In this emotional clip from 2001, Gene Hackman, then 71, talks about the day his father left him. The little boy emerges in all his pain. Boys yearn for their fathers.

Boys Are Falling Behind

Nature-Nurture-Nietzsche Newsletter

An ingenious study explores grading bias against boys

Lawsuit Claims California Discriminates against Its Boys and Its Men

In His Words

The role of pelvic health physiotherapy in prostate cancer

Medical Forum (page 49)

Abstract: Prostate cancer treatment impacts a man’s quality of life. Pelvic health physiotherapy can improve outcomes after surgery.

Making American Healthy Again By Empowering Patients Witih Clear, Accurate, And Actionable Healthcare Pricing Information

White House executive order

Electronic Cigarette Use Among Adults in the United States, 2019–2023

NCHS Data Brief

Abstract: The percentage of adults who used electronic cigarettes increased from 4.5% in 2019 to 6.5% in 2023. In both 2019 and 2023, men were more likely than women to use electronic cigarettes. In 2023, young adults ages 21-24 were most likely to use electronic cigarettes (15.5%). The percentage of adults who used electronic cigarettes varied by race and Hispanic ethnicity in both 2019 and 2023.

QuickStats: Percentage Distribution of Deaths Attributed to Excessive Cold or Hypothermia,* by Month — United States, 2023

Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report

The Aesthetics Manifesto

Philosophy: I Need It

‘They broke it again’: examining violence against girls in kindergarten

Journal of Gender Studies

Abstract: Violence against girls in schools is an ongoing problem, even in early childhood education settings like kindergarten. Dominant views of children and play as neutral and innocent have operated to silence the early normalization of violence against girls. In this paper, I examine some of the ways that violence against girls occurs in kindergarten play spaces. I draw on feminist standpoint as a theoretical framework to interrogate play-based learning from the vantage point of girls and illuminate its hidden gendered effects. Analysis of ethnographic data collected in two Canadian kindergarten classrooms revealed that a common form of violence boys enacted against girls involved the destruction of girls’ building work in play. While girls resisted boys’ domination, the daily destruction of their work in play limited girls’ abilities to equally access kindergarten education. The findings presented in this paper call for a re-thinking of play-based learning in kindergarten and specifically for a theoretical shift in early education curricula, policies, and teacher education and development programmes.

Fatphobia as a form of gender-based violence: Fat women, public space and body belonging work

Fat Studies

Abstract: In this article, we propose bringing together theoretical frameworks from fat studies and research into street harassment, as a form of gendered violence, to provide a novel lens for thinking about fat women’s experiences of public space. By focusing on the gendered politics of public space itself, we show how fears of fat-based and gender-based street harassment and abuse work together to create a complex sense of “non-belonging” for fat women. Coupled with primary interview data gathered from twenty-one self-defined fat women, our approach brings together theoretical frameworks from fat studies and research into street harassment to provide a novel lens for thinking about fat women’s experiences of public space. Specifically, we identify and explore points of confluence where experiences of fatphobia and street harassment mirror each other – exclusion from public space, intrusion as a means of policing non-belonging bodies, and what we call body belonging work as an active process of accomplishing belonging. We suggest that current policy attention to gender-based violence represents a timely moment to address the intersectional nature of women’s experiences.

Neuro-queering feminism: Creating space within feminism to address autistic experiences of gender oppression

Feminism & Psychology

Abstract: The emerging recognition of autistic women and gender-diverse people has highlighted the need for an intersectional approach to understanding their experiences of oppression. However, the axis of neurodivergence has so far been underaddressed within existing intersectional frameworks as the experiences of oppression of autistic women and gender-diverse people have historically been marginalised within both autism research and feminist theory. Addressing this marginalisation within these respective fields is important as autistic women and gender-diverse people experience unique forms of oppression that are underpinned by both patriarchal and neuro-normative structures. This theoretical paper uses neuro-queer feminism as an intersectional framework to examine the experiences of gender and neuro-minority-based oppression of autistic women and gender-diverse people. Neuro-queer feminism is outlined in terms of its usefulness as an intersectional framework for expanding the existing boundaries of feminist scholarship to include neuro-minority experiences of gender oppression, particularly in relation to autistic women and gender-diverse people. The applications of neuro-queer feminism are also discussed in relation to how feminist theory and practice can draw on the neurodiversity paradigm in addressing autistic experiences of gender oppression, such as gender-essentialist constructions of autism and gendered violence.

"I'm Feeling and I'm Bleeding”: The Unspoken Impact of Menstrual Cycles on Social Workers Through a Trauma-Informed Feminist Lens

Affilia: Feminist Inquiry in Social Work

Abstract: Guided by a trauma-informed feminist lens, this manuscript explores the often-overlooked impact of menstrual cycles on social workers. Menstruation remains a taboo topic across diverse contexts. The ways in which individuals cope—through personal professionalism—reflect broader societal expectations to minimize or silence normalized pain. This highlights a deeper, sexism-rooted injustice in the workplace, where the physical experiences of women and other gender identities—such as menstruation, pregnancy, pregnancy-related loss or recovery, and menopause—are often dismissed. Such attitudes perpetuate the myth of the “perfectly functional” professional body, shaped by male, able-bodied norms and neoliberal expectations.

