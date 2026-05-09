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LEADING ARTICLE

The Disappearing Male Student

Minding the Campus

It’s time to stop pathologizing masculinity.

WEEKLY VOICE

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Sex/Gender

The men we have forgotten

The Spectator

Australia’s silence on male mental health and family-law marginalisation is an election issue that should cross the aisle.

Why young and old men are leaving the labor force at record rates

Washington Post

The share of American men working or searching for a job recently hit the lowest level since 1948, aside from the pandemic, Labor Department data shows.

How young women are radicalized into hating men

The Global and Mail

The UN Is All About Equality, Except When It Comes To Men

Evie Magazine

Expectations For Thee But Not For Me

Lisa Britton

For decades we’ve shamed men out of having any gender expectations for women. But do women get to have their cake and eat it, too?

The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Male Intimate Partner Violence Victims

Behavioral Sciences

Abstract: The COVID-19 pandemic contributed to more severe and frequent intimate partner violence (IPV) among victims, and less availability of services; however, this research has largely been conducted on only female victims. We investigated the COVID-19 pandemic’s contribution to more severe and frequent IPV among male victims, barriers to getting help, and factors contributing to both increased severity/frequency and barriers. Participants included 318 male IPV victims from English-speaking Western countries who reported being the victim of IPV during the pandemic. They completed a Qualtrics questionnaire asking about their IPV experiences, mental health, COVID-19-related experiences in general and IPV experiences in specific. Overall, 47.8% of the participants experienced an increase in frequency and/or severity of IPV victimization, with help-seeking barriers, job loss, being confined to the house with their aggressor, and prior trauma independently predicting increases. Also, 75.5% reported one or more barriers to accessing help; such barriers were independently predicted by increased severity/frequency of IPV, financial strain, relationship length, being married, using marijuana, severe depression, prior trauma, IPV stigma, and coercive control victimization. Results are discussed in terms of their consistency with the literature on female victims, and the need for gender inclusive research, service provisions, and service recommendations in light of crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education

Tell FacultyLeaks.com Your Story

FacultyLeaks.com (Substack)

We know you have one.

‘Widespread, Pervasive Fear’: Officials, Students Respond to Free Speech Concerns on UNK Campus

The Plains Sentinel

Penn State law school plans to focus on ‘antiracism’ over next 5 years

The College Fix

Health Science

What the data says about gun deaths in the U.S.

Pew Research Center

Common sense FDA vape regulation

Off Label

Exercise Science

Grip Strength in Young Tennis Players: Normative Values and Predictors of Performance

International Journal of Sports Physiology and Performance

Abstract: Purpose: The objectives were to (a) establish normative grip strength values in young tennis players; (b) examine developmental changes across 4 adolescent age groups and sexes, controlling for maturity and body size; (c) assess the association between body size and grip strength independent of age and maturity; (d) evaluate grip strength’s ability to distinguish successful from less-successful players, independent of age, maturity, and body size; and (e) compare dominant and nondominant hands to identify tennis-related lateral differences. Methods: Two hundred and fourteen competitive tennis players (ages 9-18; both sexes) underwent standardized assessment of dominant- and nondominant handgrip strength with a dynamometer. Body mass and height were measured with a medical scale and stadiometer. Age, sex, and competitive level were recorded, and maturity status was estimated. Associations and group differences were analyzed using analysis of covariance and multiple regression. Results: Body mass was the only independent predictor of grip strength in both hands (P < .01), explaining 67% to 80% of the variance after adjusting for age and maturity status. Height was not significant once covariates were controlled. No differences in grip strength were observed between high- and low-achieving players after adjustment. Across the entire sample, dominant handgrip strength was greater than nondominant hand strength (P < .001). Conclusion: In youth tennis players, handgrip strength is strongly related to overall body mass but not to competitive success when age and maturation are taken into account. Dominant-hand superiority is a consistent, sport-specific adaptation. The normative values presented can guide monitoring and training of developing tennis athletes.

(My brief comment on this article is available on X here.)

