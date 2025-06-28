Share

The Men Need to be Heard Show

Description: In this episode, I sit down with researcher and men's advocate James L. Nuzzo to discuss the growing list of challenges men face today. From mental health struggles to fatherlessness, domestic violence, and false allegations. We dive deep into how gender ideology and modern gender politics are distorting conversations about men's issues, silencing legitimate concerns, and making it harder for male victims to be heard. If you care about gender equality, fair treatment, and restoring balance to public discourse, this is a conversation you don’t want to miss.

PODCASTS AND PRESENTATIONS

Age Verification Madness: Is Australia Going Too Far?

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

A New Paper Reveals Devastating Harms of Cross-Sex Hormones

City Journal

Male use of estrogen is associated with a range of diseases and health complications.

Anthony Fauci Gets Demolished by White House in New Covid Update

Brownstone Institute

Lab Leak: The True Origins of COVID-19

The White House

Feedback on DEI Plans at My University

The Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

Plus a list of resources on what works - and what doesn't

Ohio State Med School Closes DEI Office

Do No Harm

The AAMC is Scrubbing Evidence of Its DEI Infatuation – But It’s Still There

Do No Harm

Zombie DEI: When Ideology Circumvents State Legislation – and Comes Back to Life Again and Again

Do No Harm

How Institutional Review Boards can be (and are) Weaponized Against Academic Freedom

Unsafe Science

Cornell Hired Based on Race, Internal Documents Show

City Journal

The Department of Justice should investigate for a potential violation of the Civil Rights Act.

Key facts about public school teachers in the U.S.

Pew Research Center

Trump saved my medical practice from a racist mandate

Washington Examiner

Statement on Trump Administration's Chinese Student Visa Policy

National Association of Scholars

Truth-telling about deaths in custody

Spectator Australia (or here on X)

No evidence behind cries of genocide.

A Critique of Antiracist Ideology

Journal of Teaching in Social Work

Abstract: In this article, I argue that antiracist political activism modeled after the teachings of critical race theory (CRT) and critical social justice theory (CSJ) more generally, is an unethical form of pedagogy and clinical praxis that will likely damage members of society by producing incompetent mental health professionals. If the premises and arguments put forward by antiracist frameworks are not allowed to be critiqued and debated within academe, let alone within clinical training and service delivery environments, then we will be fostering a learning milieu based on prejudice, dogma, and indoctrination that will predictably have a deleterious effect on professional education and its impact on society. Focusing on group identity based in essentialism determined by biology, race, gender, sex, or intersectional hybridity is to commit a reductive ontological fallacy that strips away a person’s unique individuality, freedom, and subjective agency. In other words, categories of race or ethnicity do not determine individual personality. Antiracist propaganda in education fails to address (1) the axiological humanistic priorities that center on the distinct phenomenology of individual lives, and (2) inappropriately focuses on race essentialism and colonial blame rather than on (3) universal egalitarian principles mental health disciplines should prioritize in education, training, and public service. If the next generation of mental health professionals are trained to be social justice activists with the public, then we will predictably see (1) a decline in trust toward the helping professions, (2) an increase in ethics complaints to regulatory bodies, and (3) a spate of lawsuits for psychological damages to vulnerable patients who were emotionally abused by incompetent practitioners.

HISTORICAL ARCHIVES

Trauma and sex surveys meet minimal risk standards: implications for institutional review boards

Psychological Science (2012)

Abstract: Institutional review boards assume that questionnaires asking about "sensitive" topics (e.g., trauma and sex) pose more risk to respondents than seemingly innocuous measures (e.g., cognitive tests). We tested this assumption by asking 504 undergraduates to answer either surveys on trauma and sex or measures of cognitive ability, such as tests of vocabulary and abstract reasoning. Participants rated their positive and negative emotional reactions and the perceived benefits and mental costs of participating; they also compared their study-related distress with the distress arising from normal life stressors. Participants who completed trauma and sex surveys, relative to participants who completed cognitive measures, rated the study as resulting in higher positive affect and as having greater perceived benefits and fewer mental costs. Although participants who completed trauma and sex surveys reported slightly higher levels of negative emotion than did participants who completed cognitive measures, averages were very low for both groups, and outliers were rare. All participants rated each normal life stressor as more distressing than participating in the study. These results suggest that trauma and sex surveys pose minimal risk.

