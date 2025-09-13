The Nuzzo Letter

Tom Golden
1d

Loved the Bonobos bit! So true. Female coalitions can really be used aggressively to cause damage. Are they doing exactly what they complain about patriarchy doing? Forming a group that controls others? Have we seen that? lol

PAUL NATHANSON
20h

The article on puppygirls does indeed belong in the rubbish bin, but (like many others in that category) it's much too important to end up there as a joke. People need to read this stuff for themselves (because that would reveal what the abstract itself does not reveal). They need to take it seriously as a lamentable sign of the times, not merely to ridicule it. Of interest to me, at any rate, is not the pseudo-ethnography of a subculture but the extent to which ideology now presents itself as scholarship. Szpilka relies on a dense system of cleverly "subversive" or "transgressive" theories, supported by a web of academic jargon. Ironically, this lays the supposedly respectable foundation for a point of view that explicitly rejects respectability.

Ditto for the article on rage. Tenorio could have made the abstract concise (which is the purpose of an abstract), or at least readable (which is the purpose of any written communication), by trimming the academic fat this way: Trans people should drop the ingratiating pretense of being joyful, because that detracts from their politically useful rage.

Ditto for the article on strip-searching. In the almost incredibly pretentious abstract, Hutchison squandered 330 words to say the obvious in one sentence. Strip-searching prisoners humiliates them and should therefore be abolished. I see no need at all to justify common decency by resorting to academic theory, let alone political ideology. Readers should suspect that the purpose of this article is not moral, in fact, but political. Otherwise, it would have opposed the strip searching of all prisoners, not only black and female ones.

My general point here is that it's not enough to spot nonsense. We need to see precisely how nonsense passes under the radar in academic circles. Methods underlie this madness, some of them supposedly amusing (clever wordplay, for example, such as "misogynoiristic") but all of them profoundly anti-intellectual.

