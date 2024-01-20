The Weekly Roundup is an opportunity to recap a week in news and share recently discovered materials that might be of interest.

Share

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Cleveland Clinic Survey Examines the Current State of Men’s Health in America

The Cleveland Clinic Newsroom, 2023

National MENtion It® campaign explores the impact stress has on men’s sexual and mental well-being

Sex Differences in Work Preferences, Life Values, and Personal Views

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter, 2024

What determines men and women’s life outcomes - the professions they go into, the goals they set themselves, the time they devote to career versus family? The short answer, of course, is “Lots of things.”

The harm hypothesis: how perceived harm to women shapes reactions to research on sex differences

International Journal of Psychology, 2024

Abstract: Past research suggests that reactions to research on sex differences are often less positive when the findings put men in a better light than women, especially when the lead researcher is a man. The factors underlying this effect, however, are not yet fully understood. The present study aimed to provide the first experimental test of the hypothesis that the key variable is perceived harm to women. Participants (214 men and 219 women) evaluated a bogus popular-science article reporting fictional research finding either a female- or a male-favouring sex difference in intelligence, attributed to either a female or a male lead researcher. To examine the effects of perceived harm, the introduction to the task highlighted either the potential benefits or potential drawbacks of sex-differences research in general. Consistent with past research, participants reacted less positively to the male-favouring difference, especially for male-led research. Consistent with the harm hypothesis, the effect was stronger after highlighting the potential drawbacks of sex-differences research than after highlighting the potential benefits. Our findings suggest that perceptions of harm to women underpin the aversion to male-favouring findings.

Male Sexual Victimization by Women: Incidence Rates, Mental Health, and Conformity to Gender Norms in a Sample of British Men

Archives of Sexual Behavior, 2023

Abstract: Male sexual victimization by women is often neglected within psychological research (Fisher & Pina, 2013). Not only is the topic understudied, incidence rates and associated psychological impacts are inconsistent across the literature (Depraetere et al., 2020; Peterson et al., 2011). The present study provides an additional estimate of male sexual victimization by women, explores its association with victim mental disorders, and examines the potential moderating role of conformity to gender norms. A sample of 1124 heterosexual British men completed an online survey consisting of a modified CDC National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, and measures of anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and conformity to masculine norms. In the present sample, 71% of men experienced some form of sexual victimization by a woman at least once during their lifetime. Sexual victimization was significantly associated with anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder. However, conformity to masculine gender norms was not a significant moderator between victimization and mental disorders. These findings further illuminate the occurrence of male sexual victimization by women, as well as the importance of continued research on the topic.

HISTORICAL ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

References examining men as victims of women’s sexual coercion

Sexuality and Culture, 2000

Abstract: In parallel to women's concerns regarding sexual coercion, a number of investigators have recently examined the issue of men as victims of women's sexual coercive behavior. Listed below are 40 empirical studies and 2 reviews that demonstrate that men also experience sexual coercion.

RUBBISH BIN

Fat shaming under neoliberalism and COVID-19: Examining the UK's Tackling Obesity campaign

Sociology of Health and Illness, 2023

Abstract: This article explores the dynamics between fat shaming, neoliberalism, ideological constructions of health and the 'obesity epidemic' within the UK, using the UK Government's recent Tackling Obesity campaign in response to Covid-19 as an illustration. We draw attention to how fat shaming as a practice that encourages open disdain for those living with excess weight operates as a moralising tool to regulate and manage those who are viewed as 'bad' citizens. In doing so, we begin by outlining how the ideological underpinnings of 'health' have been transformed under neoliberalism. We then consider the problematic use of fat shaming discourses that are often used as tools to promote 'healthy' lifestyle choices by those who view it as not only an acceptable way of communicating the health risks associated with obesity but also a productive way of motivating people with obesity to lose weight. Drawing on Graham Scambler's theoretical framework regarding shame and blame (2020), we discuss how 'heaping blame on shame' has become a 'wilful political strategy' under neoliberalism, particularly as it relates to individuals with obesity, and how the Tackling Obesity campaign leverages concerns around 'choices' and 'costs' as a means through which to encourage normative models of self-care and self-discipline.

SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER

If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you.

Share