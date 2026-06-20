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LEADING ARTICLE

Why the Worst Get on Top in Academia

Martin Center for Academic Renewal

If scholarship is to remain a priority in higher education, a rethinking of incentives is in order.

WEEKLY VOICE

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Sex/Gender

Presidential Message on Men’s Health Week

The White House

Suicidal Men Don’t Need More Feminism

The Daily Sceptic

Do we really need a women’s budget statement?

Institute of Public Affairs

(NB. If this topic interests you, see my article from April 2025, “Australia’s Federal Budget Forgets Men: Women’s Health Labelled “Critical” and a “National Priority.”

Why Do Men Masturbate?

Reality’s Last Stand

And why do they sometimes watch pornography when they do?

Website compiles list of female athletes robbed of titles by biological males

Western Standard

Education

New Book Encapsulates Higher Ed’s Problems

Martin Center for Academic Renewal

A collection of expert essays says “it’s worse than you think.”

From Courtrooms to Classrooms

Martin Center for Academic Renewal

The ABA’s DEI retreat could reshape legal education.

The Politicization of Scholarship

City Journal

A new Vanderbilt–WashU report warns that parts of the humanities and social sciences have abandoned the pursuit of truth.

UNC Trustees Were Right to Block Hiring of Activist Scholar

Reality’s Last Stand

Kiran Asher’s rejected appointment shows that trustees can—and should—intervene when universities confuse political activism with scholarship.

The 2025-26 campus hate crime hoaxes: A complete roundup

The College Fix

From dismantling capitalism to ‘queering menopause’: Top 10 craziest campus events of the 2025-26 school year

The College Fix

Law professors report widespread self-censorship and fear of speaking freely

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE)

Freedom of expression at universities

Menzies Research Centre

Data reveals scale of student self-censorship on campus.

Inside the rotten work culture at Australia’s universities

Nine News

(NB: This story is about male suicide and the toxic work environments at universities in Australia.)

Health Sciences

Incidental Rotator Cuff Abnormalities on Magnetic Resonance Imaging

JAMA Internal Medicine

Abstract: Importance: Shoulder pain is a common musculoskeletal complaint often attributed to rotator cuff (RC) abnormalities. Diagnostic imaging is frequently used, but the association between RC abnormalities and shoulder symptoms remains uncertain. Objective: To determine the prevalence of RC abnormalities in a general population sample and their association with shoulder symptoms. Design, Setting, and Participants: Population-based cross-sectional study in a nationally random sample of adults aged 41 to 76 years who underwent standardized clinical assessment and bilateral 3-Tesla magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the shoulders conducted from February 2023 to April 2024 in Finland. Eligibility criteria included ability to undergo MRI and absence of previous shoulder replacement surgery. Exposures: Structured interviews, standardized questionnaires, clinical shoulder tests, and shoulder MRI. Main Outcomes and Measures: RC tendon status was classified on MRI as normal, tendinopathic, partial-thickness tear (PTT), or full-thickness tear (FTT). Shoulder symptoms were defined as pain or dysfunction in the preceding week. The prevalence of RC abnormalities was compared across age groups and between symptomatic and asymptomatic shoulders, adjusting for demographic factors, concurrent MRI findings, and clinical examination. Results: Among 602 participants (median age, 58 [range, 41-76] years; 52% female), RC abnormalities on MRI were found in 595 (98.7%; 95% CI, 97.5%-99.5%): 25% tendinopathy, 62% PTT, and 11% FTT. The prevalence and severity of abnormalities increased with age but did not differ between sexes. RC abnormalities were present in 96% of asymptomatic shoulders (1039 of 1076) and 98% of symptomatic shoulders (126 of 128). Only FTTs were more prevalent in symptomatic shoulders (14.6%) than in asymptomatic shoulders (6.5%), but this difference diminished after adjustment (absolute difference, 0.8%; 95% CI, −3.4% to 6.0%). Conclusions and Relevance: In this population-based study, RC abnormalities were nearly universal after age 40 years and showed poor concordance with shoulder symptoms. These findings suggest that RC abnormalities often represent normal age-related changes rather than disease and call into question the clinical value of routine imaging for atraumatic shoulder pain.

Was COVID Deliberately Released? | Dr. Steven Quay

Episode description: Victor Davis Hanson interviews Dr. Steven Quay, one of America’s top scientists and inventors, on his explosive new book “The Code as Witness: How the Covid Genome Reveals its Lab Origins and How to Prevent Future Outbreaks.” Dr. Quay presents clear genetic evidence that COVID-19 was engineered in the Wuhan lab, not a natural spillover from bats or pangolins. From the virus’ own “fingerprints” in the genome to China’s suspicious early actions, this hard-hitting conversation reveals what really happened in 2019 and why dangerous gain-of-function research continues to threaten the world.

RUBBISH BIN

Commission presents new Gender Equality Strategy 2026-2030 for a more equal, cohesive and successful Europe

European Commission

Integrating an antiracism curriculum into public health core courses

Frontiers in Public Health

Abstract: In public health, we are dedicated to training the next generation of leaders at local, national, and global levels. To achieve this goal, it was essential to integrate antiracist principles into our curricula and address issues related to racial justice, bias, white privilege, and systemic oppression. A report from the Association of Schools and Programs in Public Health (ASPPH) called on schools and programs of public health to “adopt and adapt public health curricula to highlight how racism and other forms of discrimination impact the health and well-being of populations and individuals.” Starting in the spring of 2024, our six core courses explored antiracism from various perspectives, fostering a comprehensive understanding of the topic. This interdisciplinary approach encouraged diverse viewpoints and facilitated dynamic discussions, emphasizing the interconnectedness of racism with all aspects of our society.

Towards a feminist psychiatry

BJPsych Bulletin

Conclusion: “It is possible to be a feminist psychiatrist. A feminist psychiatry acknowledges the reality of mental illness but also that sexism, sexual exploitation and oppression play a major role in predisposing, precipitating and prolonging mental illness for all of us, and that this impact is greatest on those with the least power, on the margins, which includes women. Women’s mental health needs are misunderstood, misdiagnosed and underserved. But feminism isn’t only for women: it is about challenging harmful stereotypes, improving relationships, sharing responsibility and dismantling the oppressive power structures that affect all of us, patients and professionals.”

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