < .01), explaining 67% to 80% of the variance after adjusting for age and maturity status. Height was not significant once covariates were controlled. No differences in grip strength were observed between high- and low-achieving players after adjustment. Across the entire sample, dominant handgrip strength was greater than nondominant hand strength (P < .001). Conclusion: In youth tennis players, handgrip strength is strongly related to overall body mass but not to competitive success when age and maturation are taken into account. Dominant-hand superiority is a consistent, sport-specific adaptation. The normative values presented can guide monitoring and training of developing tennis athletes.
(My brief comment on this article is available on X here.)
Clinical importance of simple muscular fitness tests to predict long- term health conditions: a systematic review and meta- analysis of 94 cohort studies
British Journal of Sports Medicine
Abstract: Objective: To examine the predictive validity of field-based muscular strength tests in relation to incident long-term health conditions among adults. Design: Systematic review and meta-analysis. Data sources: PubMed, Web of Science, SPORTDiscus, Scopus, CINAHL, Epistemonikos and Google Scholar. Eligibility criteria: Cohort studies examining the predictive value of validated and/or reliable field-based muscular strength tests in relation to long-term health conditions in adults aged ≥18 years. Results: A total of 155 studies were included with 94 included in the meta-analysis. Adults with the highest (vs lowest) handgrip strength levels had a lower risk of multiple long-term health conditions (all p<0.05), including cardiovascular diseases (OR=0.73; 95% CI 0.67 to 0.80), type 2 diabetes mellitus (OR=0.79; 95% CI 0.68 to 0.91), musculoskeletal impairment (OR=0.65; 95% CI 0.56 to 0.76), disability (OR=0.57; 95% CI 0.47 to 0.70), anxiety (OR=0.79; 95% CI 0.63 to 0.99), depression (OR=0.70; 95% CI 0.63 to 0.78), cognitive decline (OR=0.57; 95% CI 0.44 to 0.75), dementia (OR=0.62; 95% CI 0.53 to 0.73) and Parkinson’s disease (OR=0.53; 95% CI 0.31 to 0.91). A 5 kg increase in handgrip strength was associated with a lower risk of developing most of these long-term health conditions. In turn, adults with the best (vs worst) performance on the 5-repetition chair-stand test had a lower risk of type 2 diabetes mellitus (OR=0.80; 95% CI 0.72 to 0.88), musculoskeletal impairment (OR=0.52; 95% CI 0.37 to 0.74), disability (OR=0.58; 95% CI 0.41 to 0.82), depression (OR=0.63; 95% CI 0.42 to 0.95), and dementia (OR=0.68; 95% CI 0.54 to 0.85). Every 1 s decrease was associated with 0.94 lower odds of musculoskeletal impairment. The overall quality of the evidence ranged from very low to moderate, indicating limited to moderate confidence in the results. Conclusions: Our findings suggest increased handgrip strength and chair-stand test performance are associated with a lower risk of multiple long-term health conditions among adults. This research underscores the predictive value of simple field-based muscular strength tests which appear to be clinically useful for adults across different age groups and demographic profiles.
RUBBISH BIN
Melbourne Declaration for Gender Equality
Women Deliver
Rape must be defined based on the absence of consent in all EU countries
European Parliament
(NB. This new proposed definition of rape is highly problematic. See comments from X users here.)
Thinking Beyond the University: Toward a Black Abolitionist Pedagogy
Black Education Mixtape “Journal”
Abstract: This track centers the spaces I co-create that attend to my overall well-being as a Black woman educator making demands for Black student well-being and educational justice. Situated within higher education, this study accounts for the current realities of anti-Blackness within academia while creating spaces that support Black students ’ well-being. It builds on literature that advances abolitionist and fugitive praxes and emphasizes radical self-care for Black women in academia. This research uses autoethnography and concepts from Black critical theory, school abolition, and engaged pedagogy. The findings highlight one model of a Black abolitionist pedagogy.
(My brief comment on this article is available on X here.)
The Bloodness of Nonbinary, the Nonbinariness of Blood: A Study of Contemporary Memoir
Australian Feminist Studies
Abstract: In their respective works, contemporary nonbinary memoirists Kim de l’Horizon, Akwaeke Emezi, Ellen van Neerven, and Madison Godfrey render blood as a reproductive, erotic, connective and transporting substance. Following Jeremy Chow’s theorisation of the watery, “fluid fringe” in trans literature, I propose the ‘bloody fringe’ of nonbinary memoir: moments where blood punctuates the narrative even when it is not the memoir’s central focus. In drawing on such moments, this article explores blood’s importance to the articulation of nonbinary as porous, materially grounded, and as capable of collapsing binary frameworks; inside/outside, self/other, boy/girl. I argue that this collapse occurs at moments where the authors enact their reproductive agency, wilfully cut themselves, desire to spill blood or to be blood itself. This attention to blood provides a way out of critical frameworks that risk reducing nonbinary embodiment to either visible gendered habitus or progress in medical transition. Blood unsettles these binaries by tracing nonbinary experience through corporeal and relational practices, and bleeding becomes a way of connecting with the world in relational, transgressive and erotic ways.
SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER
If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you!
If you prefer to donate to a specific project, please see the Go Fund Me page for my current research on sex differences in muscle strength in children.
Announcing a funding drive for research into childhood sex differences in muscle strength
Thanks for reading The Nuzzo Letter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
".. definition of rape is highly problematic.."
Just - ridiculous! How about you put a warning about this .. mind-rape, soul mutilation?
------------------------
After working in a university research lab as a student-work job the summer between 2 and 3 of 4, the PI offered me a staff position that came why 6 credit-hours (1/2 time student) and I didn't have to think long, and he created the staff position and the university advertised. I filled out an application and handed it in to HR, a while later (weeks) the PI asked me why I did put in an applicant I told him I did, they must have lost it. So, I went down and filed out another and handed to the women.
(Later I thought that I shouldn't have mentioned my situation, just another white man that perfectly fits the job - it was made for me - and I had experience.)
A long time later I knew already that out of the 30-40 staff positions in the department and that were regulars visiting from a different department in the building, there were only 3 men in staff positions. Makes you wonder.
---
After maybe between a year or two and a co-authorship in Science, I started have weird trouble, and it seemed like I was being targeted, but I couldn't why, and everyone seem friendly. Then I started suspecting that I was being targeted, and eventually I suspect a group, and at that point I started going to shrink and .. it was a living hell. I went from jumping my bed and rushing through morning and being there way before anyone .. to the murder of my life-joy and love.
Of all those women, you know most didn't join in - but they knew and By God are they human? A group of 3 men learning of something like that being done to anyone, two of them would be pushing the third out of the way to do something about it. After I left, a long time later I realized that fact, and by God if I didn't have memories of 2 women that had (a long time ago) talked to about something that help me - I'll say if it was 0 of 40 women wouldn't help a guy in that situation, well it might as well be 3.5 Billion - F-k C---s!
If anyone hears of an office shooter and says, "Another wacko white man, what is wrong with them?" You mention to him or her that you know of older man that still doesn't have his joy-of-life back and is waiting for God to take from this Witch-Hell.
The real question to ask is: did he get any of the Demons?
---
Over the decade I've tried to ask around, and no one admits to hearing of anything like that (and basically implied I was nutz) Now mostly those were men, and it happened to my friend and buddy told me directly - I wouldn't have seen it.
I mean, when you were young did you ever imagine Demons around you - wearing some poor women skin?!
-----
I forgot to mention the reason it was fresh in my mind was the other day I was working on a paper and I came across I reference about this problem - women in workplace 'mobbing'.
But because they are a 'protected class' no one will warn the young men.
https://www.overcomebullying.org/mobbing-bullying-research.html
https://www.psychologicalharassment.com/mobbing-academe.htm
I mean - all 40 could have been helped falling of the roof that they would nearly cause 4 years of increasing Hell to anyone else and maybe driven him to suicide. I wonder if I did die at the time that evil started. Why wait 2 year or so. Did they hire a new witch?
God is merciful. And will take me soon. Please.
----
Here is a manuscript I've got submitted. It's related in a roundabout way.
a manuscript I hope will be published after successful peer review, and it is powerful because it defines what so many people haven't been able to and so have been helpless to suffer it's increasing harms and damage not only to us in the USA, not only to all the Western nations but most of the world.
The manuscript is in PDF form and may be downloaded from here:
https://stevenwork.substack.com/i/195365129/developing-incomplete-peer-review-manuscript
Have a look and discover some of the answers to a lot of questions we all have .. like why we are sliding non-stop ever deeper into flaming Clown-World Hell?
If you don't like the manuscript, well - you do better job!
please .. please someone explain it! It took so long. So many screams.
But since no one else could...
---
Imagine 50 years, and all you can do is argue the same un-willable blood-soaked silently screaming game?
2-weeks, 6 weeks, 5 weeks, .., how about - since we can't agree, it is - as they are being born (they still don't have rights.
Bingo!
says the Court of Demons.
Feedback welcome.
God Bless., Steve
Thank you, James. There is a competitor to the Tea smartphone app called namehim.app. BUT - men are allowed to name women there. This will be interesting.