Weekly Roundup
Apr 20 - 26, 2026
LEADING ARTICLE
Women Can’t Build Civilization
The Fiamengo File
WEEKLY VOICE
ARTICLES AND ESSAYS
Sex/Gender
How Feminism Created An Insufferable Class Of Supposedly ‘Infallible Females’
The Federalist
Young, Angry Leftist Women are Destroying Britain and America
American Thinker
Women feel profoundly unhappy, distrust men, loathe their country, and view motherhood as optional at best.
Fake science on biological sex is now making real law
Washington Examiner
Carving out space for men and boys beyond the shed
The Australian
Men to get better health support through innovative partnership
UK Government
Psychological treatments for erectile dysfunction
Centre for Male Psychology
Make a submission that supports the education of boys and young men
Celebrating Masculinity
The Australian Parliament wants to hear from you.
Further investment in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men’s health research funding is urgently required
Australian and New Zealand Journal of Public Health
Gina Rinehart pledges $200m to house homeless veterans in record private commitment ahead of ANZAC Day
The Nightly
The $200 million injection is believed to be the largest ever private commitment for Australian veterans.
Education
Universities lost public trust. They’re finally taking notice.
USA Today
Report of the Committee on Trust in Higher Education
Yale University
Some professors say they’re under pressure not to give F’s
The College Fix
U. Maine online student earns bachelor’s degree in 3 months
The College Fix
Harvard professoriat worries school might hire a few token conservatives
The College Fix
Harvard Medical School Cuts Out DEI References from New Mission Statement
Do No Harm
Exercise Science
The IOC’s decision to protect the female category is a victory for fairness
The Guardian
A Retrospective Analysis of Powerlifting Performances in the U.S. (1995 – 2005)
International Journal of Strength and Conditioning
Abstract: In this retrospective study, powerlifting performances in the United States from 1995 – 2005 were taken from annual top 100 rankings published in Powerlifting USA magazine. The rankings included results for the squat, bench press, deadlift, and total for each standard weight class during a calendar year. In the current study, average performances for each weight class were compiled for the #1, #10, #50, and #100 ranks. The weights lifted for each category increased as a function of the competitor’s weight class in a curvilinear pattern, with the heaviest classes showing diminishing improvement in weight lifted with increased body weight. When weights lifted were standardized to the lifter’s weight class, a unimodal curve was observed, with maximal values being in the middle weight classes. The lower mass-specific performance in heavier lifters is the basis for Wilks coefficient and other adjustments for comparing performances among different weight classes. This coefficient is a mathematical formula based on a polynomial transformation of a lifter’s weight class. It was derived to compensate for the curvilinear nature of lifting performance as a function of body weight. Based on the patterns documented, it is proposed that part of this flattening of performance can be attributed to systematic differences in body composition across weight classes. During this 11-year period, significant improvements were observed for some lifts, ranks, and weight classes. However, many did not change, while others showed significant declines. These data demonstrate that U.S. powerlifters at the turn of the century were highly competitive, particularly within the middle through the heaviest weight classes. Overall, the lifting performances in the U.S. during this decade provide an historical reference point, from a time before powerlifting records became more widely available via the internet.
RUBBISH BIN
Misandry: Justified, harmful, or maybe even necessary?
Her Campus
Women’s culture goes dark: why aren’t there more ‘femcel’ movies?
The Guardian
Male incels have been plentifully depicted on screen, while few film-makers have explored the varied controversies of toxic female radicalisation and the ‘womanosphere’. But a handful of movies have been treading a brave path.
(See my brief comment on this article on X here.)
The Olympics’ trans policy polices womanhood
The Guardian
Transgender participation in sport gets spotlight at UVic guest lecture
Times Colonist
After her own transition, guest lecturer Joanna Harper turned to studies to understand the changes happening in her own body. Now, she shares that expertise through her work.
(Dark) thoughts on pastry and bullying
European Journal of Women’s Studies
(See my brief comment on this article on X here.)
JK Rowling ’embodies the divisive and bigoted evil she once created a boy wizard to defeat’: investigating celebrified transphobia using field analysis and audience research
Celebrity Studies
Abstract: For two decades, JK Rowling was a prestigious global celebrity, the widely adored creator of beloved Harry Potter series and Wizarding World mega-franchise. However, in 2017, Rowling began to promote ‘gender critical’ transphobic ideology on social media and was consequently pejoratively labelled a trans-exclusionary radical feminist (TERF). This article examines Rowling’s momentous shift in celebrity status and expound what we identify as celebrified transphobia. To analyse impacts of Rowling’s celebrified transphobia, we follow Stewart and Giles (2019) in using a field migration framework to analyse celebrity status, combining it with audience research. We argue the Wizarding World should be considered a cultural field and, as such, its defining criteria is a constitutive element of Rowling’s celebrity status. Examining effects of these criteria intersecting with Rowling’s celebrified transphobia, we present qualitative and quantitative analysis of data from an online survey with current and former adult Harry Potter fans (n = 242). This audience research reveals a defining principle of the Wizarding World cultural field is trans/queer inclusivity – despite being founded by a self-described transphobe. Although Rowling’s celebrity capital facilitated her field migration into gender politics, we find this transformation significantly depleted her once-elite status in the important cultural field of the Wizarding World.
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The guardian ran that article? Damn, things are changing.
wow I didn't know about the Men’s Health Community Fund. some rare good news