Clinical importance of simple muscular fitness tests to predict long-­ term health conditions: a systematic review and meta-­ analysis of 94 cohort studies

British Journal of Sports Medicine

Abstract: Objective: To examine the predictive validity of field-based muscular strength tests in relation to incident long-term health conditions among adults. Design: Systematic review and meta-analysis. Data sources: PubMed, Web of Science, SPORTDiscus, Scopus, CINAHL, Epistemonikos and Google Scholar. Eligibility criteria: Cohort studies examining the predictive value of validated and/or reliable field-based muscular strength tests in relation to long-term health conditions in adults aged ≥18 years. Results: A total of 155 studies were included with 94 included in the meta-analysis. Adults with the highest (vs lowest) handgrip strength levels had a lower risk of multiple long-term health conditions (all p<0.05), including cardiovascular diseases (OR=0.73; 95% CI 0.67 to 0.80), type 2 diabetes mellitus (OR=0.79; 95% CI 0.68 to 0.91), musculoskeletal impairment (OR=0.65; 95% CI 0.56 to 0.76), disability (OR=0.57; 95% CI 0.47 to 0.70), anxiety (OR=0.79; 95% CI 0.63 to 0.99), depression (OR=0.70; 95% CI 0.63 to 0.78), cognitive decline (OR=0.57; 95% CI 0.44 to 0.75), dementia (OR=0.62; 95% CI 0.53 to 0.73) and Parkinson’s disease (OR=0.53; 95% CI 0.31 to 0.91). A 5 kg increase in handgrip strength was associated with a lower risk of developing most of these long-term health conditions. In turn, adults with the best (vs worst) performance on the 5-repetition chair-stand test had a lower risk of type 2 diabetes mellitus (OR=0.80; 95% CI 0.72 to 0.88), musculoskeletal impairment (OR=0.52; 95% CI 0.37 to 0.74), disability (OR=0.58; 95% CI 0.41 to 0.82), depression (OR=0.63; 95% CI 0.42 to 0.95), and dementia (OR=0.68; 95% CI 0.54 to 0.85). Every 1 s decrease was associated with 0.94 lower odds of musculoskeletal impairment. The overall quality of the evidence ranged from very low to moderate, indicating limited to moderate confidence in the results. Conclusions: Our findings suggest increased handgrip strength and chair-stand test performance are associated with a lower risk of multiple long-term health conditions among adults. This research underscores the predictive value of simple field-based muscular strength tests which appear to be clinically useful for adults across different age groups and demographic profiles.

RUBBISH BIN

Melbourne Declaration for Gender Equality

Women Deliver

Rape must be defined based on the absence of consent in all EU countries

European Parliament

(NB. This new proposed definition of rape is highly problematic. See comments from X users here.)

Thinking Beyond the University: Toward a Black Abolitionist Pedagogy

Black Education Mixtape “Journal”

Abstract: This track centers the spaces I co-create that attend to my overall well-being as a Black woman educator making demands for Black student well-being and educational justice. Situated within higher education, this study accounts for the current realities of anti-Blackness within academia while creating spaces that support Black students ’ well-being. It builds on literature that advances abolitionist and fugitive praxes and emphasizes radical self-care for Black women in academia. This research uses autoethnography and concepts from Black critical theory, school abolition, and engaged pedagogy. The findings highlight one model of a Black abolitionist pedagogy.

(My brief comment on this article is available on X here.)

The Bloodness of Nonbinary, the Nonbinariness of Blood: A Study of Contemporary Memoir

Australian Feminist Studies

Abstract: In their respective works, contemporary nonbinary memoirists Kim de l’Horizon, Akwaeke Emezi, Ellen van Neerven, and Madison Godfrey render blood as a reproductive, erotic, connective and transporting substance. Following Jeremy Chow’s theorisation of the watery, “fluid fringe” in trans literature, I propose the ‘bloody fringe’ of nonbinary memoir: moments where blood punctuates the narrative even when it is not the memoir’s central focus. In drawing on such moments, this article explores blood’s importance to the articulation of nonbinary as porous, materially grounded, and as capable of collapsing binary frameworks; inside/outside, self/other, boy/girl. I argue that this collapse occurs at moments where the authors enact their reproductive agency, wilfully cut themselves, desire to spill blood or to be blood itself. This attention to blood provides a way out of critical frameworks that risk reducing nonbinary embodiment to either visible gendered habitus or progress in medical transition. Blood unsettles these binaries by tracing nonbinary experience through corporeal and relational practices, and bleeding becomes a way of connecting with the world in relational, transgressive and erotic ways.

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