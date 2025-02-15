Share

PODCASTS AND PRESENTATIONS

The Raymond Newman Interview with Ayn Rand (1980)

Summary: Released for the first time on February 13, 2025. In October of 1980, radio host Raymond Newman interviewed Ayn Rand for an hour on a diverse range of topics. In her final substantive interview, Ayn Rand explains what can save America, who is a monster, and the critical factor to happiness.

Does research about sex differences harm women or men? - Science Unscripted

DW Podcasts

Shocking Tapes: Department of Education Pushes the Unthinkable

Ben Shapiro Show

The Cost of Gender Equality: What Norwegian Feminists Won’t Tell You

Psychobabble

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Establishing the President's Make America Healthy Again Commission

White House executive order

Sex Discrimination Lawsuit filed in California with National Implications

EIN Presswire

The problem with “sex assigned at birth”

New York Times

The Men Who Lost Their Babies

The Free Press

47 and His Brother Fred

The Inauguration of President Donald J. Trump and Making America Healthy Again

In His Words

UC Berkeley to cut ties with Chinese university, has received $87 million from China: report

The College Fix

RUBBISH BIN

The Time for Mercy is Now: A Call for Mass Clemency for Incarcerated Women

Women’s eNews

(*Nuzzo note: See my brief commentary on this article on X here).

