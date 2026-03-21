The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

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Will Whitman's avatar
Will Whitman
3h

James gains mention in the National Review.

https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/academic-research-thats-unethical-and-dishonest/

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