RUBBISH BIN

Why is the manosphere on the rise? UN Women sounds the alarm over online misogyny

UN News

Uncharted territory: The future of men and masculinities

American Psychological Association

Men in feminism: A self-determination perspective and goals for the future

Psychology of Men and Masculinities

Abstract: Men can make important contributions to gender equality, but a variety of obstacles impede their engagement with feminism. In this article, we propose a self-determination (Ryan & Deci, 2000) approach to supporting men’s feminist engagement. We argue that men are more likely to engage with feminism more consistently and effectively if they internalize feminist goals and incorporate them into their sense of self, that is, if they develop autonomous motivation. We argue further that men are more likely to develop autonomous motivation if their engagement with feminism satisfies basic psychological needs for autonomy, relatedness, and competence. We suggest a variety of strategies to meet these needs, among them: framing feminism as a men’s issue, considering men’s viewpoints and values, portraying feminism as consistent with gender and masculine norms, encouraging positive interactions with feminist women, and presenting other feminist men as role models and mentors. According to bell hooks (1984), “sexism and sexist oppression, they can only be successfully eradicated if men are compelled to assume responsibility for transforming their consciousness and the consciousness of society as a whole” (p. 81). Our article applies the self-determination theory (Ryan & Deci, 2000) to encourage men to do so.

Unexamined whiteness in the psychological study of men and masculinities: Situating research and practice within white space and white time

Psychology of Men and Masculinities

Abstract: Although the psychological study of men and masculinities (PSMM) field has continued to develop (Addis et al., 2010; Valentine & Wong, 2023), notions of white masculinities have remained mostly uninterrogated (Liu, 2017; Wong & Wang, 2022). In this article, we emphasize the unexamined “whiteness” and assumed Americanness of masculinities research and scholarship (Liu, 2017) and use a racial–spatial framework to explore how systemic racism renders differential racialized experiences for white men when compared with the racialized experiences of men of Color (Liu et al., 2023). We critique the use of intersectionality to understand the asymmetric dominance of white men and masculinities. Additionally, we describe how the construction and maintenance of whiteness in the United States and the protections offered to white men, due to their whiteness, provide them with spaces of comfort and privileges that are unique to them and their masculinities. We contend that future psychological research in men and masculinities could be conceptualized within a racial–spatial framework of systemic racism wherein white racial power and privileges are explicitly interrogated. We offer seven recommendations that underscore the critical examination and naming of whiteness in researchers’ and practitioners’ theoretical assumptions, methods, practices, and positionalities.

Documenting Racial Disparities or Disrupting Racism?: A Call to Center Systems of Power, Privilege, and Oppression in Psychological and Pediatric Research

JAMA Pediatrics

Examining feasibility, acceptability, and participant experiences of an anti-racist parenting intervention for White U.S. parents

American Journal of Orthopsychiatry

Abstract: Many White parents engage in minimal discussion of race and racism with their children, instead engaging in color-evasive practices that communicate that race is unimportant and that White people are racially neutral. Even White parents who express a commitment to anti-racist parenting frequently struggle to act on this commitment and feel underprepared to do so. The current mixed methods pilot study focused on the feasibility, acceptability, and participant experiences of an intervention (“CounterACT”) that aimed to address this gap in White U.S.-based parents’ skills and knowledge. Participants in the study were 27 White U.S.-based parents of 4- to 6-year-old White children who completed pre- and postintervention surveys as well as postintervention interviews. Findings suggest that the CounterACT model was feasible and acceptable. Parent self-report further suggests that CounterACT had beneficial effects on parenting, parents’ beliefs regarding White privilege, and children’s critical reflection. Parents reported positive experiences of CounterACT, particularly group components of the intervention. Key elements of participants’ experience included learning to understand their own and their children’s experience of Whiteness; learning to better tolerate and regulate emotional discomfort; connecting with others for motivation, accountability, and learning; and approaching racial socialization with greater intentionality. However, parents also experienced limits in their progress toward anti-racist parenting. Many indicated a desire for more concrete guidance and greater support enacting what they were learning in their own parenting. A particular concern was how to discuss White racial identities effectively. Our discussion highlights the implications of these findings for future work in this area.

Studying Ethnic-Racial Identity among White Youth: White Supremacy as a Developmental Context

Journal of Research on Adolescence

Abstract: As developmental scholars increasingly study ethnic and racial identity among white youth, careful reflection is needed regarding its framing, implementation, and interpretation. In this three-part conceptual paper, we offer a foundation for such reflection. First, we discuss the sociocultural context of white supremacy that shapes U.S. society, psychology, and adolescent development, and situate the study of ethnic and racial identity among white youth within this context. Second, we consider Janet Helms's White Racial Identity Development model, reviewing theory and research building on her argument that race-and whiteness, specifically-must be centered to achieve racial justice-oriented scholarship on white identity. We conclude by offering four guiding insights for conducting critical research on racial identity development among white youth.

