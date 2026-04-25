The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

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cringyuser's avatar
cringyuser
14h

The guardian ran that article? Damn, things are changing.

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Sherman's avatar
Sherman
17h

wow I didn't know about the Men’s Health Community Fund. some rare good news

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