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LEADING ARTICLE

Pregnancy Scams as Actionable and Unactionable Fraud in Ghana

Journal of African Law

Abstract: Pregnancy scams or fraudulent representations of pregnancy – a situation where a woman who knows that she is not pregnant, or has no reason to suspect that she is, deceives her spouse or sexual partner into believing that she is, usually for her own self-interest – have become a common phenomenon in Ghana, and the media is replete with such episodes. However, even though these media publications are useful in bringing this practice to the attention of the public, an analysis of the legal ramifications of, and the criminal justice response to, the phenomenon is virtually non-existent in the academic literature. Drawing on pertinent judicial decisions, statutes and academic literature, the present study offers an exposition of the legal implications of the pregnancy scam phenomenon in contemporary Ghana. It explores the extent to which this type of fraud is (un)actionable, highlighting important legal principles and controversies.

(My brief comment on this article is available on X here.)

WEEKLY VOICE

THE NUZZO LETTER IN THE NEWS

Sex Differences in Sit-and-Reach Flexibility in Children and Adolescents: A Meta-Analysis

Journal of Bodywork and Movement Therapies

Abstract: Introduction: The sit-and-reach, which primarily assesses hamstrings extensibility, is arguably the most frequently performed flexibility test in history. Thus, the sit-and-reach can be used to explore, with high statistical power, sexual dimorphism of a proposed fitness attribute. Here, the aim was to examine sex differences in sit-and-reach flexibility throughout development. Method: A meta-analysis was performed on 408 effects from 96 studies that were conducted in 38 countries between 1983–2023. The total sample was 944,420 (484,380 boys, 460,040 girls). Results: At all ages (3-16 years old), girls had greater sit-and-reach flexibility than boys. Between 4–10 years old, the effect size was fairly consistent and moderate in size (g = -0.30 to -0.50). The sex difference widened at age 11 (g = -0.59, 95% confidence intervals (CIs) [-0.75, -0.44]), peaked at age 12 (g = -0.78, 95% CIs [-0.96, -0.61]), then returned to pre-pubertal levels by age 16 (g = -0.42, 95% CIs [-0.61, -0.52]). Secondary analyses revealed that the sex difference in sit-and-reach flexibility was similar between countries and has remained relatively stable since the 1980s. Conclusion: Sexual dimorphism in sit-and-reach flexibility occurs early in development, is impacted by puberty, and is broadly consistent across time and place.

(NB. To support more research like this, see my dedicated GoFundMe page or contact me directly by replying to this email.)

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Sex/Gender

Husband can’t be ordered to pay child maintenance if DNA test conclusively proves he is not the father, rules Supreme Court

The Economic Times

6 Things the Mental Health Industry Gets Wrong About Men

Men Are Good

Organized Dogmatism Controls the Message about Gender Bias in the Academy

Journal of Controversial Ideas

Abstract: The “dominant gender narrative” in science holds that bias against women is pervasive and occurs in every domain, including tenure-track hiring, letters of recommendation, awards, grants, journal publications, authorship assignment, citations, salaries, promotions, and teaching evaluations. Many of these claims are repeatedly broadcast despite their nullification by larger, stronger studies and meta-analyses that do not find gender bias. Because these stronger studies are cited less often, there exists a false belief among many faculty that gender bias is omnipresent in the tenure-track academy. As an example of this false belief, 248 U.S. faculty were surveyed about their beliefs regarding gender bias. They overestimated the extent of such bias in every domain. We illustrate this misalignment of beliefs by focusing on just one of the many domains in which bias against women is alleged but has been nullified by stronger studies: tenure-track hiring. We show that the dominant narrative of pervasive bias in favor of hiring men is not supported by the evidence. The reality is the opposite of what is believed, with women preferred over comparable men: multiple sources of evidence demonstrate that in tenure-track hiring in the United States and many European countries, women have an advantage over equally-accomplished men. Yet, the claim of bias against hiring women faculty continues to be widely cited in the premier science media. Challenging the gender narrative should be part of normal scientific discourse; however, doing so often evokes a backlash—as documented in testimonials by researchers who have been attacked.

Contours of a culture: How Brazilian Playboy reflected and reinforced gluteal ideals over four decades (1975–2018)

Body Image

Abstract: Gluteal prominence is a central feature of Brazilian beauty standards, historically reinforced by cultural expressions such as samba, carnival, and popular media. In recent years, this aesthetic has been amplified by the global popularization of the Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), elevating the symbolic and commercial value of gluteal volume. Yet, no longitudinal study to date has examined how these ideals evolved in Brazilian visual culture. This study investigated temporal changes in the anthropometric profiles of nude models featured in Playboy Brazil from 1975 to 2018. A total of 491 models with reported measurements were analyzed. Linear correlation showed a significant increase in hip circumference over time (r = 0.47, p < 0.0001). This association remained significant after normalization to height (hip-to-height ratio: r = 0.43, p < 0.0001). Models with hips ≥ 100 cm exhibited lower waist-to-hip ratios (WHR) and higher body mass index (BMI), and WHR decreased despite larger waist sizes, indicating disproportionate enlargement of the lower body. Collectively, these findings document a progressive shift toward more accentuated lower-body profiles within this media archive. These findings contribute to understanding how culturally rooted aesthetic ideals may intensify or become reconfigured within evolving media contexts.

Education

The Machines They Built

FacultyLeaks.com

How a university’s DEI apparatus sabotaged its own hiring goals.

In Higher Ed, the Constitution Is Optional. DEI Is Not.

