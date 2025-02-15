Weekly Roundup
Feb 10 - 16, 2025
PODCASTS AND PRESENTATIONS
The Raymond Newman Interview with Ayn Rand (1980)
Summary: Released for the first time on February 13, 2025. In October of 1980, radio host Raymond Newman interviewed Ayn Rand for an hour on a diverse range of topics. In her final substantive interview, Ayn Rand explains what can save America, who is a monster, and the critical factor to happiness.
Does research about sex differences harm women or men? - Science Unscripted
DW Podcasts
Shocking Tapes: Department of Education Pushes the Unthinkable
Ben Shapiro Show
The Cost of Gender Equality: What Norwegian Feminists Won’t Tell You
Psychobabble
ARTICLES AND ESSAYS
Establishing the President's Make America Healthy Again Commission
White House executive order
Sex Discrimination Lawsuit filed in California with National Implications
EIN Presswire
The problem with “sex assigned at birth”
New York Times
The Free Press
The Inauguration of President Donald J. Trump and Making America Healthy Again
In His Words
UC Berkeley to cut ties with Chinese university, has received $87 million from China: report
The College Fix
RUBBISH BIN
The Time for Mercy is Now: A Call for Mass Clemency for Incarcerated Women
Women’s eNews
(*Nuzzo note: See my brief commentary on this article on X here).
