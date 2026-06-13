The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

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Frank's avatar
Frank
15h

Thank you, James. The USA Today article comes as a pleasant surprise, as they have been very femicentric in past years.

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Jamie's avatar
Jamie
7h

UNC uses bridge funds for DEI-targeted research

The article mentions about Tax Payers Money being used, but it is also a good reminder to be wary where one donates money to.

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