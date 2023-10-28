The Weekly Roundup is an opportunity to recap a week in news and share recently discovered materials that might be of interest.

Share

PODCASTS

Conversations: Victor Davis Hanson, Historian and Writer

Conversations with John Anderson, 2023

ARTICLES AND ESSAYS

Lost Dads: The Fathers and Family Breakdown, Separation, and Divorce (FBSD) Project

University of West London, 2023

The Coming of Age of Resistance Exercise as a Primary Form of Exercise for Health

ACSM's Health & Fitness Journal, 2023

Abstract: Physical activity guidelines emphasize the performance of aerobic exercise for health and often indicate that resistance exercise can be beneficial; however, emerging evidence shows that resistance exercise is often as effective as aerobic for many aspects of health. Resistance exercise participation can benefit several health aspects: cardiorespiratory health, vascular health, muscle oxidative capacity, mental health, muscle hypertrophy, strength, and power. To support clients in sticking to their program, use strategies like monitoring (you and your client keeping track of how much resistance exercise they are doing), action planning (scheduling when, where, and how they will do their resistance exercise), and highlighting the health and emotional benefits of resistance exercise that are relevant to your client.

Seasonal Trends in Emergency Department Visits for Mental and Behavioral Health Conditions Among Children and Adolescents Aged 5–17 Years — United States, January 2018–June 2023

Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, 2023

Abstract: Mental and behavioral health conditions among school-aged children, including substance use disorders and overall emotional well-being, are a public health concern in the United States. Timely data on seasonal patterns in child and adolescent conditions can guide optimal timing of prevention and intervention strategies. CDC examined emergency department (ED) visit data from the National Syndromic Surveillance Program for 25 distinct conditions during January 2018-June 2023 among U.S. children and adolescents aged 5-17 years, stratified by age group. Each year, during 2018-2023, among persons aged 10-14 and 15-17 years, the number and proportion of weekly ED visits for eight conditions increased in the fall school semester and remained elevated throughout the spring semester; ED visits were up to twice as high during school semesters compared with the summer period. Among children aged 5-9 years, the number and proportion of visits increased for five mental and behavioral health conditions. Seasonal increases in ED visits for some conditions among school-aged children warrant enhanced awareness about mental distress symptoms and the challenges and stressors in the school environment. Systemic changes that prioritize protective factors (e.g., physical activity; nutrition; sleep; social, community, or faith-based support; and inclusive school and community environments) and incorporate preparedness for increases in conditions during back-to-school planning might improve child and adolescent mental health.

“Tortured phrases” in preprints

Current Medical Research and Opinion,2023

Abstract: This commentary takes note of the existence of “tortured phrases” (i.e. unspecific jargon or confusing alternative phrases), as indexed in the Tortured Phrases Detector of the Problematic Paper Screener (PPS) (sourced on January 10, 2023) in 213 preprints, 13 of which are related to COVID-19. Select “tortured phrases” in 11 preprints are highlighted, to offer readers an appreciation of this phenomenon. The incorrect representation of jargon in the medical and health literature may risk confusing readers by reducing the impact of effective and precise communication. Whereas some “tortured phrases” might represent simple mistranslations, in other cases, an abundance of such terms in a single preprint might reveal a more serious ethical issue, such as the undeclared use of a paper mill or an unprofessional editing service. This commentary is thus only a spring-board to introduce this linguistic phenomenon and to encourage interested academics to explore more cases, the practical implications of their existence, and even the weaknesses and strengths of PPS. Caution is needed about excessive extrapolation of the existence of “tortured phrases”, so as not to automatically associate them with ethical infractions or misconduct.

RUBBISH BIN

The Theory That Men Evolved to Hunt and Women Evolved to Gather Is Wrong

Scientific American, 2023

Abstract: The influential idea that in the past men were hunters and women were not isn’t supported by the available evidence.

Deconstructing sex: Strategies for undoing binary thinking in neuroendocrinology and behavior

Hormones and Behavior, 2023

Abstract: The scientific community widely recognizes that “sex” is a complex category composed of multiple physiologies. Yet in practice, basic scientific research often treats “sex” as a single, internally consistent, and often binary variable. This practice occludes important physiological factors and processes, and thus limits the scientific value of our findings. In human-oriented biomedical research, the use of simplistic (and often binary) models of sex ignores the existence of intersex, trans, non-binary, and gender non-conforming people and contributes to a medical paradigm that neglects their needs and interests. More broadly, our collective reliance on these models legitimizes a false paradigm of human biology that undergirds harmful medical practices and anti-trans political movements. Herein, we continue the conversations begun at the SBN 2022 Symposium on Hormones and Trans Health, providing guiding questions to help scientists deconstruct and rethink the use of “sex” across the stages of the scientific method. We offer these as a step toward a scientific paradigm that more accurately recognizes and represents sexed physiologies as multiple, interacting, variable, and unbounded by gendered preconceptions. We hope this paper will serve as a useful resource for scientists who seek a new paradigm for researching and understanding sexed physiologies that improves our science, widens the applicability of our findings, and deters the misuse of our research against marginalized groups.

SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER

If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you.

Share