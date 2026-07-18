The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

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Tom Golden's avatar
Tom Golden
4h

That's a great image at the top! Says it all. Great stuff as usual Jim. thanks.

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Frank's avatar
Frank
6h

Thank you, James, great work as always.

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