LEADING ARTICLE

A Window of Opportunity to Address the Critical Issue of U.S. Male Longevity and Disease Burden Gaps: A Call for U.S. Federal Oversight

American Journal of Men’s Health

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Sex/Gender

Call for circumcision safeguards after baby death

BBC

Education

How Universities Divert Federal Science Grants To DEI And Administrative Bloat

Daily Wire

Harvard whistleblower: White males rejected, institution abandons Western Civ

The College Fix

Miscellaneous

Gallup Vault: Futurecasting 2025 Had Mixed Results

Gallup

Wife of Astronaut Pleads Guilty to Falsely Alleging Crime in Space

New York Times

Summer Worden admitted lying to federal agents when she accused her spouse, the astronaut Anne McClain, of illegally accessing her bank account from space.

U.S. slashes pledge for U.N. humanitarian aid funding, tells U.N agencies to “adapt, shrink or die”

CBS News

RUBBISH BIN

No rubbish this week!

