LEADING ARTICLE

Sex-based differences in running performance among children aged 7–9 years in New South Wales track competition

JSAMS Plus

Abstract: Background Recent research has shown that prepubertal males outperform females in running competitions; however, prior studies have focused on distances of 100–1600 m and most have relied on U.S.-based data. This study evaluated sex-based differences in running performance among under-8, under-9, and under-10 athletes in 70 m, 100 m, 200 m, and 400 m races at the 2024 Little Athletics New South Wales (NSW) Regional Track & Field Championships in Australia. Methods: Official race times for all competitors (n = 1442 males; 1405 females) from all seven NSW regional meets were analyzed. Performance was compared by sex for both preliminary and final times using two-way ANOVA. Additional analyses examined time gaps between successive finishers within each sex and time differences between male and female athletes placing in the same ordinal position, using ANOVA on ranks. Results: Males ran significantly faster than females across all events and age groups (P < 0.05), with an average advantage of 4.88 ± 0.57 % and medium to large effect sizes (Hedges’ g = 0.451–0.878). In contrast, within-sex time gaps between successive finishers did not differ significantly (males: 1.63 ± 0.12 %; females: 1.71 ± 0.17 %). Conclusions: These findings confirm previously reported male performance advantages in prepubertal children and extend the evidence to a shorter sprint distance (70 m) and to Australian data. Notably, between-sex performance differences were more than twice as large as the variability within sex among comparably placed finishers. These results may help inform research and practice on youth sport talent identification and development.

THE NUZZO LETTER IN THE NEWS

World Health Organization Repudiates and Ridicules the Meaning of ‘Gender Equality’

Domestic Abuse and Violence International Alliance (DAVIA)

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Sex/Gender

Whatever happened to the heroes? The rise and fall of the male protector role.

Centre for Male Psychology

Where Are All the Men?

Martin Center for Academic Renewal

A look at male vs. female postsecondary enrollment in North Carolina.

Three goals for reforming the United Nations during 2026

Celebrating Masculinity

Join ICMB and DAVIA in campaigning for positive change - add these to all your campaigning on the UN and UN Women...

Education

Calling the Citation Police

Minding the Campus

NAS’s Citations Nondiscrimination Act takes aim at ‘citational justice’ and its effort to rewrite scholarship for power.

How ‘Structural Racism’ Came To Dominate Medical Research

Real Clear Politics

UCLA museum removes hundreds of Native American artifacts, photos at tribe’s request

The College Fix

Exercise Science

Exercise is a powerful tool against depression and anxiety

James Cook University

A sweeping new study summarising more than 1000 previous clinical trials suggests exercise may offer a highly effective and accessible treatment for anxiety and depression – with some types of exercise particularly helpful and some groups of people gaining more benefit.

Why Recreational Fitness Data on Trans Athletes Can’t Set Elite Sports Policy

Reality’s Last Stand

What a widely cited BJSM paper actually shows—and why it doesn’t answer questions about elite competition.

RUBBISH BIN

Prime Minister Albanese, his Cabinet, Leader of the Opposition Sussan Ley and Parliamentary leaders champion gender equality at UN Women Australia’s International Women’s Day launch

UN Women

