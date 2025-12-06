The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
18h

Brilliant curation highlighting how ideological monoculture in academai shapes not just what gets researched but what gets funded and discussed. The tension between intellectual diversity and viewpoint diversity you present through that Education Sciences piece is especially sharp, it shows how institutions can claim openess while structurally limiting inquiry that challenges dominant narratives. What seems missing from most ofthese discussions is how self-selection and institutional pressure interact over time to create these patterns.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Frank's avatar
Frank
20h

Thank you, James. It is encouraging to see left-leaning publications like Time talk about schools failing young men.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 James L. Nuzzo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture