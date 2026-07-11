The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

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Gareth Thomas's avatar
Gareth Thomas
16h

The flexibility paper certainly fits in with my reading and clinical experience.

Excessive flexibility is a frequent predisposing factor in multiple musculoskeletal disorders and injuries.

I have always advocated against pre-exercise static stretching.

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1 reply by James L. Nuzzo
Tom Golden's avatar
Tom Golden
20h

Really interesting piece about the stretching. I would not have guessed that! Thanks very much for the plug!

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