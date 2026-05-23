The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

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Rachael Morgan's avatar
Rachael Morgan
7h

Thank you James for gathering all that important news and information for us all to read 👌

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Peter Andrew Nolan's avatar
Peter Andrew Nolan
4h

It's ok James. We are going to introduce Islam and Sharia Law to the west. Women will be reduced to the status of a car or a dog. That sort of thing.

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