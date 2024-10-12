Share

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

We Are in Need of Renaissance People

Blade of Perseus, 2024

Reverse Sexism in Australian Research

Quillette, 2024

Grant applications should be assessed on their scientific merits—not on the sex or political leanings of the applicant.

Report: DEI Is Transforming the National Science Foundation

Free Press, 2024

Government-funded grants favor research exploring ‘white supremacy’ and ‘non-normative forms of gender and sexuality' according to new analysis.

Gender Bias in the Perception of Gender Bias: Fact or Fiction?

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter, 2024

Young Men in Crisis

Stanford Review, 2024

Vital Signs: Suicide Rates and Selected County-Level Factors — United States, 2022

Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, 2024

Abstract: Introduction: Approximately 49,000 persons died by suicide in the United States in 2022, and provisional data indicate that a similar number died by suicide in 2023. A comprehensive approach that addresses upstream community risk and protective factors is an important component of suicide prevention. A better understanding of the role of these factors is needed, particularly among disproportionately affected populations. Methods: Suicide deaths were identified in the 2022 National Vital Statistics System. County-level factors, identified from federal data sources, included health insurance coverage, household broadband Internet access, and household income. Rates and levels of factors categorized by tertiles were calculated and presented by race and ethnicity, sex, age, and urbanicity. Results: In 2022, the overall suicide rate was 14.2 per 100,000 population; rates were highest among non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaska Native (AI/AN) persons (27.1), males (23.0), and rural residents (20.0). On average, suicide rates were lowest in counties in the top one third of percentage of persons or households with health insurance coverage (13.0), access to broadband Internet (13.3), and income >100% of the federal poverty level (13.5). These factors were more strongly associated with lower suicide rates in some disproportionately affected populations; among AI/AN persons, suicide rates in counties in the highest tertile of these factors were approximately one half the rates of counties in the lowest tertile. Conclusions and implications for public health practice: Higher levels of health insurance coverage, household broadband Internet access, and household income in communities might play a role in reducing suicide rates. Upstream programs, practices, and policies detailed in CDC's Suicide Prevention Resource for Action can be implemented by decision-makers, government agencies, and communities as they work together to address community-specific needs and save lives.

Fetal mortality: United States, 2022

National Vital Statistics Reports, 2024

Abstract: Objectives—This report presents 2022 fetal mortality data by maternal race and Hispanic origin, age, tobacco use during pregnancy, and state of residence, as well as by plurality, sex, gestational age, birthweight, and selected causes of death. Trends in fetal mortality are also examined. Methods—Descriptive tabulations of data are presented and interpreted for all fetal deaths reported for the United States for 2022 with a stated or presumed period of gestation of 20 weeks or more. Cause-of-fetal-death data only are restricted to residents of the 43 states and District of Columbia where cause of death was based on the 2003 fetal death report revision and less than 50% of deaths were attributed to Fetal death of unspecified cause (P95). Results—A total of 20,202 fetal deaths at 20 weeks of gestation or more were reported in the United States in 2022. The 2022 U.S. fetal mortality rate was 5.48 fetal deaths at 20 weeks of gestation or more per 1,000 live births and fetal deaths, 4% lower than in 2021 (5.73) and a new historic low for the United States. The fetal mortality rate in 2022 for deaths occurring at 20–27 weeks of gestation was 2.79, a 5% decline from 2021 (2.95). For deaths occurring at 28 weeks of gestation or more, the rate in 2022 was 2.71, a 3% decline from 2021 (2.80). In 2022, the fetal mortality rate was highest for Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander non-Hispanic (10.36) and Black non-Hispanic (10.05) females and lowest for Asian non-Hispanic females (3.70). Fetal mortality rates were highest for women ages 40 and older, for women who smoked during pregnancy, and for women with multiple gestation pregnancies. Five selected causes accounted for 90.0% of fetal deaths in the 43-state and District of Columbia reporting area.

HISTORICAL ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Deconstructing Self-Defense in Wife-to-Husband Violence

Journal of Men’s Studies, 2004

Abstract: Members of 68 families with allegedly violent wives were studied to explore the nature of women's violence at home and to ascertain whether wives assault their spouses in self-defense. Accounts of children and the wives' mothers were contrasted with husbands' and wives' accounts to ensure a high degree of accuracy of the assessment of the problem and to test the validity of the spouses' accounts. Qualitative analysis revealed that the credibility of the wives' accounts of violence was highly questionable and a justification of self-defense for female-to-male violence was unfounded in a majority of cases.