City Journal

Universities emphasize diversity, equity, and inclusion over civics—and produce uninformed citizens hostile to free expression.

DOJ accuses Yale of defying Supreme Court with racial preferences in admissions

The College Fix

Exercise Science

Moms, Coaches, Doctors, Entrepreneurs: Who Are America’s Health and Wellness Influencers?

Pew Research Center

Isokinetic Strength Profile of the Wrist Muscles: A Study of Healthy Women and Men

Journal of Functional Morphology and Kinesiology

Abstract: Objective: In the isokinetic literature, relatively limited attention has been paid to muscles of the wrist. Therefore, the objective of this study was to present an isokinetic profile of these muscles comprising the flexors (F); extensors (E); and ulnar (U) and radial (R) deviators. Method: The dominant-side F, E, U and R in 40 healthy participants (20 women and 20 men) were tested concentrically (Con) and eccentrically (Ecc) using a single speed of 90°/s. Results: Men were significantly stronger than women in both the Con and Ecc tests, as indicated by both the absolute (Nm) and the bodyweight-normalized (Nm/kgbw) representations. However, the bodyweight-normalized women/men strength ratio (78.6 ± 8.0%) was significantly higher than the absolute strength ratio (64.1 ± 6.6%). For both the Con and Ecc tests, and irrespective of the representation (absolute or normalized), the U was the strongest muscle group, followed successively by the F, R and E. This rank order was highly significant statistically. The eccentric/concentric strength ratios, E/CF and E/CU, were significantly higher in men than in women, with no remarkable inter-sex differences for E/CE and for E/CR. A correlational analysis, which included all pairs of basic isokinetic outcome parameters (e.g., the PM of Fcon), was performed with respect to ‘sex’ using a nonparametric bootstrap procedure, revealing that men had significantly higher overall correlation coefficients compared to women. Conclusions: The consistency of the main findings with respect to both the sex of the participants and the various strength ratios supports the use of the current protocol. The observed strength order (U > F > R > E) may assist clinicians in setting preliminary return-to-function targets after wrist rehabilitation.

Reference values for handgrip strength in Europe: analysis of individual participant data from 27 countries

Geoscience

Abstract: We aimed to determine reference values for handgrip strength in Europe. Data from the Survey of Health, Ageing and Retirement in Europe were used, involving adults aged 50 + years. Reference values were expressed as weighted percentiles for absolute (kg) and relative (kg/m2) handgrip strength. For women, the highest absolute handgrip strength was observed among the 50–54-year-olds (standing: 5th percentile [P5] = 19 kg; 50th percentile [P50] = 29 kg; 95th percentile [P95] = 39 kg, sitting: P5 = 20 kg; P50 = 29 kg; P95 = 40 kg) and the lowest among the ≥ 90-year-olds (standing: P5 = 9 kg; P50 = 17 kg; P95 = 26 kg, sitting: P5 = 6 kg; P50 = 14 kg; P95 = 24 kg). For men, the highest absolute handgrip strength was observed among the 50–54-year-olds (standing: P5 = 30 kg; P50 = 46 kg; P95 = 62 kg, sitting: P5 = 29 kg; P50 = 46 kg; P95 = 60 kg) and the lowest among the ≥ 90-year-olds (standing: P5 = 12 kg; P50 = 27 kg; P95 = 39 kg, sitting: P5 = 10 kg; P50 = 25 kg; P95 = 37 kg). Compared with women, men had higher handgrip strength. Handgrip strength was generally higher in Northern and Western Europe compared with Southern and Central/Eastern Europe, and in the standing position compared with the sitting position. Similar patterns were found for relative handgrip strength. The reference values determined in this study can facilitate benchmarking for clinical, population health, and research purposes.

MISCELLANEOUS

Do People Get the Friends They Want? A Cross‐Cultural Investigation

International Journal of Psychology

Abstract: People desire friends who have qualities such as similarity, the ability to provide support, opportunities for socialisation, assistance in achieving self‐serving goals and access to potential mates. In the current study, we aimed to examine the degree of overlap between the friends people consider ideal and those they actually have. Using a sample of 6224 participants from 12 countries, we found that, across five dimensions of friendship, ideal and actual friendships considerably overlapped and ideal preferences were significant and strong predictors of actual friendships. Still, the overlap between ideal and actual friendships was not complete; rather, a small deficit emerged, with participants getting less of what they wanted. These results were consistent across the 12 countries in our sample. We also found significant effects of the Dark Triad personality traits on several dimensions of friendship.

RUBBISH BIN

Mapping the Patriarchy in Conservation

npj Biodiversity

Abstract: It is essential to ensure the effectiveness of current conservation efforts to meet the interconnected crises of biodiversity loss, habitat degradation, and climate change. In this article, we discuss one aspect that undermines conservation’s effectiveness while at the same time being underexplored in the academic and political discourse on conservation: patriarchal norms and structures. We argue that these norms and structures, which promote male supremacy and inequality, are central to driving environmental destruction. Many conservation programs unintentionally reinforce patriarchal thinking, thereby undermining their effectiveness. We provide examples of how patriarchy influences conservation, such as the precarious position of women (Working Conditions for Women in Conservation), the treatment of animals (Violence against animals), the suppression of particular forms of knowledge (Science and knowledge production), militarization trends in conservation (Securitization and militarization of conservation enforcement), and the financialization of nature (The monetary valuation of nature). We conclude that patriarchal norms and structures within conservation must be questioned and dismantled to make conservation more effective and just.

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