Weekly Roundup
Dec 29– Jan 4, 2026
LEADING ARTICLE
A Window of Opportunity to Address the Critical Issue of U.S. Male Longevity and Disease Burden Gaps: A Call for U.S. Federal Oversight
American Journal of Men’s Health
ARTICLES AND ESSAYS
Sex/Gender
Call for circumcision safeguards after baby death
BBC
Education
How Universities Divert Federal Science Grants To DEI And Administrative Bloat
Daily Wire
Harvard whistleblower: White males rejected, institution abandons Western Civ
The College Fix
Miscellaneous
Gallup Vault: Futurecasting 2025 Had Mixed Results
Gallup
Wife of Astronaut Pleads Guilty to Falsely Alleging Crime in Space
New York Times
Summer Worden admitted lying to federal agents when she accused her spouse, the astronaut Anne McClain, of illegally accessing her bank account from space.
U.S. slashes pledge for U.N. humanitarian aid funding, tells U.N agencies to “adapt, shrink or die”
CBS News
RUBBISH BIN
No rubbish this week!
SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER
If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you!
If you prefer to donate to a specific project, please see the Go Fund Me page for my current research on sex differences in muscle strength in children.
Announcing a funding drive for research into childhood sex differences in muscle strength
Thanks for reading The Nuzzo Letter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Love the image!
Really appreciate your including the circumcision article. It is such an under reported problem for boys. It is against that law for girls but is the most practiced surgery in the US. It is unnecessary and harmful and should have been stopped years ago. The worst of it is that the circumcision of baby boys is big business, not only with the surgery itself but in selling the foreskins. They have found all sorts of uses for them including women's make up, a critical component of artificial skin and more. It is big business and no one cares since it is boys who suffer.
Thank you, James. Excellent job, as always.