Share

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Athletes not born female shouldn't be able to compete in women's sport, UN human rights expert says

Sky News, 2024

The Use and Abuse of DVOs

Quadrant, 2024

12 Things Everyone Should Know About Criminal Psychology

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter, 2024

Joy Reid's Fake Male-News: The Political Journalism of Man Hate

In His Words, 2024

Yale offers ‘Beyoncé’ and ‘black radical tradition’ class

The College Fix, 2024

Fairness in Women’s Sports and #TheIOCHatesWomen

Journal of Orthpaedics and Sports Medicine, 2024

Abstract: Sports are universal. They unite us. Regardless of language or culture, people recognize and celebrate the efforts and achievements of athletes as a triumph of the human spirit. We recognize the physical, mental and social benefits of sports participation and want all to have the opportunity to participate. As clinicians to athletes and researchers of sports performance, we enjoy a special relationship with sports.

Strategies for becoming a more desirable mate: evidence from Lithuania

Frontiers in Psychology, 2024

Abstract: Introduction: Mate-seekers employ several strategies to become more attractive as mates. In the present study, we examined the use of 10 strategies for becoming more desirable as a mate in the Lithuanian cultural context. Methods: Using a sample of 295 Lithuanian-speaking participants, we explored the frequency and types of strategies employed to enhance mate appeal. Results: The most frequently used strategy was “Enhance looks,” followed by “Show off abilities and talents” and “Demonstrate similarity.” The least used strategies were “Show off and exaggerate wealth” and “Drastic appearance changes.” The 10 strategies could be classified into two domains or main strategies, with participants indicating a more frequent use of “Develop and demonstrate desirable traits” followed by “Deceive about undesirable traits.” Additionally, sex differences and age differences were identified for several strategies. Discussion: The findings highlight the prominence of certain strategies over others in the Lithuanian context, with a notable emphasis on developing and demonstrating desirable traits. The study also reveals variations in strategy use based on sex and age, suggesting that these factors influence mate-seeking behaviors.

Publication Rates for Tenure-Track Faculty Members in Kinesiology and Exercise Science Departments at Liberal Arts Colleges and Universities

International Journal of Kinesiology in Higher Education, 2024

Abstract: Over the past several decades, the scholarship requirements for faculty at teaching-intensive institutions have increased and are used in the tenure and promotion evaluation process. Thus, in order to establish some normative data for faculty and administrators at these institutions we evaluated publication rates among kinesiology departments within liberal arts (LA) institutions and determined what factors might be associated with publication rates across institutions. Departments were identified from the Council of Christian Colleges and Universities (CCCU) and members of the Consortium of Liberal Arts Colleges (CLAC). Web of Science, SportDiscus, and PubMed were searched for research published between 2009 and 2018. Demographic information for each school included extramural funding, endowment, number of undergraduate students, and the presence of graduate programs. Of the 116 LA kinesiology departments identified, the mean publication rate across the entire sample was 0.09 ± 0.18 publications/year/tenure-track faculty member. Multiple regression analysis yielded the model: publication rate = (0.266 × endowment) + (0.406 × extramural funding) + 0.057 (R2adj = 0.333, SEE = 0.181, p < .001). In the 10 R1 kinesiology departments examined, the mean publication rate was 1.97 ± 1.33 publications/year/tenure-track faculty member. Scholarly activity in kinesiology departments at LA institutions is substantially lower than has been reported for their counterparts at R1 institutions. And access to extramural funding is a primary predictor of scholarly productivity. While publishing one peer-reviewed manuscript every 3 years at an R1 institution would likely be unacceptable for promotion and tenure, this publication rate would be in the 90th percentile among LA kinesiology faculty.

HISTORICAL ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

The 1 % of the population accountable for 63 % of all violent crime convictions

Social Psychiatry and Psychiatric Epidemiology, 2014

Abstract: Purpose: Population-based studies on violent crime and background factors may provide an understanding of the relationships between susceptibility factors and crime. We aimed to determine the distribution of violent crime convictions in the Swedish population 1973–2004 and to identify criminal, academic, parental, and psychiatric risk factors for persistence in violent crime. Method: The nationwide multi-generation register was used with many other linked nationwide registers to select participants. All individuals born in 1958–1980 (2,393,765 individuals) were included. Persistent violent offenders (those with a lifetime history of three or more violent crime convictions) were compared with individuals having one or two such convictions, and to matched non-offenders. Independent variables were gender, age of first conviction for a violent crime, nonviolent crime convictions, and diagnoses for major mental disorders, personality disorders, and substance use disorders. Results: A total of 93,642 individuals (3.9 %) had at least one violent conviction. The distribution of convictions was highly skewed; 24,342 persistent violent offenders (1.0 % of the total population) accounted for 63.2 % of all convictions. Persistence in violence was associated with male sex (OR 2.5), personality disorder (OR 2.3), violent crime conviction before age 19 (OR 2.0), drug-related offenses (OR 1.9), nonviolent criminality (OR 1.9), substance use disorder (OR 1.9), and major mental disorder (OR 1.3). Conclusions: The majority of violent crimes are perpetrated by a small number of persistent violent offenders, typically males, characterized by early onset of violent criminality, substance abuse, personality disorders, and nonviolent criminality.

RUBBISH BIN

No rubbish this week!

SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER

If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you!

If you prefer to donate to a specific project, please see the Go Fund Me page for my current research on sex differences in muscle strength in children.