Performance differences between sexes in 50-mile to 3,100-mile ultramarathons

Open Access Journal of Sports Medicine, 2015

Abstract: Anecdotal reports have assumed that women would be able to outrun men in long-distance running. The aim of this study was to test this assumption by investigating the changes in performance difference between sexes in the best ultramarathoners in 50-mile, 100-mile, 200-mile, 1,000-mile, and 3,100-mile events held worldwide between 1971 and 2012. The sex differences in running speed for the fastest runners ever were analyzed using one-way analysis of variance with subsequent Tukey–Kramer posthoc analysis. Changes in sex difference in running speed of the annual fastest were analyzed using linear and nonlinear regression analyses, correlation analyses, and mixed-effects regression analyses. The fastest men ever were faster than the fastest women ever in 50-mile (17.5%), 100-mile (17.4%), 200-mile (9.7%), 1,000-mile (20.2%), and 3,100-mile (18.6%) events. For the ten fastest finishers ever, men were faster than women in 50-mile (17.1%±1.9%), 100-mile (19.2%±1.5%), and 1,000-mile (16.7%±1.6%) events. No correlation existed between sex difference and running speed for the fastest ever (r2=0.0039, P=0.91) and the ten fastest ever (r2=0.15, P=0.74) for all distances. For the annual fastest, the sex difference in running speed decreased linearly in 50-mile events from 14.6% to 8.9%, remained unchanged in 100-mile (18.0%±8.4%) and 1,000-mile (13.7%±9.1%) events, and increased in 3,100-mile events from 12.5% to 16.9%. For the annual ten fastest runners, the performance difference between sexes decreased linearly in 50-mile events from 31.6%±3.6% to 8.9%±1.8% and in 100-mile events from 26.0%±4.4% to 24.7%±0.9%. To summarize, the fastest men were ~17%–20% faster than the fastest women for all distances from 50 miles to 3,100 miles. The linear decrease in sex difference for 50-mile and 100-mile events may suggest that women are reducing the sex gap for these distances.

RUBBISH BIN

12th grade girls and boys in the U.S. have different views about gender discrimination in the workplace

Pew Research Center, 2024

Inclusion of genital, sexual, and gender diversity in human reproductive teaching: impact on student experience and recommendations for tertiary educators

Advances in Physiology Education, 2024

Abstract: Western societal norms have long been constrained by binary and exclusionary perspectives on matters such as infertility, contraception, sexual health, sexuality, and gender. These viewpoints have shaped research and knowledge frameworks for decades and led to an inaccurate and incomplete reproductive biology curriculum. To combat these deficiencies in reproductive systems-related education, our teaching team undertook a gradual transformation of unit content from 2018 to 2023, aiming to better reflect real diversity in human reproductive biology. This initiative involved intentional modifications, including clear use of pronoun self-identification by staff. We addressed the historical lack of representation of genital variation and helped students interrogate oversimplified reproductive biology binaries. A novel assignment was also introduced, prompting students to apply reproductive physiology knowledge to propose innovative assisted reproductive technology solutions for diverse demographics. The collective impact of these innovations had a positive effect on student learning. With improved lecture content and inclusive language, the proportion of inclusive group assignment topics chosen by students more than doubled in 2021. By 2022, coinciding with assessment topic changes, the percentage of inclusive assignments topics surpassed 50%. Further development of laboratory activities on intersex genital variation and genital modification raised further understanding of genital, sexual, gender, and cultural diversity. While implementing these changes posed challenges, pushing both staff and students out of their comfort zones at times, collaboration with relevant organizations and individuals with lived experience of queer identity proved integral. Ultimately, these relatively simple adjustments had a substantial impact on student experiences and appreciation for diversity.

Beyond the Barbell: Women in Strength-Based Sports and the Reshaping of Gender Norms

Sex Roles, 2024

Abstract: Women have made strides in male-dominated sports but still face obstacles from gender biases and lack of diversity. Particularly in strength sports, the underrepresentation of women and lack of research on their lived experiences as athletes and coaches is notable. This study investigated the experiences of 21 women athletes and four coaches aged 18–44 in the strength sports of Olympic weightlifting, powerlifting, CrossFit, and strongman. Results showed that women athletes struggled with body image, societal expectations, gender bias and diversity, and male interactions, even as they challenged gender norms and established their presence in these male-dominated sports. Athletes’ experiences aligned with past research, but also included powerful expression of what it means to be a strong woman despite societal pressure. Women coaches also report career progression and equal employment challenges and stressed the importance of women’s representation and inclusion at all levels of these sports. Findings also indicated that while women’s performance demonstrates shifting norms for strength in these sports, more work is needed to overcome continued gender bias and to achieve equal employment opportunities for coaches. National sport governing bodies should review policy to support inclusion at all levels, and provide resources, mentorship, and training opportunities to improve accessibility to women coaches and athletes at all levels.

