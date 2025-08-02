Share

Sex/Gender

Governor Newsom issues executive order to support young men and boys, address suicide rates

Office of Governor Newsom

Mass circumcision ceremony leaves 39 boys dead and dozens more mutilated after botched procedures during tribal 'initiation' in South Africa

Daily Mail

False Accuser Exposed in World Junior Hockey Trial Verdict

The Fiamengo File

Yet even when accused men win, they lose.

“Mankeeping” Is The Latest Feminist Buzzword And It's Undermining Real Femininity

Evie Magazine

Feminist scholars have officially coined a new term, "mankeeping," casting women's emotional support for men as an oppressive burden. This isn't just another attack on men; it's also a direct attack on femininity itself. Let's talk about it.

Evolutionary Basis of Gender Dynamics: Understanding Patriarchy, the Pay Gap, and the Glass Ceiling

Journal of Libertarian Studies

Abstract: This article examines the patriarchy through evolutionary psychology, economics, and biology (primarily hormones), suggesting it stems from adaptive strategies rather than from male dominance. Traits like male competitiveness and resource acquisition evolved to meet environmental and reproductive pressures, influenced by female mate selection. Similarly, female preferences for caregiving and stability align with evolutionary roles in child-rearing, implying that gender roles are deeply rooted in biology rather than social constructs. Reevaluating the gender pay gap and the glass ceiling, the article argues that career choices, work hours, and risk tolerance—shaped by hormonal and biological influences—significantly affect workplace disparities. By examining patriarchy through a scientific lens, this article offers a more comprehensive understanding of gender roles, emphasizing the adaptive strategies evolved by both men and women while addressing the intricate interplay of evolutionary influences and the tension between parity and merit.

Effects of sport disciplines on offspring sex ratio in elite athletes: an observational study

Scientific Reports

Abstract: The sex ratio (SR; the ratio of male to female births) is a demographic indicator close to 1.04 in the worldwide population that can variate depending in several environmental conditions. The practice of elite sport exposes athletes to several factors known to impact SR, in particular high physiological (training loads) and psychological (management of personal and professional life) levels of stress. However, knowledge about the effect of elite sport practice on SR is limited. We used binomial logistic regression to analyze the SR of the offspring (n = 2995 births) of 2132 athletes (18.7% of females) from various sports including 1597 athletes selected in their national team. We showed that endurance elite athletes are more likely to have daughters compared to athletes from mixed or power-oriented disciplines. Furthermore, classification tree analysis revealed that the probability of siring daughters was strongly enhanced in female athletes who gave birth during their professional sport career (SR = 0.581). Our results highlight the practice of elite sport as a condition associated with specific adaptation of the reproductive system. This raises questions about the mechanisms responsible for SR alteration (ranging from physiological to socio-economic aspects), opening new avenues in sports sciences and in reproductive biology.

Examining gender in alcohol research: A systematic review of gender differences in how men and women are studied in alcohol research

International Journal of Drug Policy

Abstract: Background: This systematic review examined differences in the way women and men have been studied in alcohol research over the past decade. In particular, it explored differences in methodology, discipline, country, subpopulation and age focus, to understand who is being studied and how. Methods: Single-gender peer-reviewed studies on alcohol consumption published between 1st January 2014 and 31st December 2023 were identified by searching Medline, PsycInfo, Scopus and CINAHL. Descriptive statistics and comparisons to Global Burden of Disease [GBD] estimates are presented to understand whether the studies' gendered focus were proportionate to the distribution of alcohol-related harms. The review was registered with PROSPERO (CRD42022359103). Results: A total of 11,235 studies were identified, with 1,267 studies included. Despite consuming more alcohol and experiencing more harms, only 44% (n=554) of single gender studies were on men. One in three studies on men were from medical disciplines, whereas studies on women were more likely to come from psychology, public health or sociology disciplines. In several countries, including Australia, the disparity in the number of studies on women compared with GBD estimates of harms from alcohol consumption were particularly pronounced. Conclusions: The majority of single-gender studies on alcohol consumption in the last decade focused on women. There has been strong focus on men's health (medical focus), and on women's behaviour (psychology, public health and sociology focus). Researchers' choices around study foci can differentially shape public discourse, policies and clinical practice, with important implications for gender equity and treatment outcomes.

Education

All-boys schools: What do we know?

American Institute for Boys and Men

Medical School Has Gotten Too Political

Chronicle in Higher Education (also here)

Activist MDs have abandoned their duty: teaching students how to treat patients.

