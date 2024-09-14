Share

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

UNC System announces multi-million dollar cuts for DEI positions and programs

The Daily Tar Heel, 2024

Young adults’ desired life tradeoffs: love first, sex last

Scientific Reports, 2024

Abstract: Every human and non-human animal must make tradeoffs in investments in terms of time, energy, and resources. The aim of this study was to extrapolate from the types of investments in survival and reproduction that non-human animals make and translate these into human motivations. 16 potential goals were presented to 851 childless, 18–23-year-old adults from 11 world regions in an online study. Each young adult was asked to weight the importance of every goal to his or her ideal life. Weights had to sum to 100, requiring tradeoffs. Results revealed striking agreement across young adults with only four goals weighted above chance: Finding a beloved romantic partner, being physically and emotionally healthy, and earning money or resources. Having lots of sexual partners was the least important goal across all world regions for both sexes. Nevertheless, men more than women valued having many sexual partners, being talented outside work, being physically strong, and having a physically attractive romantic partner. Overall, there was cultural variation in some of the less important goals. Helping young adults achieve success requires understanding their own goals, rather than focusing on popularized depictions of what young adults desire.

The Physiological Consequences of and Recovery following the Australian Special Forces Selection Course

Applied Physiology, Nutrition, and Metabolism, 2024

Abstract: This study aimed to determine the energy requirements, physiological consequences, and recovery rate from the Australian Special Forces Selection Course. Ninety-three male soldiers (mean ± SD, 28.1 ± 3.6 y, 1.81 ± 0.1 m, 85.1 ± 8.1 kg) volunteered for this study. Body composition via dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry, hormones and resting metabolic rate were assessed before, immediately after, and at one, three, five, and eight weeks post-course. Energy expenditure, assessed via doubly-labelled water during the first 10 days of the course significantly exceeded energy intake (expenditure: 7680 ± 1095 kcal.d-1, intake: 3859 ± 704 kcal.d-1). Body mass (△ -6.8 ± 1.9 kg, p<0.01), fat mass (△ -4.2 ± 1.0 kg, p<0.0001) and lean mass (△ -3.0 ± 1.7 kg, p<0.0001) were significantly reduced in response to the course and returned to baseline 1-3 weeks post-course. Total testosterone, free testosterone, free triiodothyronine, free thyroxine and insulin like growth factor-1 significantly (p<0.001) declined following the course, while cortisol and sex hormone binding globulin increased (p<0.001). All hormones, except insulin like growth factor-1, returned to baseline concentrations within 1-3 weeks post-course. Resting metabolic rate decreased (p<0.01) in response to the course, and subsequently rebounded above baseline levels at one week post-course. The Special Forces Selection Course involved high energy output and a substantial caloric deficit, resulting in body mass loss and significant hormonal disruption that took weeks to recover. These results highlight the energy requirements, physiological consequences, and recovery processes from the Australian Special Forces Selection Course.

Exercise professional education, qualifications, and certifications: a content analysis of job postings in the United States

Frontiers in Sports and Active Living, 2024

Abstract: Introduction: Growth in the field of clinical exercise science and the potential impacts on overall health and wellbeing have driven the need for qualified, clinically trained, exercise professionals. And yet, it is not well understood what specific credentials employers are seeking when hiring exercise professionals. Purpose: The purpose of the study was to examine the qualification requirements for professionals seeking employment in exercise science, exercise physiology, kinesiology or equivalent fields. Methods: Search platforms Indeed.com and USAJobs.gov were examined within a two week period in 2022. Search terms included "Exercise Physiology", "Exercise Science", "Exercise Professional", "Exercise Prescription", "Exercise Specialist", and "Kinesiology". Results: A total of n = 739 jobs were retrieved and n = 615 jobs were included: Exercise Science (n = 227), Kinesiology (n = 210), Exercise Physiology (n = 91), Exercise specialist (n = 53), and Exercise prescription (n = 32). Over 70% of the jobs analyzed required a bachelor's degree with the remainder requiring various levels of education. The primary certification required was personal trainer (n = 94), followed by strength and conditioning specialist (n = 33), clinical exercise physiologist (n = 26), group exercise (n = 17), exercise specialist (n = 10), and exercise physiologist (n = 5). Four job focus areas were determined: academic teaching and research, general fitness and worksite wellness, athletic performance and rehabilitation, clinical exercise specialist all with varying levels of degree and certification requirements. Discussion: Job postings related to exercise related professions are varied across the United States with wide-ranging education, credentialing and certification requirements. These findings indicate the timely need for outreach to employers to highlight changing credentialing requirements due to evolving accreditation standards.

