The Weekly Roundup is an opportunity to recap a week in news and share recently discovered materials that might be of interest.

Share

PODCASTS

Appeasement guarantees war – Victor Davis Hanson

Australiana, 2024

Episode description: The most astute social commentators on the present are the people who have the deepest understanding of the past. As Mark Twain famously said, “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes.” Historians are best placed to hear the rhymes of history in the news of the day. There are few historians who have demonstrated such an aptitude and insight for understanding modern politics and culture as Dr Victor Davis Hanson. Victor is the Martin and Illie Anderson Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution. He has written or edited twenty-five books, the latest of which is ‘The Dying Citizen: How Progressive Elites, Tribalism, and Globalization Are Destroying the Idea of America’.

Heather MacDonald: Race, Merit, and The Future of Our Republic

The Larry Arnn Show, 2024

Episode description: In this episode of The Larry Arnn Show, Hillsdale College President Larry P. Arnn interviews author and scholar Heather Mac Donald. The two discuss the dangers created when American institutions abandon merit-based selection in favor of racial quotas, as detailed in her book. Later, Mac Donald breaks down the statistics reflecting the startling increase in violent crime in American cities. This interview was conducted on October 28th, 2023.

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Not Just Claudine Gay. Harvard's Chief Diversity Officer Plagiarized and Claimed Credit for Husband's Work, Complaint Alleges

The Washington Free Beacon, 2024

Determinants of COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis

Therapeutics Advances in Drug Safety, 2024

Background: Following the roll-out of the Pfizer-BioNTech BNT162b2, Moderna mRNA-1273, and Janssen Ad26.COV2.S coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) injections in the United States, millions of individuals have reported adverse events (AEs) using the vaccine adverse events reports system (VAERS). The objective of this analysis is to describe the myocarditis data in VAERS and the COVID-19 vaccines as potential determinants of myocarditis. Methods: We used VAERS data to examine the frequency of reporting myocarditis since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign and compared this with historical values in VAERS and COVID-19 vaccine administration data from the Our World in Data database. We examined myocarditis reports in VAERS in the context of sex, age, and dose. Statistical analysis was done using the Student’s t-test to determine statistically significant differences between ages among myocarditis adverse events (AEs) and the chi-square test to determine relationships between categorical variables with statistical significance. Results: We found the number of myocarditis reports in VAERS after COVID-19 vaccination in 2021 was 223 times higher than the average of all vaccines combined for the past 30 years. This represented a 2500% increase in the absolute number of reports in the first year of the campaign when comparing historical values prior to 2021. Demographic data revealed that myocarditis occurred most in youths (50%) and males (69%). A total of 76% of cases resulted in emergency care and hospitalization. Of the total myocarditis reports, 92 individuals died (3%). Myocarditis was more likely after dose 2 (p < 0.00001) and individuals less than 30 years of age were more likely than individuals older than 30 to acquire myocarditis (p < 0.00001). Conclusion: COVID-19 vaccination is strongly associated with a serious adverse safety signal of myocarditis, particularly in children and young adults resulting in hospitalization and death. Further investigation into the underlying mechanisms of COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis is imperative to create effective mitigation strategies and ensure the safety of COVID-19 vaccination programs across populations.

SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER

If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you.

Share