Cornell Quietly Violated My Civil Rights. Now I'm Taking Legal Action

Reality’s Last Stand

Cornell rigged a faculty search to select a candidate based on race, in direct violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

Research funding in Australia: what are the latest trends?

Nature

These are the institutions that have been making the key investments in Australian science in the past decade.

Epidemiology

Health E-Stat 107: Trends in Pedestrian and Pedal Cyclist Injury Deaths: United States, 2013–2023

NCHS Health E-Stats

Surveillance for Violent Deaths — National Violent Death Reporting System, 50 States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, 2022

MMWR Surveillance Summaries

Abstract: In 2022, approximately 24,000 persons died of homicide and approximately 49,000 persons died of suicide in the United States, according to the National Vital Statistics System. This report summarizes data from CDC's National Violent Death Reporting System (NVDRS) on suicides, homicides, legal intervention deaths, unintentional firearm injury deaths, and deaths of undetermined intent that occurred in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico in 2022. Results are reported by sex, age group, race and ethnicity, method of injury, type of location where the injury occurred, circumstances of injury, and other selected characteristics. In contrast to the 2021 NVDRS report, which collected data from a subset of states and included suicide data for persons aged ≥10 years, this report includes data from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, and includes suicide data for all ages.

Free Speech

Free speech vs. surveillance in the digital age

Spectator Australia

The Foreign Censorship Threat: How the European Union’s Digital Services Act Compels Global Censorship and Infringes on American Free Speech

U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee

Abstract: The Committee on the Judiciary is investigating how and to what extent foreign laws, regulations, and judicial orders compel, coerce, or influence companies to censor speech in the United States. As part of this oversight, the Committee has issued document subpoenas to nine technology companies, requiring them to turn over communications with foreign censors around the globe. Documents obtained pursuant to these subpoenas highlight how the European Union (EU) uses a law called the Digital Services Act (DSA) as a censorship tool. The EU claims that the DSA applies only to Europe and that it targets only harmful or illegal content. Both of those claims are inaccurate. Nonpublic documents reveal that European regulators use the DSA: (1) to target core political speech that is neither harmful nor illegal; and (2) to pressure platforms, primarily American social media companies, to change their global content moderation policies in response to European demands.4 Put simply, the DSA infringes on American online speech.

Miscellaneous

IPA Poll: Australians say ditch divisive welcome to country performances

Institute of Public Affairs

(My brief comment on this article is available at X here.)

More than 50pc of voters now rely on government for their main income

Financial Review

Department of Energy Issues Report Evaluating Impact of Greenhouse Gasses on U.S. Climate, Invites Public Comment

U.S. Department of Energy

HISTORICAL ARCHIVES

What Will Happen If I Punch Him? Expected Consequences of Female Violence Against Male Dating Partners

Journal of Aggression, Maltreatment & Trauma (2009)

Abstract: Women's use of physical violence within college dating relationships is common, yet we know far less about aggressive women than we do about aggressive men. The current study examined expected consequences of using physical aggression against dating partners among aggressive and nonaggressive college women. More than half of the women in the current study had used physical aggression against a romantic partner during an argument. Aggressive women were more likely than nonaggressive women to expect that using aggression would result in winning an argument/getting their way and were more likely to expect retaliation by a partner. Among the aggressive women, perpetrator guilt was negatively correlated with the frequency of using physical aggression. Clinical implications of this study are discussed.

The Gender Earnings Gap in the Gig Economy: Evidence from over a Million Rideshare Drivers

National Bureau of Economic Research (later published in Review of Economic Studies)

Abstract: The growth of the “gig” economy generates worker flexibility that, some have speculated, will favor women. We explore this by examining labor supply choices and earnings among more than a million rideshare drivers on Uber in the U.S. We document a roughly 7% gender earnings gap amongst drivers. We completely explain this gap and show that it can be entirely attributed to three factors: experience on the platform (learning-by-doing), preferences over where to work (driven largely by where drivers live and, to a lesser extent, safety), and preferences for driving speed. We do not find that men and women are differentially affected by a taste for specific hours, a return to within-week work intensity, or customer discrimination. Our results suggest that there is no reason to expect the “gig” economy to close gender differences. Even in the absence of discrimination and in flexible labor markets, women’s relatively high opportunity cost of non-paid-work time and gender-based differences in preferences and constraints can sustain a gender pay gap.

RUBBISH BIN

Sacha Baron Cohen doesn’t realise his midlife post-divorce body is repellent to most women

The Telegraph

(My brief comment on this article is available at X here.)

