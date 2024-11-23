Share

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Women’s Health Research and the ‘Big Lie’

International Council for Men and Boys, 2024

U.S. women are outpacing men in college completion, including in every major racial and ethnic group

Pew Research Center, 2024

Scholars Thought White Women Were Passive Enslavers. They Were Wrong.

New York Times, 2024 (associated research paper here)

Are Young Women Into Porn?

Many young adult women begin hardcore porn use before age 18.

Psychology Today, 2024 (associated research paper here)

Inside the hidden world of male victims of domestic abuse

National Post, 2024

University of Utah faculty donate $75,000 to Harris, $0 to Trump

The College Fix, 2024

Trump should stop funding woke academic research

The College Fix, 2024

RUBBISH BIN

The Toxic Masculinity Scale: Development and Initial Validation

Behavioral Sciences, 2024

Abstract: The present study sought to develop and validate the Toxic Masculinity Scale (TMS). Following scale development best practices, a thorough review of the literature and existing measures was conducted. Next, a qualitative inquiry using a grounded theory approach was employed to develop a data-driven definition of toxic masculinity and 165 proposed instrument items. These items were reviewed and modified with input from content experts (N = 6). The initial 108 items were administered to a preliminary sample (N = 683) of U.S. White undergraduate men. Exploratory factor analysis indicated a five-factor structure (i.e., Masculine Superiority, Gender Rigidity, Emotional Restriction, Repressed Suffering, Domination and Desire). Item analysis yielded a 35-item five factor survey that was administered to a second novel sample (N = 408) of White undergraduate men. A confirmatory factor analysis indicated inadequate fit for the 35-item scale; however, fit was improved by reducing scale length to 28 items loading onto 4 factors (removal of the Domination and Desire factor). Internal consistency reliability, construct validity, and discriminant validity were explored with this sample. The TMS28 demonstrated strong positive correlations with related measures (e.g., CMNI, MRNI) and a strong negative correlation with a diametrically opposed measure (i.e., LFAIS). Additionally, the TMS28 demonstrated strong adequate internal consistency for the scale overall (α = 0.93) and for the four subscales (i.e., α = 0.87–0.94). Future directions and implications for the instrument are discussed.

SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER

If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you!

If you prefer to donate to a specific project, please see the Go Fund Me page for my current research on sex differences in muscle strength in children.